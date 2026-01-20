Arknights Endfield Pogranichnik guide - Strengths, weaknesses, best weapon and gear

If you're looking for a strong Physical attacker, check out our Arknights Endfield Pogranichnik guide, which covers his best weapon alongside his strengths and weaknesses.

Pogranichnik is a Physical 6* Operator

He is a Vanguard who uses a Sword

Pogranichnik is a must for any Physical team, but not really good outside of one

Pogranichnik is a character who relies on SP recovery. In Arknights Endfield, he is mainly used in Physical teams, since he can make the enemy Vulnerable, amplifying the Physical DMG they take. He is a decent DPS, but he is not really used outside of a Physical team because he doesn't bring any synergy outside of it.

In this guide, I’ll break down Pogranichnik's abilities, strengths, and weaknesses, and I'll share the best weapons you could choose to use on him.

Character overview

Class : Vanguard

: Vanguard Weapon : Sword

: Sword Element : Physical

: Physical Damage type : SP Recovery, Breach

: SP Recovery, Breach Faction : Rhodes Island

: Rhodes Island Attributes (main/sub): Will/Agility

Skills and abilities

Passive/potential

1*: Frontline Sweep - Battle skill The Pulverizing Front improved: Hitting at least 2 enemies, returning 15 SP.

- Battle skill The Pulverizing Front improved: Hitting at least 2 enemies, returning 15 SP. 2*: "Advance" - Will +20, Physical DMG Dealt +10%.

- Will +20, Physical DMG Dealt +10%. 3*: When the Banner Flutters - Talent The Living Banner improved: Amount of SP recovery needed to gain Fervent Morale is reduced to 60. Max Fervent Morale stacks on self +2.

- Talent The Living Banner improved: Amount of SP recovery needed to gain Fervent Morale is reduced to 60. Max Fervent Morale stacks on self +2. 4*: Shield of Talos-II - Ultimate Shieldguard Banner, Forward improved: Ultimate Energy cost -15%.

- Ultimate Shieldguard Banner, Forward improved: Ultimate Energy cost -15%. 5*: Newly Forged Blade - Combo skill Full Moon Slash improved: Length of cooldown -2s; SP recovery is increased to 1.2 times the original.

Basic attack sequence - All-Out Offensive

Basic attack : An attack with up to 5 sequences that deals Physical DMG. As the controlled operator, Final Strike also deals 18 Stagger.

: An attack with up to 5 sequences that deals Physical DMG. As the controlled operator, Final Strike also deals 18 Stagger. Dive attack : Basic attack performed in mid-air becomes a dive attack that deals Physical DMG to nearby enemies.

: Basic attack performed in mid-air becomes a dive attack that deals Physical DMG to nearby enemies. Finisher: Basic attack performed near a Staggered enemy becomes a finisher attack that deals massive Physical DMG and recovers some SP.

Battle skill - The Pulverizing Front

Pogranichnik performs 2 slashes at enemies in front of him, dealing Physical DMG, applying Breach, and recovering SP based on the number of Vulnerable stacks consumed. The SP recovery effect can only trigger 1 time, even if the skill hits multiple targets.

Combo skill - Full Moon Slash

Combo trigger: When Crush or Breach consumes the enemy's Vulnerable stack(s).

When Crush or Breach consumes the enemy's Vulnerable stack(s). Performs a number of slashes (up to 3) based on the max number of Vulnerable stacks consumed, dealing Physical DMG and recovering some SP. Each slash deals more DMG and gives better SP recovery. Consuming 4 stacks of Vulnerable enhances the 3rd slash.

Ultimate skill - Shieldguard Banner, Forward

Summons 4 Shieldguards to advance at the target, who will push all enemies along the way towards the target, dealing Physical DMG while generating 5 points of Steel Oath. When an enemy suffers a Physical Status or takes DMG from Pogranichnik's combo skill, consume 1 point of Steel Oath and summon 1 Shieldguard to harass the said enemy, dealing Physical DMG and recovering some SP. When the last Steel Oath point is consumed, all 4 Shieldguards will initiate a Decisive Assault that deals massive Physical DMG to the target while recovering plenty of SP.

Talents

Stalwart : Operator Will +10/15/15/20 .

: Operator Will . The Living Banner : During battle, recovering 80 SP with his own skills grants Fervent Morale for 20s. Fervent Morale effects: ATK +4%/+8% and Arts Intensity +4/+8 . This effect can reach 3 stacks. The duration of each stack is counted separately.

: During battle, recovering 80 SP with his own skills grants Fervent Morale for 20s. Fervent Morale effects: ATK and Arts Intensity . This effect can reach 3 stacks. The duration of each stack is counted separately. Tactical Instruction : Ultimate Shieldguard Banner, Forward improved: Any operator triggering the ultimate's subsequent effects also gains Fervent Morale for 5s/10s . Requires activation of talent: The Living Banner.

: Ultimate Shieldguard Banner, Forward improved: Any operator triggering the ultimate's subsequent effects also gains Fervent Morale for . Requires activation of talent: The Living Banner. Outfitting: Activate this to let the operator equip blue/purple/gold quality gear

Strengths and weaknesses

Pros Cons Works great in a Physical team

Can make the enemy Vulnerable

Recovers a lot of SP

Doesn't need to be the controlled character Not usable outside of Physical teams

Need his weapon (Never Rest) to buff the other Physical team members

Best gear for Pogranichnik

Never Rest (best in slot)

(optional) Thermite Cutter

Team synergy and role

Endministrator (Physical)

Da Pan (Physical)

Chen Qianyu (Physical)

Antal / Estella / Catcher

You can use Pogranichnik in a Physical team - outside of it, he is not that great. He has amazing synergy with other operators who can inflict Crush, since his Battle Skill can consume negatives. You want to use him alongside any of the following:

Is Pogranichnik worth using?

If you want to have fun and create a team that revolves around tons of CC (crowd control), you can pair him with Da Pan and any two of the characters I mentioned above, and try out some fun comps.

He is super fun to play, and if you main Endmin and manage to get Pogranichnik's weapon, you will have a solid DPS system in place. I believe he is extremely strong, but not as strong as the Heat team. Overall, it all depends on YOUR choice and whether or not you want to play Physical.