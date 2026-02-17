SlimyLeap review - "Infinitely moving forward"

Lots of different worlds

Pixel-art graphics

Different skins to unlock

SlimyLeap is a free-to-play, fast-paced, infinite runner where you are a little blob of slime, looking just to move forward! The world is seemingly coming to an end, with a bar of blackness coming from one side of the screen, so you'll need to work your way to the other side quickly to avoid death.

Playing as the slime, you sort of draw a line and fling yourself forward, which can feel very frantic when looking to grab onto sticky walls, avoid enemies, and keep moving fast enough for that wall. Moving directly forward isn't the way; you'll need to keep moving through the environment, which gets more challenging as you get deeper into the game. The area full of castles, and beyond the mountains, is extremely challenging as there are so many tall walls that do not have slime on them to stick to.

It becomes a challenge to use your boosts (which let you fling yourself further while mid-air) at the exact right time. You do get two boosts at once, but you'll then need to wait for them to refresh. The enemies come in different types, with some going through walls and others chasing you, making their way through the environment as quickly as they can.

There are power-ups, like a red balloon that gets stuck to you and allows you to almost float when you fly and a bubble that can protect you from enemies. Sometimes, you can even find cherries which will refresh some of your health. Ultimately, however, you will find yourself dead and need to completely restart.

SlimyLeap does have a few different skins that can be unlocked, so you can change the colour of your blob and make it look different. It's a simple game, but everything feels well-made, and it's fun to have one more go after you die!