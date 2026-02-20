Arknights Endfield codes - you can never have too many T-Creds and Oroberyl, after all (February 2026)

Fight, craft, and build bases across Talos-II with ease using our handy Arknights Endfield codes!

In Arknights Endfield, you will form a team of up to 4 operators and embark on a beautiful journey through space and time. You will rebuild and re-technologise the world, and in the process, discover all sorts of hidden features and locations.

You have the battle aspect, which doesn't necessarily rely on having a "must" unit, since everything is at the player's discretion. We've painstakingly created a comprehensive Arknights Endfield tier list with a guide on every character to help with that, though!

You will craft and build bases, factories and all sorts of power plants to keep your production lines running and characters slowly upgrading. It takes time (which is where our Arknights Endfield beginner's guide might come in handy), but it's super satisfying and enjoyable.

Oh, and not to mention beautiful!

And for even further assistance, we've also compiled a list of Arknights Endfield codes for you.

If you're eager to get your hands on even more freebies, then I am happy to report that these will grant you T-Creds, Oroberyl and more resources, so all you have to do is redeem them before they hit their expiration date.

Active Arknights Endfield codes

ENDFIELD4PC - 13k T-Creds, 2 Advanced Combat Records, 2 Arms INSP Sets [exclusive PC code]

- 13k T-Creds, 2 Advanced Combat Records, 2 Arms INSP Sets [exclusive PC code] ENDFIELDGIFT - 150 Oroberyl, 10k T-Creds, 20 Intermediate Combat Records, 20 Arms INSP Kits

Expired

ALLFIELD - 1.5k Oroberyl, 6k T-Creds, 30 Elementary Combat Records, 5 Protodisks, 1 Mark of Perseverance, 5 Protoprisms, 30 Arms Inspectors [expires January 29]

- 1.5k Oroberyl, 6k T-Creds, 30 Elementary Combat Records, 5 Protodisks, 1 Mark of Perseverance, 5 Protoprisms, 30 Arms Inspectors [expires January 29] RETURNOFALL - 500 Oroberyl, 6k T-Creds, 30 Elementary Combat Records, 5 Protodisks, 5 Protoprisms, 30 Arms Inspectors [expires January 29]

How to redeem codes in Arknights Endfield

Step 1 : Go to the top-right Menu on your phone, or press ESC (on PC).

: Go to the on your phone, or press (on PC). Step 2 : Tap the Cog button ( Settings ) located on the top left corner.

: Tap the ( ) located on the top left corner. Step 3 : Go to the sixth tab, called " Platform & Account ". The icon looks like a human figure.

: Go to the sixth tab, called " ". The icon looks like a human figure. Step 4 : Select the Exchange Code option by pressing the Go button.

: Select the option by pressing the button. Step 5: Type in your code in the window that pops up, then press Confirm.

You can redeem your rewards by following the steps below:

The rewards from each are sent to your mailbox, which can be found right next to the Settings button in the main menu interface.

How to get more freebies?

We will get new ones from the developers sometime after the existing ones expire - usually, they release them along with some community updates or milestones, like a certain number of players/downloads. We'll keep an eye on their socials and update you as soon as we find any new ones.

And if you're all done with these Arknights Endfield codes, why not have a look at our Stickman Go codes and Eternal Sword Pact codes too for even more goodies?