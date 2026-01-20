Arknights Endfield beginner's guide - Six tips to turn you into a smooth Operator
| Arknights: Endfield
Looking for a few tips when starting out in the massive game? Our Arknights Endfield beginner's guide is here to help.
The moment you start playing Arknights Endfield, you'll notice just how absolutely stunning it is. I can't complain, this is not your typical gacha - and this is not your typical Arknights Endfield guide.
Here, I talk about a few useful things you should know the moment you start playing. Because let's be honest, if you decide to dedicate your time to it, then you need to have quite a bit going spare. Progress is slow, and at the same time, oh so satisfying. You'll have to explore these titanic maps, build and operate your very own resource factories, and most importantly, discover all sorts of hidden secrets.
Endfield is quite similar to Factorio (if you're familiar with it), in the sense that you have the same "base-building" goal, but there's so much more in addition to that. So, if you're ready to start mastering everything there is to know about Arknights Endfield from the get-go, I say we dive straight into our guide!
Tip #1 - Learn to manage your factory
Oooof - this is a MASSIVE one. I mean, of course, since it's part of the Arknights universe, that's a given. However, the part that some players might have to accept is that factory management is a core part of the game.
You WILL have to learn how to position towers, power supplies and mining equipment, and that's solely because if you want to progress, you need the resources. From the factory, you will automatically produce resources, even while you're offline. The caveat is that you have to learn how to position your facilities for maximum output.
If this is not something you fancy, don't worry - I could create a dedicated guide to this alone.
For now, what you must consider is that you have to follow the tutorial, otherwise you'll get stuck. Just think about it as a quest which you have to complete in order to carry on, and come back to the factory management aspect another time (if it is an issue for you).
Tip #2 - Things you need to know about your skills
One of the most important things when it comes to playing is dodging. By that, I mean you need to practice playing your character until you master the Perfect Dodge. Whenever you perform a PD, you will recover some SP, which is crucial in some battles.
Later on, you will need to pay extra close attention to your skill rotation and combos, so if you manage to master dodging early on, it's going to help you in the long run.
As for how to dodge in Arknights Endfield, all you have to do is keep an eye on the enemy movement and then dodge. You can practice this with regular mobs, if you think that's easier, but overall, just try your best!
Tip #3 - Form a decent team
Even though you have four characters, you can only control one at a time. The remaining three will be controlled by AI, which I have to admit, is pretty good!
You can deploy any four operators you want, but I would recommend going for the ones that have some sort of decent synergy. Otherwise, just pick any you're comfortable with. You can unlock many of them regardless, so it's better if you start slow - with Endmin and Perlica, and then learn how to control the others.
It's fairly simple, but it's better if you know what each one specialises in, so you can benefit from their passives and actives alike. For instance, if one of them applies Electric Infliction (Perlica), you can follow up with another Electric, like Avywenna. Otherwise, you can swap with a different element for a completely different effect!
There is no "good" or "bad" honestly, it's just about what you like and what characters you have.
Tip #4 - Keep exploring!
You should constantly keep an eye on your surroundings. There is stuff to collect for crafting, and there are chests and other features you can interact with for extra rewards. Some of the more exclusive rewards (like you find in Genshin Impact) are located in places that are not so easy to access, or behind puzzles.
I suggest you take your time with all of them, because they are as fun as they are rewarding. Whenever you arrive in a new area, you should look around and not rush just to finish the quests. Try to understand where is what, and just have fun with it.
Tip #5 - Gear up your characters
To keep up with the stronger enemies, you need to upgrade your equipment. You can craft gear in the factory (in the Forge), but it will take a while to craft the ideal stuff. You can also get some amazing weapons from the gacha if you're lucky, but that will cost a bit, and it's a lot easier to just go for the gear you can and slowly upgrade.
I have to warn you - it will take some time getting used to, so don't expect miracles straight away. As I mentioned before, the game's factory system plays a huge role, so if you are not comfortable with it... You will have to train yourself to be.
Tip #6 - Do your dailies
If you don't know what your daily goal should be, I suggest you take another look at all the menus you have on the top right side of the screen. There are A LOT of dailies. I am someone who loves gachas, and I tend to do my dailies on a regular basis, but Arknights Endfield is a whole different thing. Here you need over one hour to do all of your dailies (and I don't mean just the quests).
You need to go trading, you should check your ship, do the daily missions (of course), and even run a few other tasks. These are all toward your end-game progression, because the sooner you start, the better. Just take my word on this one.
Whenever you unlock something new, consider doing it every day. If you do it for a week and you still haven't found it useful, then we'll discuss again.
I had to put so much emphasis on the dailies because Arknights Endfield is not as simple as any other gacha. You have SO MUCH to do, and progress is fairly slow. So, every little extra task you manage per day, I consider that to be a small win.