These selected mobile games are similar to It Takes Two, in one way or another, and most of them have a wonderful co-op.

It Takes Two is a game that was developed by Hazelight Studios and published by EA (Electronic Arts) on multiple platforms back in March 2021. It blends action adventure with 3D platform elements along with various minigames - and the result is impressive, to say the least. That's not a personal opinion, as It Takes Two was nominated and has won multiple awards including Game of the Year.

It Takes Two is what we call a classic couch co-op. Like we used to often do back in the day, you chill with your friends while gaming - and that type of game creates memories that can last forever. It was specifically designed for that reason as it's only available in split-screen. If you want to re-capture that feeling of playing together with a friend, you have come to the right place.

On the following pages, you can find our list of the top 7 mobile games like It Takes Two. Let's get right into it!