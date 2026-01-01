The best mobile games of 2026 so far (January 2026)

Come back weekly as the best mobile games list gets updated regularly

Here it is: the list of the best mobile games of 2026 so far! We'll be adding more reviews as the games get released, so make sure to bookmark this page and check it every now and then. You can also have a look at the best mobile games of 2025 if you're feeling a little nostalgic!

All the mobile games we've reviewed in 2026

Every year, we review hundreds of new mobile games, picking out the cream of the crop for you to play. It's not as easy a process as you might think. For a start, there's definitely no time to review everything - our editors and reviewers look through the stacks of titles released each month and pick out those which we think have the most promise. There are tens of thousands of mobile games released every year, and we only have so much time.

So, even before games are reviewed, they're filtered through on multiple levels before that selection. But, with us doing so many reviews each year, we thought it was sensible to create this resource, so that you can, at a quick glance, see the best mobile games of 2026 by review ranking.

We'll let you in on what might be quite a well-known secret: the teams at Steel Media really love mobile games - as well we should, because we've been reviewing them for over 15 years now, or, if you want to do that weird thing people do where they add up the collective years to get an obscene number, the sites have been reviewing mobile games for over fifty years collectively...

That means that there's a lot of knowledge in these halls, and it also means that we are quite precise when it comes to picking which ones we do decide to review.

Below you will find - by awarded score and within that, alphabetical order - each of the games we've chosen to review this year so far. Decide for yourself which of them are the best mobile games of 2026!

5 Star - 10/10 - Pocket Gamer Platinum Award

Coming soon!

4.5 Star - 9/10 - Pocket Gamer Gold Award

Monument Valley 3: The Garden of Life review - December 27th, 2025 - Pocket Gamer

4 Star - 8/10 - Pocket Gamer Silver Award

Cult of the Lamb review - December 30th, 2025 - Pocket Gamer

3.5 Star - 7/10 - Pocket Gamer Bronze Award

The Macabre Journey review - December 26th, 2025 - Pocket Gamer

3 Star - 6/10

Coming soon!

2.5 Star - 5/10

Coming soon!

And that's it for now - the best mobile games of 2026 so far. Be sure to keep checking back, either to the sites or here, because we'll continue to pick out the best of the best going forward.