Mind Shaper review - "A thoughtful point-and-click adventure"
Mind Shaper is a new point-and-click adventure in which you take on the role of inventive neuroscientist, Dr Edgar Lucien, who can step into the memories of his patients. Using your latest invention, you’ll explore the minds of six clients, helping to unlock buried memories and ease guilty consciences.
You’ll explore the thoughts of a rascally pup, help a woman regain memories of her husband, and aid a veteran in coming to terms with past regret. Unfortunately, as Dr. Lucien delves further and further into the minds of others, he risks losing himself.
Mind Shaper features traditional point-and-click adventure gameplay. You’ll tap items to interact with them or pick them up and drag an item in your inventory atop another to combine them. These intuitive controls let you focus on the problems at hand.
For instance, you won’t be able to join the army without presenting an enemy flag to the devil at the registration booth. Obtaining an authentic one is impossible, so you’ll be forced to find a way to create a replica, which takes a few steps to complete.
If you use up the ten coins you start with, you can always unlock another hint by watching an ad. Bear in mind, however, you can only have one unlocked hint at a time. So, if you’re still lost after purchasing a hint, you’re out of luck.
My biggest complaint is how often ads are triggered when moving between rooms. These interruptions can be annoying when you’re moving about, trying to figure out what to do next.
However, you can minimise the number of ads that interrupt your adventure by thoroughly checking each room for clues before moving on. The more you find in one instance, the less you’ll have to travel back and forth.
While this journey through the mind is on the short side and ads pop up rather frequently, it still manages to offer an engaging experience. Featuring challenging, creative puzzles and a distinct narrative that delves into issues like PTSD and addiction, Mind Shaper is an exciting little point-and-click adventure that’s worth exploring.