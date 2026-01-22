Arknights Endfield Estella guide - Strengths, weaknesses, best weapon and gear

Our Arknights Endfield Estella guide covers the character's best weapon and gear. She's not the best, but can work until you've got someone stronger.

Estella is a Cryo 4* Operator

She is a Guard who uses a Polearm

Estella requires enemies to be Solidified to cast her Combo Skill

Estella is a character who usually places in Cryo/Physical teams. She is an average character, but she can be played until you can unlock something better - as a placeholder, she can be quite fun.

In this guide, I’ll cover Estella's abilities, strengths, and weaknesses, as well as her best weapons.

Character overview

Class : Guard

: Guard Weapon : Polearm

: Polearm Element : Cryo

: Cryo Damage type : Cryo Infliction, Lift, Physical Susceptibility

: Cryo Infliction, Lift, Physical Susceptibility Faction : Endfield Industries

: Endfield Industries Attributes (main/sub): Will/Strength

Skills and abilities

Passive/potential

1*: Habitual Delay - Combo skill Distortion improved: Physical Susceptibility duration +3s.

- Combo skill Distortion improved: Physical Susceptibility duration +3s. 2*: Lowered Expectations - Ultimate Tremolo improved: Ultimate Energy cost -10%.

- Ultimate Tremolo improved: Ultimate Energy cost -10%. 3*: Delayed Work - Battle skill Onomatopoeia improved: Freezing sound wave range +50% and DMG Dealt +40% to the first enemy hit.

- Battle skill Onomatopoeia improved: Freezing sound wave range +50% and DMG Dealt +40% to the first enemy hit. 4*: Life Over Mission - Will +10, Strength +10.

- Will +10, Strength +10. 5*: Survival is a Win - After applying Solidification to an enemy, Estella gains 5 Ultimate Energy. Effect can only trigger once every 1s.

Basic attack sequence - Audio Noise

Basic attack : An attack with up to 4 sequences that deals Physical DMG. As the controlled operator, Final Strike also deals 17 Stagger.

: An attack with up to 4 sequences that deals Physical DMG. As the controlled operator, Final Strike also deals 17 Stagger. Dive attack : Basic attack performed in mid-air becomes a dive attack that deals Physical DMG to nearby enemies.

: Basic attack performed in mid-air becomes a dive attack that deals Physical DMG to nearby enemies. Finisher: Basic attack performed near a Staggered enemy becomes a finisher that deals massive Physical DMG and recovers some SP.

Battle skill - Onomatopoeia

A lance thrust that fires a stream of freezing sound waves that deal Cryo DMG and apply Cryo Infliction to all enemies along its straight path.

Combo skill - Distortion

Combo trigger: When an enemy suffers Solidification.

When an enemy suffers Solidification. Quickly moves to the enemy's side to deal Physical DMG and forcibly Lift enemies in a small area. If the skill hits a target with Solidification, the skill deals additional DMG and applies Physical Susceptibility.

Ultimate skill - Tremolo

Estella expends all her strength to unleash a powerful slam of the spear shaft, dealing Physical DMG to all enemies in a circular area around self. To enemies with Physical Susceptibility, the skill forcibly applies Lift to them.

Talents

Stalwart : Operator Will +10/15/15/20 .

: Operator Will . Commiseration : When triggering Shatter, the next battle skill Onomatopoeia cast returns 7.5/15 SP. This effect cannot stack.

: When triggering Shatter, the next battle skill Onomatopoeia cast returns SP. This effect cannot stack. Laziness Pays Off Now : Ignores Cryo Infliction and receives Cryo DMG -10%/-20% .

: Ignores Cryo Infliction and receives Cryo DMG . Outfitting: Activate this to let the operator equip blue/purple/gold quality gear

Strengths and weaknesses

Pros Cons Works in Physical/Cryo teams

Has decent Ultimate damage

Can apply Physical Susc. Requires enemies to be frozen (Solidification)

Unplayable outside of Physical/Cryo teams

Best gear for Estella

OBJ Razorhorn

JET

Team synergy and role

For Estella to activate her CS, she needs the enemies to have Solidification applied, which is why she needs a Cryo/Physical team.

Is Estella worth using?

I personally don't like Estella so much, despite her design being extremely cute! Her kit is heavily reliant on Solidification being applied to the enemies, so she can cast her CS. That's the main reason I believe you can find a better alternative for both Cryo/Physical teams.