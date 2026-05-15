Arknights: Endfield teams up with popular boba chain Happy Lemon for new collab

Arknights: Endfield is teaming up with US-based boba tea chain Happy Lemon

Fans will be able to grab exclusive themed drinks at the chain's outlets

And keep an eye out for an upcoming exclusive event at the San Diego outlet

It's time for a bit of a lighter story, and sure to be exciting for fans of bubble tea! Because Gryphline are getting in on the boba craze with Arknights: Endfield and its new collab that sees the hit ARPG feature at the US bubble tea chain Happy Lemon!

Available until June 14th, visitors to Happy Lemon stores across the United States will be able to grab new themed collaboration drinks based on characters from Arknights: Endfield. This includes the Perlica Golden Lemon Bloom, Zhuang Fangyi Jade Latte (with Salted Cheese) and Ardelia Strawberry Cream.

Not only that, but visitors can also nab exclusive drink bundles featuring both these tasty treats and collectables such as coasters and in-game reward postcards. You can check out the full details of the collaboration over at the Happy Lemon x Arknights: Endfield page!

Party time

Even if you're not a fan of bubble tea, it's probably worth at least taking a look at this collab stuff. Although, for my money, 'salted cheese' doesn't belong anywhere near a sweet drink. Even if I'm sure some of you are already chomping at the bit to get your mitts on some of these strange drink flavours.

In any case, those of you near the San Diego outlet of Happy Lemon on Convoy Street will want to keep your eyes peeled. Because an exclusive collaboration event will also take place on May 23rd, featuring photo-ops with cosplayers, giveaways and even a live DJ. Not a bad way to spend an afternoon if you're an Arknights fan.

And if you're planning on jumping into Arknights: Endfield for the first time off the back of this, don't go in unprepared! We've got a full Arknights: Endfield tier list and an Arknights: Endfield code list to keep you both informed about the best characters and a step ahead in terms of rewards to nab.