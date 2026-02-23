Arknights Endfield Upcoming Banners (leaks?)

If you're someone who likes to think ahead and plan their currency spending in gachas, then chances are you're also looking for upcoming Arknights Endfield banners and whatnot, so you can plan accordingly. I know, I know, I am like that sometimes, too, especially when it's about an operator that could possibly be meta-changing.

Upcoming Banners in Arknights Endfield

I have decided to share below a couple of lists: one with the upcoming Rate-UP Banner character or characters, and another one with the upcoming new characters. I strongly suggest you take this with a grain of salt, because until the devs decide to share factual information, this is all based on information we all have access to, plus a drop of speculation.

Upcoming Rate-UP Banner

Start Date End Date Character Rarity February 24, 2026 March 13, 2026 Yvonne 6*

Previous Banners

Start Date End Date Character Rarity January 22, 2026 February 7, 2026 Laevatain 6* February 7, 2026 February 24, 2026 Gilberta 6*

Arknights Endfield upcoming new characters & leaks

The new characters listed below are all based on information we've gathered from videos, gameplay instances, or events, and announcements, like Zhuang Fangyi, for example, who appeared in the "A Spring Note, Warmly Crafted" event.

Version Expected Date Character Rarity Class Element Weapon 1.1 March 14, 2026 Tangtang 6* Striker Physical Handcannon Rossi 6* Striker Nature Sword Susuru 5* Support Nature Arts Unit 1.2 April 20, 2026 Mi Fu 6* Defender Electric Greatsword Sarca 6* Guard Cryo Polearm 1.3 May 26, 2026 Zhuang Fangyi 6* Caster Electro Arts Unit Liian 6* Caster Nature Handcannon Au (Failin) 5* Vanguard Heat Sword 1.4 June 25, 2026 Suzuran 6* Support Heat Arts Unit Fial 6* Defender Cryo Sword

If something changes or I find any new information that could prove helpful in determining the next upcoming character, I will update this article. Until then, I strongly suggest you take it with a grain of salt and try to save up currency - especially Oroberyl. That way, you can try to get the character you think would fare well on your team.

I've covered how to get more summons in Arknights Endfield, so make sure you check that out, as well as how to get Arsenal Tickets - those will be needed for any upcoming weapon rate-up banners.