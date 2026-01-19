Heartopia beginner's guide - 7 tips to help you enjoy a cosier experience
Heartopia is an adorable multiplayer life sim from XD Entertainment. It's all about freedom and creativity: you can build your dream home, explore a wide range of hobbies and make friends with NPCs and players from around the globe.
There are plenty of possibilities: you can spend your day fishing, birdwatching, cooking, gardening and so on. You can create a big mansion or a cosy little cottage, thanks to the tools at your disposal. Your avatar is fully customisable as well, and you can even meet plenty of pets.
In this beginner's guide, we'll share with you some tips and tricks. Don't hesitate to follow them to ensure a smooth start to your new best life!
1
Tip #1 - Focus on upgrading your DG Member's Guild
Available early on, the DG Member's Guild is one of the most important progression systems. Every time you increase your level, a bunch of interesting stuff unlocks. It can be features, hobbies, furniture or even story content. You should focus on this to progress faster and discover everything Heartopia has in store for you.
To do so, you need to complete resident requests. These are fairly simple and generally pretty quick: catching fish in different biomes, taking a selfie, or even gathering a specific resource.
2
Tip #2 - Do your quests
The resident requests – or daily requests - are not the only ones in Heartopia. There are also weekly and main quests. If you want to progress faster, you should focus on these, especially the main quests, since they unlock new features, items and badges. Badges are mandatory to unlock upgrades and customisation items.
Weekly tasks also give you a bunch of badges, along with other rewards. As their name suggests, they refresh once a week, giving you some time to complete them. The resident requests a refresh every day, so focus on completing them as soon as you log in.
3
Tip #3 - Unlock hobbies
There are a lot of things to do in Heartopia, so you'll never get bored. But for the hobbies, you need to unlock them beforehand with Hobby Expansion Tickets, earned every time you increase your DG Member's Guild. During the tutorial, you have no choice: you unlock Fishing and Gardening.
Afterwards, you can choose your new hobby freely, but we suggest you unlock the Cooking hobby since it's the most interesting one. Once capable of cooking, you can prepare various dishes using your crops and fish. You can then either eat them to restore your energy or sell them to get Gold.
The other hobbies are Insect Catching, Birdwatching, Cat Caring and Dog Caring. After unlocking all of them, you can catch and sell insects, photograph birds and adopt cats and dogs.
4
Tip #4 - Don't hesitate to sell
As you progress through Heartopia, you'll stock up on a lot of different resources. If you're low on cash but have a full backpack, don't hesitate to sell some items! You only need to find a specific NPC called Albert Jr. This guy will gladly buy everything you need to sell, so don't hesitate if you need extra coins.
The higher the quality, the better, since Albert will buy it for a higher price. And what to do with all this Gold? Use it in shops! There are a bunch of them in town, and they refresh daily, so don't hesitate to take a look if you need a new outfit or furniture. Note that this currency cannot be used in the different gacha systems of the game.
5
Tip #5 - Craft and customise
As previously said, Heartopia is all about freedom and creativity. You are invited to create and customise your dream house, which is fairly simple. In the tutorial, you unlock the Workbench, gather basic resources and learn your first recipes, meaning you can start crafting!
More recipes unlock as you progress through the game and explore, giving you more flexibility with your home decoration. You can even create sets or dye items, so don't hesitate to craft new furniture if you like it.
To customize your house, use your Builder Tablet. In this special mode, you can easily move furniture, rotate them or put them back in your inventory if needed. And don't worry if you have too much furniture for your house: you'll gradually be able to buy more space.
6
Tip #6 - Gather resources
Crafting is nice and everything, but you need a lot of resources to do so. If you don't want to be stuck at some point, take some time every day to gather everything you can. It can be wood, stone, fish, mushrooms, berries, vegetables... Some only show up in certain biomes, so you'll need to frequently explore the whole map to find them. You can use vehicles to do it quickly.
Gathering resources needs energy, meaning you'll often need to replenish your energy bar. You can do so in various ways, such as eating or sleeping. If you do it every day, you'll quickly accumulate a lot of precious resources. It can become a little bit boring after a certain time, but also incredibly useful.
7
Tip #7 - Grab your rewards
There are a bunch of free rewards to claim in Heartopia, so don't forget to grab them whenever you can. The Sign-In Event, for example, gives you items and even Wishing Stars, normally earned by completing the residents' requests.
You can also grab freebies in the Gilded Acorn Exhibition, the Acorn Store and the Event tabs. More Wishing Stars can be earned by linking your social media accounts and following the game. And finally, there are redeem codes available as well. You don't need to search multiple places to find them since we created a complete list of active Heartopia redeem codes!
These codes unlock useful items, such as Wishing Stars, Moonlight Crystals (the premium currency of the game), Gold and a lot of resources, so don't hesitate to redeem them as soon as possible. It's done in-game, so it's really easy too!
And that concludes our Heartopia beginner's guide. If you follow these tips and tricks, you'll get a strong start in your perfect and cosy new life.