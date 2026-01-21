Arknights Endfield Da Pan guide - Strengths, weaknesses, best weapon and gear

Our Arkniughts Endfield Da Pan guide will tell you the best weapon and gear to give to this fun-to-play panda, sporting an always cool leather jacket.

Da Pan is a Physical 5* Operator

He is a Striker who uses a Greatsword

Da Pan is a powerful addition to the Physical team, since his kit has a lot of CC and raw damage

Da Pan is one of the most fun characters in Arknights Endfield I've played. He is used in Physical teams, and his kit is perfect for them - he has Lift, Crush and Knock Down, which means his kit is heavily CC-focused. He just needs the enemies to have Vulnerable applied first.

In this guide, I’ll cover Da Pan's abilities, strengths, and weaknesses, and I'll share the best weapons for him.

Character overview

Class : Striker

: Striker Weapon : Greatsword

: Greatsword Element : Physical

: Physical Damage type : Damage Dealer, Lift, Crush

: Damage Dealer, Lift, Crush Faction : Hongshan

: Hongshan Attributes (main/sub): Strength/Will

Skills and abilities

Passive/potential

1*: Fine Cooking - Ultimate CHOP 'N DUNK! improved: If the ultimate defeats at least one enemy, Da Pan deals +30% Physical DMG for 15s. This effect cannot stack.

- Ultimate CHOP 'N DUNK! improved: If the ultimate defeats at least one enemy, Da Pan deals +30% Physical DMG for 15s. This effect cannot stack. 2*: Harmonized Flavors - Talent Salty or Mild improved: Prep Ingredients buff duration +10s, max stacks +1.

- Talent Salty or Mild improved: Prep Ingredients buff duration +10s, max stacks +1. 3*: Model Employee - Strength +15, Physical DMG Dealt +8%.

- Strength +15, Physical DMG Dealt +8%. 4*: Special Blend - Ultimate CHOP 'N DUNK! improved: Ultimate Energy cost -15%.

- Ultimate CHOP 'N DUNK! improved: Ultimate Energy cost -15%. 5*: Fire it Up - Battle skill FLIP DA WOK! improved: If the skill hits only one enemy, apply 1 more stack of Vulnerable on the target. Effect only triggers once every 45s.

Basic attack sequence - ROLLING CUT!

Basic attack : An attack with up to 4 sequences that deals Physical DMG. As the controlled operator, Final Strike also deals 20 Stagger.

: An attack with up to 4 sequences that deals Physical DMG. As the controlled operator, Final Strike also deals 20 Stagger. Dive attack : Basic attack performed in mid-air becomes a dive attack that deals Physical DMG to nearby enemies.

: Basic attack performed in mid-air becomes a dive attack that deals Physical DMG to nearby enemies. Finisher: Basic attack performed near a Staggered enemy becomes a finisher that deals massive Physical DMG and recovers some SP.

Battle skill - FLIP DA WOK!

Takes out a wok, quickly charges it up, and performs a powerful wok flip that deals Physical DMG and Lift to the enemy.

Combo skill - MORE SPICE!

Combo trigger: When an enemy reaches 4 stacks of Vulnerable.

When an enemy reaches 4 stacks of Vulnerable. Swings the wok at the enemy to deal massive Physical DMG and Crush. This Crush also deals more DMG.

Ultimate skill - CHOP 'N DUNK!

Da Pan slams the chopping board to forcibly Lift all enemies in the area of effect in front of him. This is followed by a 6-sequence flurry of slashes that deals Physical DMG. The final step is to bash every enemy to the ground to forcibly Knock Down and deal massive Physical DMG to them.

Talents

Forged : Operator Strength +10/15/15/20 .

: Operator Strength . Reduce and Thicken : To Vulnerable enemies, Physical DMG Dealt +6%/+10% per stack of Vulnerable.

: To Vulnerable enemies, Physical DMG Dealt per stack of Vulnerable. Salty or Mild : Ultimate CHOP 'N DUNK! improved: For every enemy hit by the final sequence of the ultimate, gains 1 stack of Prep Ingredients for 20s (max stacks: 1/2 ). When Prep Ingredients is active, hitting an enemy with combo skills immediately shortens cooldown by 40% and consumes 1 stack of Prep Ingredients.

: Ultimate CHOP 'N DUNK! improved: For every enemy hit by the final sequence of the ultimate, gains 1 stack of Prep Ingredients for 20s (max stacks: ). When Prep Ingredients is active, hitting an enemy with combo skills immediately shortens cooldown by 40% and consumes 1 stack of Prep Ingredients. Outfitting: Activate this to let the operator equip blue/purple/gold quality gear

Strengths and weaknesses

Pros Cons Works well in a Physical team

Has a lot of CC

Deals good damage Not that great outside of Physical teams

Relies on combo

Best gear for Da Pan

Exemplar

(optional) Sundered Prince

Team synergy and role

Endministrator (Physical)

Pogranichnik (Physical)

Chen Qianyu (Physical)

Lifeng (Physical)

Ember (Heat)

Antal / Estella / Catcher

You can use Da Pan in a full Physical team - he has good synergy with pretty much everyone, and you can even use him in a mixed team. I personally think he is the strongest when deployed alongside any three other Physicals, especially those who can apply Vulnerable stacks.

Is Da Pan worth using?

Da Pan is very fun to play. His entire kit has CC, so if you want to have some flashy battles and not lack any damage, he is worth using. He can have good synergy with many other operators, so I believe that if you can upgrade him and get a good weapon for him, he will be a keeper.