Top 7 mobile games like 'It Takes Two'
These selected mobile games are similar to It Takes Two, in one way or another, and most of them have a wonderful co-op.
It Takes Two is a game that was developed by Hazelight Studios and published by EA (Electronic Arts) on multiple platforms back in March 2021. It blends action adventure with 3D platform elements along with various minigames - and the result is impressive, to say the least. That's not a personal opinion, as It Takes Two was nominated and has won multiple awards including Game of the Year.
It Takes Two is what we call a classic couch co-op. Like we used to often do back in the day, you chill with your friends while gaming - and that type of game creates memories that can last forever. It was specifically designed for that reason as it's only available in split-screen. If you want to re-capture that feeling of playing together with a friend, you have come to the right place.
On the following pages, you can find our list of the top 7 mobile games like It Takes Two. Let's get right into it!
1
Streets of Rage 4
Streets of Rage is back! If you were gaming back in the 90s, this title will for sure bring back memories. The Syndicate is running Wood Oak City and the crime rate is through the roof. Your job is to take them down, of course. From street thugs to drug lords and even robots, everyone is about to feel your rage. There are several characters to choose from and plenty of stages and bosses to clear. Even though you can play it in single-player mode, playing with a friend adds another layer to the experience. If you want to enjoy a truly classic beat 'em up on your mobile device, you should give this one a try.
Streets of Rage 4
2
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons is a story-driven, fairytale-like adventure available on multiple platforms including Android and iOS. In an effort to cure their ill father, two young brothers, Naiee and Naia, begin a journey to find the Tree of Life and collect water from it. Along the way, Naiee and Naia will have to explore various locations in a world filled with weird-looking creatures, solve puzzles and fight boss battles. Even though the game allows multiplayer, you can play it in single-player mode by controlling both brothers simultaneously. That bit of solving puzzles and going through the whole story with someone will instantly remind you of It Takes Two.
3
The Past Within
The Past Within is a co-op-only title available for both Android and iOS devices. To solve the mysteries surrounding Albert Vanderboom and fulfil his legacy, you need to team up with a friend and exchange information in real-time via text or voice, as one of you will be in the past and the other in the future. If you want to know more details about The Past Within, check out our comprehensive review.
4
Sky: Children of the Light
Sky: Children of the Light is another award-winning game on our list (including the Apple Design Award). Play as a Child of Light and embark on a journey to restore the fallen stars to their constellations in the sky. This is a game heavily focused on co-op. You can connect with players from all over the world to solve various puzzles, participate in events and unlock more content. The universe of Sky is interconnected and ever-expanding, with various realms that you can explore. If you enjoy story-driven games, in Sky: Children of Light you will discover many hidden stories as you progress and explore the world. This title is available for both iOS and Android devices.
5
Badland
Even though Badland was released some time ago, it's still a gem. Everything about it is top-notch - stunning visuals, an amazing atmospheric soundtrack, and unique gameplay that is based on real-life physics. That means that you can get really creative when you are playing Badland and take advantage of a world that will react to your actions. As you travel through a vast forest, you need to avoid various obstacles and traps in order to further progress. Badland has won multiple awards including the BAFTA Games Award for the best mobile game and the Apple Design Award. It's available for Android as well as iOS devices.
6
Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
Keep Talking & Nobody Explodes is a game that requires, well, talking! Communication is the key here as you find yourself trapped in a room. But here's the thing - there's a bomb and the clock's ticking! In order to survive, you need to defuse it, but for that, you are going to need your friends' help. They have the manual with instructions and they are the only ones that can get you out of the situation. Of course, it's not THAT easy as the instructions are not always clear! Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes is also available in VR which can take things to a whole new level!
7
Roblox
Roblox isn't actually a game, but a gaming platform that hosts literally thousands of games. If you are looking to play with other people online, Roblox offers a massive catalogue of titles that you can choose from. From role-play to action games, there's something for everyone regardless of their age. Some of the most popular experiences on the platform like Brookhaven and Blox Fruits have hundreds of thousands of concurrent users. How's Roblox like 'It Takes Two', you might ask? Well, it gives you the freedom to explore a huge number of games with your co-op buddy, and you'll probably find at least one that you'll love - in case you don't mind its blocky appearance, of course.
If you want, you can check out our list with the best-looking Roblox games in 2024 to get a better idea. Roblox is available to download for Android and iOS systems.
