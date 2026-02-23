Arknights Endfield Upcoming Banners (leaks?)
| Arknights: Endfield
If you're someone who likes to think ahead and plan their currency spending in gachas, then chances are you're also looking for upcoming Arknights Endfield banners and whatnot, so you can plan accordingly. I know, I know, I am like that sometimes, too, especially when it's about an operator that could possibly be meta-changing.
Upcoming Banners in Arknights EndfieldI have decided to share below a couple of lists: one with the upcoming Rate-UP Banner character or characters, and another one with the upcoming new characters. I strongly suggest you take this with a grain of salt, because until the devs decide to share factual information, this is all based on information we all have access to, plus a drop of speculation.
Upcoming Rate-UP Banner
|Start Date
|End Date
|Character
|Rarity
|February 24, 2026
|March 13, 2026
|Yvonne
|6*
Previous Banners
|Start Date
|End Date
|Character
|Rarity
|January 22, 2026
|February 7, 2026
|Laevatain
|6*
|February 7, 2026
|February 24, 2026
|Gilberta
|6*
Arknights Endfield upcoming new characters & leaks
The new characters listed below are all based on information we've gathered from videos, gameplay instances, or events, and announcements, like Zhuang Fangyi, for example, who appeared in the "A Spring Note, Warmly Crafted" event.
|Version
|Expected Date
|Character
|Rarity
|Class
|Element
|Weapon
|1.1
|March 14, 2026
|Tangtang
|6*
|Striker
|Physical
|Handcannon
|Rossi
|6*
|Striker
|Nature
|Sword
|Susuru
|5*
|Support
|Nature
|Arts Unit
|1.2
|April 20, 2026
|Mi Fu
|6*
|Defender
|Electric
|Greatsword
|Sarca
|6*
|Guard
|Cryo
|Polearm
|1.3
|May 26, 2026
|Zhuang Fangyi
|6*
|Caster
|Electro
|Arts Unit
|Liian
|6*
|Caster
|Nature
|Handcannon
|Au (Failin)
|5*
|Vanguard
|Heat
|Sword
|1.4
|June 25, 2026
|Suzuran
|6*
|Support
|Heat
|Arts Unit
|Fial
|6*
|Defender
|Cryo
|Sword
If something changes or I find any new information that could prove helpful in determining the next upcoming character, I will update this article. Until then, I strongly suggest you take it with a grain of salt and try to save up currency - especially Oroberyl. That way, you can try to get the character you think would fare well on your team.
I've covered how to get more summons in Arknights Endfield, so make sure you check that out, as well as how to get Arsenal Tickets - those will be needed for any upcoming weapon rate-up banners.