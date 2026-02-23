Menu
How Tos

Arknights Endfield Upcoming Banners (leaks?)

Arknights Endfield Upcoming Banners (leaks?)
By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| Arknights: Endfield

If you're someone who likes to think ahead and plan their currency spending in gachas, then chances are you're also looking for upcoming Arknights Endfield banners and whatnot, so you can plan accordingly. I know, I know, I am like that sometimes, too, especially when it's about an operator that could possibly be meta-changing.

Upcoming Banners in Arknights Endfield

I have decided to share below a couple of lists: one with the upcoming Rate-UP Banner character or characters, and another one with the upcoming new characters. I strongly suggest you take this with a grain of salt, because until the devs decide to share factual information, this is all based on information we all have access to, plus a drop of speculation.

Don't forget to claim the latest Arknights Endfield codes!

Upcoming Rate-UP Banner

Start Date End Date Character Rarity
February 24, 2026  March 13, 2026 Yvonne 6*

Previous Banners

Start Date End Date Character Rarity
January 22, 2026  February 7, 2026 Laevatain 6*
February 7, 2026 February 24, 2026 Gilberta 6*

Arknights Endfield upcoming new characters & leaks

zhuang fangyi leaked in event

The new characters listed below are all based on information we've gathered from videos, gameplay instances, or events, and announcements, like Zhuang Fangyi, for example, who appeared in the "A Spring Note, Warmly Crafted" event.

Version Expected Date Character Rarity Class Element Weapon
1.1 March 14, 2026 Tangtang 6* Striker Physical Handcannon
Rossi 6* Striker Nature Sword
Susuru 5* Support Nature Arts Unit
1.2 April 20, 2026 Mi Fu 6* Defender Electric Greatsword
Sarca 6* Guard Cryo Polearm
1.3 May 26, 2026 Zhuang Fangyi 6* Caster Electro Arts Unit
Liian 6* Caster Nature Handcannon
Au (Failin) 5* Vanguard Heat Sword
1.4 June 25, 2026 Suzuran 6* Support Heat Arts Unit
Fial 6* Defender Cryo Sword

If something changes or I find any new information that could prove helpful in determining the next upcoming character, I will update this article. Until then, I strongly suggest you take it with a grain of salt and try to save up currency - especially Oroberyl. That way, you can try to get the character you think would fare well on your team.

I've covered how to get more summons in Arknights Endfield, so make sure you check that out, as well as how to get Arsenal Tickets - those will be needed for any upcoming weapon rate-up banners.

Arknights: Endfield icon
Download now!
Arknights: Endfield
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

Cristina Mesesan
Cristina Mesesan
Cristina is a lifelong gamer who also loves digital art, she's worked as an animator and tried some game level designing in Unity. Her biggest passion is pixel games (Stardew, To the Moon), and she adores writing and sharing her knowledge about games.