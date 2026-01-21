Arknights Endfield Ember guide - Strengths, weaknesses, best weapon and gear

Ember brings tankiness, HP and shields to her team. Find out her best weapon and gear in our latest Arknights Endfield guide.

Ember is a Heat 6* Operator

She is a Defender who uses a Greatsword

Ember has amazing CC and survivability, but is mainly used in Physical teams

Ember is one of the tankiest characters in Arknights Endfield. She has a kit that grants additional HP restoration and shield to the team. Although she is a Heat operator, she works best with a Physical team due to the nature of her skills.

Personally, I think she has one of the best designs in Endfield, but it's difficult to make her fit into every team. Sadly, aesthetics aren't everything when it comes to beating down enemies.

In this guide, we will take a look at Ember's abilities, strengths, and weaknesses, and we will also see which is the best weapon to use with her.

Character overview

Class : Defender

: Defender Weapon : Greatsword

: Greatsword Element : Heat

: Heat Damage type : Knock Down, HP Treatment, Shield

: Knock Down, HP Treatment, Shield Faction : Order of Steel Oath

: Order of Steel Oath Attributes (main/sub): Strength/Will

Skills and abilities

Passive/potential

1*: Nomadic Fort - Talent Inflamed for the Assault improved: Protect effect +20%; hitting an enemy extends the duration by 1.5s.

- Talent Inflamed for the Assault improved: Protect effect +20%; hitting an enemy extends the duration by 1.5s. 2*: Steel-Hardened Veteran - Strength +20, Will +20.

- Strength +20, Will +20. 3*: Indomitable Front - Combo skill Frontline Support improved: Restores the HP of another teammate with the lowest percentage HP at 50% of the base effect.

- Combo skill Frontline Support improved: Restores the HP of another teammate with the lowest percentage HP at 50% of the base effect. 4*: Undying Embers - Ultimate Re-Ignited Oath improved: Ultimate Energy cost -15%.

- Ultimate Re-Ignited Oath improved: Ultimate Energy cost -15%. 5*: The Steel Oath - Ultimate Re-Ignited Oath improved: Shield effect is multiplied by 1.2; while this shield is active, the wielder gains ATK +10%.

Basic attack sequence - Sword Art of Assault

Basic attack : An attack with up to 4 sequences that deals Physical DMG. As the controlled operator, Final Strike also deals 25 Stagger.

: An attack with up to 4 sequences that deals Physical DMG. As the controlled operator, Final Strike also deals 25 Stagger. Dive attack : Basic attack performed in mid-air becomes a dive attack that deals Physical DMG to nearby enemies.

: Basic attack performed in mid-air becomes a dive attack that deals Physical DMG to nearby enemies. Finisher: Basic attack performed near a Staggered enemy becomes a finisher that deals massive Physical DMG and recovers some SP.

Battle skill - Forward March

A leap followed by a heavy slam that deals Heat DMG and Knock Down to all enemies in a fan-shaped area. If Ember takes DMG from enemies during casting, the slam deals some Stagger upon hit.

Combo skill - Frontline Support

Combo trigger: When the controlled operator is attacked.

When the controlled operator is attacked. Leaps at the target enemy and unleashes a heavy slam that deals Physical DMG and Knock Down while giving HP treatment to the controlled operator. The attribute of Will increases the amount of HP treatment.

Ultimate skill - Re-Ignited Oath

Slams the ground to deal Heat DMG to nearby enemies, while granting every teammate a Shield based on Ember's Max HP.

Talents

Forged : Operator Strength +10/15/15/20 .

: Operator Strength . Inflamed for the Assault : When casting the battle skill Forward March and the combo skill Frontline Support, Ember gains of 30%/50% Protection and is less likely to be interrupted.

: When casting the battle skill Forward March and the combo skill Frontline Support, Ember gains of Protection and is less likely to be interrupted. Pay the Ferric Price : When Ember receives DMG from the enemy, she gains ATK +6%/+9% for 7s. This effect can reach 3 stacks.

: When Ember receives DMG from the enemy, she gains ATK for 7s. This effect can reach 3 stacks. Outfitting: Activate this to let the operator equip blue/purple/gold quality gear

Strengths and weaknesses

Pros Cons She is unkillable

Easy to trigger the Combo skill

Has a very solid kit for Physical teams Not very good outside of Physical teams

Can only work in some situations in a Heat team

Best gear for Ember

Thunderberge

Team synergy and role

Endministrator (Physical)

Pogranichnik (Physical)

Lifeng (Physical)

Da Pan (Physical)

Ember has a very good kit for a Physical team, but sadly not so much for a Heat team. Regardless, she can work in either if you need a lot more tankiness.

Is Ember worth using?

As much as I love Ember's design, I think she is very hard to make work in some teams. She is an absolutely outstanding tank in my opinion, and her combo is easy to trigger - however, she needs certain conditions to be met, which is why it's not so easy to fit her with Heat.