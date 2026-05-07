The Rhymatory review - "Solve riddles using rhymes"

Figure out rhyming solutions to riddles

Over 300 puzzles to complete

A versatile hint system

The Rhymatory is a word puzzle game from Ponderosa Games, in which you must use the clues provided to figure out the rhyming solution. A simple wordplay puzzler, it offers a cosy, Zen-like experience. You’ll solve creative puzzles while accompanied by an adorable octopus lounging on a chandelier.

Solve Riddles with Rhyming Solutions in The Rhymatory

The gameplay here is extremely simple. You select a riddle pack, tap the currently unlocked level, and read the riddle. Each riddle alludes to a set of rhyming words you’ll need to type into the text boxes below it. Riddles tend to be a one-sentence statement, such as: ‘An exchange of wet floor cleaning equipment’ or ‘The sound of a lizard yodelling in a canyon.’ Guess the answer correctly, and you’ll unlock the next level in the pack.

Riddles are divided into 4 categories: Warm-Ups, Classic, Tricky, and 3 Words. I recommend starting with Warm-Ups since these tend to be easier to figure out. However, you jump back and forth between puzzle categories as you wish.

Each category, other than 3 Words, is broken down into several riddle packs. While you can work on any riddle pack whenever you like, you can’t just choose any riddle to solve. Rather, levels within riddle packs are unlocked chronologically.

The Rhymatory Features Four Types of Hints

The Rhymatory features a pretty good hint system. If you find yourself struggling to figure out a riddle, tap the lightbulb to view your available hints. Each riddle features four types of hints: first letters, number of syllables, sounds like, and reveal word.

These rather self-explanatory hint categories let you choose the level of aid you prefer, which is a nice touch since hint systems are all too often either too obtuse or too specific.

The only way this robust hint system could be improved would be to add a reveal next letter hint, which allows you to reveal one letter at a time rather than just the first letter or entire word. However, the system’s versatility shows that the devs put a lot of thought into it.

The developers describe The Rhymatory as taking place in a steampunk world. A cute rhyme at the beginning explains that a fox, a crow, and an owl are finding the riddles as they sail a rowboat through the sky.

The Rhymatory is a Challenging Little Riddle Game

Unfortunately, that’s all the information we get about the setting. The whole thing would benefit from adding some depth to the world. Even just varying the background graphics, rather than showing the same octopus lounging on a chandelier in every level, would make the experience more vibrant.

Despite its simplistic premise, this word puzzle game can be surprisingly challenging. These rhyming wordplay puzzles are extremely creative and will really get you flexing your problem-solving muscles. The variety of hints available lets you choose your preferred level of assistance, so you don’t feel cheated by overly obvious clues.

On the downside, there isn’t much else to it. The octopus hanging from the chandelier is cute, but it adds nothing to the experience. While there are over 300 puzzles to complete, unless you’re a real wordplay connoisseur, this may not feel like enough content for a paid app, considering there really is no replay value.