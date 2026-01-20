Arknights Endfield Laevatain guide - Strengths, weaknesses, best weapon and gear

Turn up the heat with our Arknights Endfield Laevatain guide, which covers the best weapon you should give this fiery DPS attacker.

Laevatain is a Heat 6* Operator

She is a Striker who uses the classic Sword as a weapon

Laevatain is one of the best DPS operators you can control

Laevatain is one of the best DPS characters in Arknights Endfield at the moment. She is great at dealing both ST and AoE damage, dealing additional Heat DMG with her attacks. She is used most of the time as the controlled character (the character you play), since her kit gives her a lot of Ultimate Energy restored.

In this guide, I’ll break down Laevatain’s abilities, strengths, weaknesses, and how to use her effectively if you managed to summon her!

Character overview

Class : Striker

: Striker Weapon : Sword

: Sword Element : Heat

: Heat Damage type : Damage Dealer, Combust

: Damage Dealer, Combust Faction : Rhodes Island

: Rhodes Island Attributes (main/sub): Intellect/Strength

Skills and abilities

Passive/potential

1*: Heart of Melting Flame - Battle skill Smouldering Fire improved: Additional attack multiplier is increased to 1.2 times the original, and scoring a hit returns 20 SP.

Battle skill Smouldering Fire improved: Additional attack multiplier is increased to 1.2 times the original, and scoring a hit returns 20 SP. 2*: Pursuit of Memories - Intellect +20, Basic Attack DMG Dealt +15%.

- Intellect +20, Basic Attack DMG Dealt +15%. 3*: Fragments from the Past - Battle skill Smouldering Fire improved: Combustion duration +50% and Status Level +1.

- Battle skill Smouldering Fire improved: Combustion duration +50% and Status Level +1. 4*: Ice Cream Furnace - Ultimate Twilight improved: Ultimate Energy cost -15%.

- Ultimate Twilight improved: Ultimate Energy cost -15%. 5*: Proof of Existence - Ultimate Twilight improved: Enhanced basic attack DMG multiplier is increased to 1.2 times the original; during the ultimate, every enemy defeated by Laevatain extends ultimate duration by +1s (max: +7s).

Basic attack sequence - Flaming Cinders

Basic attack : An attack with up to 5 sequences that deals Heat DMG. As the controlled operator, Final Strike also deals 18 Stagger.

: An attack with up to 5 sequences that deals Heat DMG. As the controlled operator, Final Strike also deals 18 Stagger. Dive attack : Basic attack performed in mid-air becomes a dive attack that deals Heat DMG to nearby enemies.

: Basic attack performed in mid-air becomes a dive attack that deals Heat DMG to nearby enemies. Finisher: Basic attack performed near a Staggered enemy becomes a finisher that deals massive Heat DMG and recovers some SP.

Battle skill - Smouldering Fire

Summons a Magma Fragment to continuously attack enemies and deal Heat DMG. Hitting the enemy grants 1 stack of Melting Flame. If Laevatain already has 4 stacks of Melting Flame when casting the skill, then consume all the stacks and perform 1 additional attack that deals Heat DMG and forcibly trigger temporary Combustion to all enemies in a large area. When the additional attack hits the enemy, restore additional Ultimate Energy. Battle skill effects are enhanced while Laevatain's ultimate is active.

Combo skill - Seethe

Combo trigger: When an enemy suffers Combustion or Corrosion.

When an enemy suffers Combustion or Corrosion. Fire erupts beneath the feet of any enemy with Combustion or Corrosion, dealing Heat DMG to them. If the skill hits the enemy, Laevatain gains one stack of Melting Flame and further gains Ultimate Energy per enemy hit.

Ultimate skill - Twilight

Laevatain summons her Sviga Lævi and becomes the controlled operator. For a certain duration, her basic attacks (BATK) are enhanced, and the Sviga Lævi strikes together with Laevatain, with each attack dealing Heat DMG. BATK sequence 3 also applies Heat Infliction.

Talents

Keen Mind : Operator Intellect +10/15/15/20 .

: Operator Intellect . Scorching Heart : When the controlled operator's Final Strike or Finisher hits the enemy, Laevatain absorbs Heat Infliction from nearby enemies. Every stack of Heat Infliction absorbed gives Laevatain 1 stack of Melting Flame (max stacks: 4). At 4 stacks, DMG dealt by Laevatain ignores 10/15/20 Heat Resistance of the enemy for 20s. Laevatain also absorbs Heat Infliction from enemies defeated nearby.

: When the controlled operator's Final Strike or Finisher hits the enemy, Laevatain absorbs Heat Infliction from nearby enemies. Every stack of Heat Infliction absorbed gives Laevatain 1 stack of Melting Flame (max stacks: 4). At 4 stacks, DMG dealt by Laevatain ignores Heat Resistance of the enemy for 20s. Laevatain also absorbs Heat Infliction from enemies defeated nearby. Re-Ignition : When HP drops below 40%, gain 90% Protection and restore 5% Max HP per second for 4s/8s . This effect triggers once every 120s.

: When HP drops below 40%, gain 90% Protection and restore 5% Max HP per second for . This effect triggers once every 120s. Outfitting: Activate this to let the operator equip blue/purple/gold quality gear

Strengths and weaknesses

Pros Cons Outstanding AoE DPS

Amazing ST DPS

Great flexibility because of the sheer amount of damage she has

One of the best characters to pull from the gacha at the start She deals Heat DMG, so she needs a lot of multipliers and her ideal weapon to really melt any opponent in the end-game.

Best gear for Laevatain

Forgeborn Scathe (best in slot)

Umbral Torch

Fortmaker

Team synergy and role

Laevatain is good in absolutely any team. She can work well alongside other operators who inflict Combustion or Corrosion. I would recommend a mixed team, but if you have Ardelia, you can deploy those two together and still have a solid team on your hands.

If you can get Antal together with Laevatain and two other characters that can inflict the rest of the elements, it can lead to a lot of damage.

Ardelia (Nature)

Last Rite (Cryo)

Snowshine (Cryo)

Wulfgard (Heat)

Antal (Electric)

Is Laevatain worth using?

Laevatain is one of my personal favourites and one of the best characters available in Arknights Endfield. She has both single-target and AoE damage, which means she is good in ANY situation.

You will have to use her as the controlled character most of the time if you want to take advantage of her kit to the maximum, and also, you want to try to acquire her Forgeborn Scathe ASAP.

If you get her early and her weapon, you're set.