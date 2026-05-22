Arknights: Endfield announces release for latest free update Sketches of Lost Heirlooms next month

Arknights: Endfield's latest free update is arriving at the start of next month

Sketches of Lost Heirlooms introduces a variety of new content, including the Sword Vault Dale region

There are also two new characters, factory tweaks and optimisations to the UI

As the week wraps up, it's time to look at some exciting new releases and updates coming next month. And for fans of Arknights: Endfield, the content updates have been pretty consistent, and don't look to slow down anytime soon, as Gryphline have announced the next update, Sketches of Lost Heirlooms, will drop June 5th.

Sketches of Lost Heirlooms is set to deliver even more storyline and gameplay content for Arknights: Endfield. The titular Lost Heirlooms are located in the ruins of Talos-II's Sword Vault Dale region, which will see you hunting down the artefacts alongside the Wuling Watch to help you out.

The update itself is set to introduce two new characters, but their release will be staggered into phases. First off will be Mi Fu, a member of the Wuling Watch that will (naturally) be a major part of the story. She's joined later in the update by Camille, an investigator whose attempt to untangle a grim murder investigation will require the player's help.

Urban exploration

Both these characters are sure to fit in quite neatly to our Arknights: Endfield tier list once they arrive. Or not, you'll just have to check to find out!

But aside from these additions, Sketches of Lost Heirlooms promises to be jam-packed with new content. The Contingency Contract system finally makes its debut in Arknights: Endfield. Meanwhile, factory management has also had an overhaul for smoother function (as well as adding a backup power function), and even the interface has had a few tweaks.

So with that in mind, it'll be well worth checking in on Sketches of Lost Heirlooms when it drops on June 5th.

Speaking of mysterious worlds and exploration, if you need something to tide you over ahead of this latest update, why not see what our App Army thought of Merchant of the Skies?