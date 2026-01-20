Arknights Endfield beginner's guide - Six tips to turn you into a smooth Operator

Looking for a few tips when starting out in the massive game? Our Arknights Endfield beginner's guide is here to help.

The moment you start playing Arknights Endfield, you'll notice just how absolutely stunning it is. I can't complain, this is not your typical gacha - and this is not your typical Arknights Endfield guide.

Here, I talk about a few useful things you should know the moment you start playing. Because let's be honest, if you decide to dedicate your time to it, then you need to have quite a bit going spare. Progress is slow, and at the same time, oh so satisfying. You'll have to explore these titanic maps, build and operate your very own resource factories, and most importantly, discover all sorts of hidden secrets.

Endfield is quite similar to Factorio (if you're familiar with it), in the sense that you have the same "base-building" goal, but there's so much more in addition to that. So, if you're ready to start mastering everything there is to know about Arknights Endfield from the get-go, I say we dive straight into our guide!