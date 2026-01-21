Arknights Endfield Ardelia guide - Strengths, weaknesses, best weapon and gear
Don't they say the best team is one with stellar Support? Our Arknights Endfield Ardelia guide can help you optimise your team synergy throughout your whole journey.
- Ardelia is a Physical 6* Operator
- She is a Supporter who uses an Arts Unit
- Ardelia is a good Supporter you can get for free from the login rewards
Ardelia is a character that can fit into any Arknights Endfield team. She is used alongside Laevatain, since their skills go hand in hand, but she can fit into any team if you want a solid 6* who applies negatives.
In this guide, I’ll break down Ardelia's abilities, strengths, and weaknesses, and I'll share the best Arts Unit options for her.
Character overview
- Class: Supporter
- Weapon: Arts Unit
- Element: Nature
- Damage type: HP Treatment, Corrode, Susceptibility
- Faction: Rhodes Island
- Attributes (main/sub): Intellect/Will
Skills and abilities
Passive/potential
- 1*: Dolly Paradise - Battle skill Dolly Rush improved: Consuming Corrosion now applies Physical Susceptibility and Arts Susceptibility with effects +10%.
- 2*: Game Rewards - Talent Friendly Presence improved: When the controlled operator touches the Shadow of Mr. Dolly, Ardelia also treats another allied operator with the lowest percentage HP with half of the treatment effects.
- 3*: Explosive Eruption - Ultimate Wooly Party improved: Duration +1s; chance to create Shadow of Mr. Dolly is increased to 1.2 times the original.
- 4*: Rock Blossom - Ultimate Wooly Party improved: Ultimate Energy cost -15%.
- 5*: Volcanic Steam - Combo skill Eruption Column improved: Length of cooldown -2s; DMG multiplier is increased to 1.2 times the original; duration of Corrosion applied +4s.
Basic attack sequence - Rocky Whispers
- Basic attack: An attack with up to 4 sequences that deals Nature DMG. As the controlled operator, Final Strike also deals 18 Stagger.
- Dive attack: Basic attack performed in mid-air becomes a dive attack that deals Nature DMG to nearby enemies.
- Finisher: Basic attack performed near a Staggered enemy becomes a finisher that deals massive Nature DMG and recovers some SP.
Battle skill - Dolly Rush
- Hops on Mr. Dolly and rams the target to deal Nature DMG. If the target has Corrosion, then consume the Corrosion and apply Physical Susceptibility and Arts Susceptibility to the target.
Combo skill - Eruption Column
- Combo trigger: When the controlled operator performs a Final Strike on an enemy with no stacks of Vulnerable or Arts Infliction.
- Launches a homing Volcanic Cloud at a target enemy that deals Nature DMG when close enough to the target. The Volcanic Cloud explodes after a short delay, dealing half of the Nature DMG and forcibly applying temporary Corrosion to nearby enemies.
Ultimate skill - Wooly Party
- Ardelia enters a mobile channelling state and summons the aid of Mr. Dolly. Multiple copies of Mr. Dolly are thrown in random directions. Each copy deals Nature DMG. Each enemy can only take 1 damaging hit every 0.3s.
Talents
- Keen Mind: Operator Intellect +10/15/15/20.
- Friendly Presence: When the battle skill Dolly Rush hits the enemy and creates 3 Shadows of Mr. Dolly, the copies of Mr. Dolly scattered by the ultimate Wooly Party also has a 10% chance to create Shadows of Mr. Dolly when they fall to the ground. When the controlled operator touches a Shadow of Mr. Dolly, Ardelia restores the said operator's HP by [45 + Will x0.38/63 + Will x0.53/90 + Will x0.75]. If the controlled operator is already at max HP, then restore the HP of the teammate with the lowest percentage HP. Shadows of Mr. Dolly last for 10s and up to 10 can exist on the battlefield.
- Mountainpeak Surfer: Battle skill Dolly Rush improved: Triggering the additional effect while an enemy with Corrosion is nearby immediately casts the battle skill again. This effect only triggers once per active battle skill casting.
- Outfitting: Activate this to let the operator equip blue/purple/gold quality gear
Strengths and weaknesses
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
Best gear for Ardelia
- Dreams of the Starry Beach (best in slot)
- Chivalric Virtues
Team synergy and roleArdelia is very easy to use in any team. She can provide very solid debuffs (Phys. Susceptibility/Arts Susceptibility), which means even just having her on the team is useful. She goes hand in hand with Laevatain.
- Laevatain (Heat)
- Wulfgard (Heat)
Is Ardelia worth using?Ardelia is worth using in any team if you want some additional healing and Corrosion/Phys. Susc. She is also very easy to get, since you get her for free from the beginner login rewards.
