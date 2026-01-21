Arknights Endfield Yvonne guide - Strengths, weaknesses, best weapon and gear

Arknights Endfield's Yvonne melts bosses for fun when paired with the best weapon and gear. Check out our latest guide to give her the best build possible.

Yvonne is a Cryo 6* Operator

She is a Caster who uses Handcannons

Yvonne is a must for the Cryo team because she has solid Cryo Infliction and CC

Yvonne is a character who can work in many teams. She is mainly used in a Cryo team, but she can also work in a mixed team. She needs the enemies to have Cryo Infliction or Nature Infliction to activate her BS, and with her Ultimate, she can deal insane amounts of ST damage. She is a boss-melter.

In this guide, I’ll break down Yvonne's abilities, strengths, and weaknesses, and we'll go over the best Handcannons you can equip her with.

Character overview

Class : Caster

: Caster Weapon : Handcannon

: Handcannon Element : Cryo

: Cryo Damage type : Damage Dealer, Solidify, Crit

: Damage Dealer, Solidify, Crit Faction : Endfield Industries

: Endfield Industries Attributes (main/sub): Intellect/Agility

Skills and abilities

Passive/potential

1*: Flash Freezer - Combo skill Flashfreezer υ37 improved: Effect radius +20%; releases energy 2 more times.

- Combo skill Flashfreezer υ37 improved: Effect radius +20%; releases energy 2 more times. 2*: Flawless Creation - Intellect +20, Critical Rate +7%.

- Intellect +20, Critical Rate +7%. 3*: Tink-a-Power - Talent Freezing Point improved: Against enemies with Cryo Infliction, DMG Dealt +9%; this effect is also doubled against enemies with Solidification.

- Talent Freezing Point improved: Against enemies with Cryo Infliction, DMG Dealt +9%; this effect is also doubled against enemies with Solidification. 4*: Rebellious Mood - Battle skill Brr-Brr-Bomb β improved: If the first explosion hits only one enemy, return 10 SP.

- Battle skill Brr-Brr-Bomb β improved: If the first explosion hits only one enemy, return 10 SP. 5*: Expert Mechcrafter - Ultimate Cryoblasting Pistolier improved: During the ultimate, Critical DMG Dealt +15% and ATK +30%.

Basic attack sequence - Exuberant Trigger

Basic attack : An attack with up to 5 sequences that deals Cryo DMG. As the controlled operator, Final Strike also deals 17 Stagger.

: An attack with up to 5 sequences that deals Cryo DMG. As the controlled operator, Final Strike also deals 17 Stagger. Dive attack : Basic attack performed in mid-air becomes a dive attack that deals Cryo DMG to nearby enemies.

: Basic attack performed in mid-air becomes a dive attack that deals Cryo DMG to nearby enemies. Finisher: Basic attack performed near a Staggered enemy becomes a finisher that deals massive Cryo DMG and recovers some SP.

Battle skill - Brr-Brr-Bomb β

Fires a freezing bomb. The bomb explodes when it hits the enemy, dealing Cryo DMG and applying Cryo Infliction to nearby enemies. If this battle skill successfully applies Solidification, it deals another hit of Cryo DMG with greatly increased Critical Rate after a short delay.

Combo skill - Flashfreezer υ37

Combo trigger: When the controlled operator performs a Final Strike on an enemy with Solidification.

When the controlled operator performs a Final Strike on an enemy with Solidification. Immediately deploys Frost-e-Bytee next to the enemy. While active, Frost-e-Bytee constantly releases energy to attack nearby enemies, deal Cryo DMG to them, and pull them towards itself. When Frost-e-Bytee expires, it explodes to deal Cryo DMG and apply Cryo Infliction to nearby enemies.

Ultimate skill - Cryoblasting Pistolier

Immediately deploys the support bot Tink-a-Bella and makes Yvonne the controlled operator. Temporarily enhances Yvonne's basic attack (BATK). Each BATK sequence performed grants a stack of DMG buff to her BATK. At max stacks, Yvonne also gains a Critical Rate buff. When the skill is about to end, Yvonne's last BATK becomes a Final Strike that deals massive Cryo DMG and applies Cryo Infliction. Yvonne gains Ultimate Energy whenever her battle skill, combo skill, and Final Strike (as the controlled operator) deals Critical DMG. This effect only triggers once every 0.1s.

Talents

Keen Mind : Operator Intellect +10/15/15/20 .

: Operator Intellect . Barrage of Technology : Battle skill Brr-Brr-Bomb β improved: Triggering the additional effect converts the next basic attack performed into a Final Strike/Final Strike that has a buff of DMG Dealt +50% .

: Battle skill Brr-Brr-Bomb β improved: Triggering the additional effect converts the next basic attack performed into a . Freezing Point : DMG Dealt +9%/+18% to enemies with active Cryo Infliction. Effect is doubled against enemies with Solidification.

: DMG Dealt to enemies with active Cryo Infliction. Effect is doubled against enemies with Solidification. Outfitting: Activate this to let the operator equip blue/purple/gold quality gear

Strengths and weaknesses

Pros Cons Has perfect synergy with a Cryo team

Can work in mixed teams (that apply Arts Infliction)

Has amazing ST damage High Ultimate cost

ST Ultimate

Best gear for Yvonne

Artzy Tyrannical

Navigator

Team synergy and role

Last Rite (Cryo)

Xaihi (Cryo)

Gilberta (Nature)

Yvonne works well with the Cryo team - she can apply Solidification to enemies who already have Cryo or Nature Infliction, which is why using Gilberta alongside the other Cryo characters works so well.

Is Yvonne worth using?

If you already plan on using a Cryo team, then she is a must-use. Her kit has amazing synergy with Xaihi and Last Rite, who are two of the core characters you would use on a Cryo team. So, to keep it short, she is definitely worth using.

Her damage and utility alone make her worth using - and as a bonus, she is super cute, and I love her personality!