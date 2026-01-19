Heartopia beginner's guide - 7 tips to help you enjoy a cosier experience

Heartopia is an adorable multiplayer life sim from XD Entertainment. It's all about freedom and creativity: you can build your dream home, explore a wide range of hobbies and make friends with NPCs and players from around the globe.

There are plenty of possibilities: you can spend your day fishing, birdwatching, cooking, gardening and so on. You can create a big mansion or a cosy little cottage, thanks to the tools at your disposal. Your avatar is fully customisable as well, and you can even meet plenty of pets.

In this beginner's guide, we'll share with you some tips and tricks. Don't hesitate to follow them to ensure a smooth start to your new best life!