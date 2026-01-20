Arknights Endfield Arclight guide - Strengths, weaknesses, best weapon and gear

If you're looking to create a full Electric team, you'll want to add Arclight to your squad, and follow our guide for her best weapon and gear.

Arclight is an Electric 5* Operator

She is a Vanguard who uses a Sword

Arclight is good in Electric teams, but not so much outside of them

Arclight is a character who relies on SP recovery and inflicting negatives (like Electric Infliction). She is a great addition to many Electric teams, if you are going for one. Arclight has a fun set that uses Physical and Electric damage, but her kit relies on enemies having Electric Infliction applied.

In this guide, I’ll cover Arclight's abilities, strengths, and weaknesses, and we'll also take a look at the best weapons she can use.

Character overview

Class : Vanguard

: Vanguard Weapon : Sword

: Sword Element : Electric

: Electric Damage type : SP Recovery, Electric Infliction

: SP Recovery, Electric Infliction Faction : Hannabit Circuit

: Hannabit Circuit Attributes (main/sub): Agility/Intellect

Skills and abilities

Passive/potential

1*: Child of the Storm - Battle skill Tempestuous Arc improved: Triggering additional effects recovers another 10 SP.

- Battle skill Tempestuous Arc improved: Triggering additional effects recovers another 10 SP. 2*: Speed Battler - Agility +15, Intellect +15.

- Agility +15, Intellect +15. 3*: "Hanna" - Talent Wildland Trekker improved: DMG Boost effect increased to 1.3 times the original.

- Talent Wildland Trekker improved: DMG Boost effect increased to 1.3 times the original. 4*: Aldertone's Teachings - Ultimate Exploding Blitz improved: Ultimate Energy cost -15%.

- Ultimate Exploding Blitz improved: Ultimate Energy cost -15%. 5*: Servant of the Wildlands - Talent Wildland Trekker improved: Trigger requirement is reduced to 2 time(s).

Basic attack sequence - Seek and Hunt

Basic attack : An attack with up to 5 sequences that deals Physical DMG. As the controlled operator, Final Strike also deals 16 Stagger.

: An attack with up to 5 sequences that deals Physical DMG. As the controlled operator, Final Strike also deals 16 Stagger. Dive attack : Basic attack performed in mid-air becomes a dive attack that deals Physical DMG to nearby enemies.

: Basic attack performed in mid-air becomes a dive attack that deals Physical DMG to nearby enemies. Finisher: Basic attack performed near a Staggered enemy becomes a finisher attack that deals massive Physical DMG and recovers some SP.

Battle skill - Tempestuous Arc

Instantly blinks to the enemy's side to deal 2 slashes that deal some Physical DMG. If the enemy has active Electrification, consume the Electrification to unleash an additional attack that deals Electric DMG and recovers some SP.

Combo skill - Peal of Thunder

Combo trigger: When an enemy suffers Electrification or when an enemy's Electrification is consumed.

When an enemy suffers Electrification or when an enemy's Electrification is consumed. Blinks to the enemy's side to unleash a flurry of slashes that deal Physical DMG and recover some SP.

Ultimate skill - Exploding Blitz

Performs a short forward dash while wreathed in arcs of electricity to deal Electric DMG and apply Electric Infliction to all enemies in the path. The lingering arcs explode after a short while, dealing another hit of Electric DMG. If the enemy has active Electric Infliction, consume the Electric Infliction and forcibly apply Electrification.

Talents

Skirmisher : Operator Agility +10/15/15/20 .

: Operator Agility . Wildland Trekker : Battle skill Tempestuous Arc improved: Triggering the additional effect 3 time(s) grants the team Electric DMG Dealt +0.05%/+0.08% for every point of Arclight's Intellect. This effect has a 15s duration and cannot stack.

: Battle skill Tempestuous Arc improved: Triggering the additional effect 3 time(s) grants the team Electric DMG Dealt for every point of Arclight's Intellect. This effect has a 15s duration and cannot stack. Hannabit Wisdom : 30%/50% chance to ignore an Arts Infliction applied on her.

: chance to ignore an Arts Infliction applied on her. Outfitting: Activate this to let the operator equip blue/purple/gold quality gear

Strengths and weaknesses

Pros Cons Ideal for Electric teams

Great SP Recovery

Scales with Intelligence

Can scale a lot, granting the team a lot more Electric damage Not very good outside of Electric teams

Fairly low damage

Best gear for Arclight

White Night Nova

Twelve Questions

Team synergy and role

Avywenna (Electric)

Perlica (Electric)

Antal (Electric)

Arclight is a great SP recovery character for the Electric team. Outside of it, she is not that good, since her kit relies entirely on Electric Infliction and Electric DMG buffs. She needs to have all that in order to shine. Oh, and a lot of Intelligence.

Is Arclight worth using?

I believe an Electric team can be fun, but it is much more fun to have a mixed team - that's why I am not a big fan of Arclight (personally). However, she is worth trying at least once to understand how the team synergy works.