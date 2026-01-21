Arknights Endfield Ardelia guide - Strengths, weaknesses, best weapon and gear

Don't they say the best team is one with stellar Support? Our Arknights Endfield Ardelia guide can help you optimise your team synergy throughout your whole journey.

Ardelia is a Physical 6* Operator

She is a Supporter who uses an Arts Unit

Ardelia is a good Supporter you can get for free from the login rewards

Ardelia is a character that can fit into any Arknights Endfield team. She is used alongside Laevatain, since their skills go hand in hand, but she can fit into any team if you want a solid 6* who applies negatives.

In this guide, I’ll break down Ardelia's abilities, strengths, and weaknesses, and I'll share the best Arts Unit options for her.

Character overview

Class : Supporter

: Supporter Weapon : Arts Unit

: Arts Unit Element : Nature

: Nature Damage type : HP Treatment, Corrode, Susceptibility

: HP Treatment, Corrode, Susceptibility Faction : Rhodes Island

: Rhodes Island Attributes (main/sub): Intellect/Will

Skills and abilities

Passive/potential

1*: Dolly Paradise - Battle skill Dolly Rush improved: Consuming Corrosion now applies Physical Susceptibility and Arts Susceptibility with effects +10%.

- Battle skill Dolly Rush improved: Consuming Corrosion now applies Physical Susceptibility and Arts Susceptibility with effects +10%. 2*: Game Rewards - Talent Friendly Presence improved: When the controlled operator touches the Shadow of Mr. Dolly, Ardelia also treats another allied operator with the lowest percentage HP with half of the treatment effects.

- Talent Friendly Presence improved: When the controlled operator touches the Shadow of Mr. Dolly, Ardelia also treats another allied operator with the lowest percentage HP with half of the treatment effects. 3*: Explosive Eruption - Ultimate Wooly Party improved: Duration +1s; chance to create Shadow of Mr. Dolly is increased to 1.2 times the original.

- Ultimate Wooly Party improved: Duration +1s; chance to create Shadow of Mr. Dolly is increased to 1.2 times the original. 4*: Rock Blossom - Ultimate Wooly Party improved: Ultimate Energy cost -15%.

- Ultimate Wooly Party improved: Ultimate Energy cost -15%. 5*: Volcanic Steam - Combo skill Eruption Column improved: Length of cooldown -2s; DMG multiplier is increased to 1.2 times the original; duration of Corrosion applied +4s.

Basic attack sequence - Rocky Whispers

Basic attack : An attack with up to 4 sequences that deals Nature DMG. As the controlled operator, Final Strike also deals 18 Stagger.

: An attack with up to 4 sequences that deals Nature DMG. As the controlled operator, Final Strike also deals 18 Stagger. Dive attack : Basic attack performed in mid-air becomes a dive attack that deals Nature DMG to nearby enemies.

: Basic attack performed in mid-air becomes a dive attack that deals Nature DMG to nearby enemies. Finisher: Basic attack performed near a Staggered enemy becomes a finisher that deals massive Nature DMG and recovers some SP.

Battle skill - Dolly Rush

Hops on Mr. Dolly and rams the target to deal Nature DMG. If the target has Corrosion, then consume the Corrosion and apply Physical Susceptibility and Arts Susceptibility to the target.

Combo skill - Eruption Column

Combo trigger: When the controlled operator performs a Final Strike on an enemy with no stacks of Vulnerable or Arts Infliction.

When the controlled operator performs a Final Strike on an enemy with no stacks of Vulnerable or Arts Infliction. Launches a homing Volcanic Cloud at a target enemy that deals Nature DMG when close enough to the target. The Volcanic Cloud explodes after a short delay, dealing half of the Nature DMG and forcibly applying temporary Corrosion to nearby enemies.

Ultimate skill - Wooly Party

Ardelia enters a mobile channelling state and summons the aid of Mr. Dolly. Multiple copies of Mr. Dolly are thrown in random directions. Each copy deals Nature DMG. Each enemy can only take 1 damaging hit every 0.3s.

Talents

Keen Mind : Operator Intellect +10/15/15/20 .

: Operator Intellect . Friendly Presence : When the battle skill Dolly Rush hits the enemy and creates 3 Shadows of Mr. Dolly, the copies of Mr. Dolly scattered by the ultimate Wooly Party also has a 10% chance to create Shadows of Mr. Dolly when they fall to the ground. When the controlled operator touches a Shadow of Mr. Dolly, Ardelia restores the said operator's HP by [ 45 + Will x0.38/63 + Will x0.53/90 + Will x0.75 ]. If the controlled operator is already at max HP, then restore the HP of the teammate with the lowest percentage HP. Shadows of Mr. Dolly last for 10s and up to 10 can exist on the battlefield.

: When the battle skill Dolly Rush hits the enemy and creates 3 Shadows of Mr. Dolly, the copies of Mr. Dolly scattered by the ultimate Wooly Party also has a 10% chance to create Shadows of Mr. Dolly when they fall to the ground. When the controlled operator touches a Shadow of Mr. Dolly, Ardelia restores the said operator's HP by [ ]. If the controlled operator is already at max HP, then restore the HP of the teammate with the lowest percentage HP. Shadows of Mr. Dolly last for 10s and up to 10 can exist on the battlefield. Mountainpeak Surfer : Battle skill Dolly Rush improved: Triggering the additional effect while an enemy with Corrosion is nearby immediately casts the battle skill again. This effect only triggers once per active battle skill casting.

: Battle skill Dolly Rush improved: Triggering the additional effect while an enemy with Corrosion is nearby immediately casts the battle skill again. This effect only triggers once per active battle skill casting. Outfitting: Activate this to let the operator equip blue/purple/gold quality gear

Strengths and weaknesses

Pros Cons The best healer

Very flexible (can go into any team)

Has DMG AMP for any team with her BS Doesn't have the best amplifiers (in terms of numbers)

Best gear for Ardelia

Dreams of the Starry Beach (best in slot)

Chivalric Virtues

Team synergy and role

Laevatain (Heat)

Wulfgard (Heat)

Ardelia is very easy to use in any team. She can provide very solid debuffs (Phys. Susceptibility/Arts Susceptibility), which means even just having her on the team is useful. She goes hand in hand with Laevatain.

Is Ardelia worth using?

Ardelia is worth using in any team if you want some additional healing and Corrosion/Phys. Susc. She is also very easy to get, since you get her for free from the beginner login rewards.