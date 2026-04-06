Hidden Around the World review - "Finding objects, putting together pictures"

Find various hidden objects in hand-drawn worlds

Explore a bunch of iconic cities

Set up little photo moments with items in the map

Hidden Around the World is the successor to Hidden in Paradise, which is a hidden object game that has cute animals, fairies, and lots to discover! I very much enjoyed my time with the first one, so I felt I would quite enjoy the second as well.

In Hidden Around the World, you are travelling alongside Laly and her fairy companion Coronya, finding different objects and creating various snapshots through lots of scenes in the world. There is a little slider that lets you pick the time of day, changing the lighting and look of the world, which is very cute.

Each location has a few different ways to earn pawprint tokens: finding all of the hidden objects, creating all of the snapshots, and finding all of the fairies. If you need a hint on finding the hidden objects, there seems to be unlimited help, making this the easiest task for you to do. After that, however, I started struggling very much with the other tasks.

Maybe, this time, the puzzler itself is too cluttered for a mobile device. Maybe there is just too high an expectation for something that feels cosy. Either way, I found myself painstakingly putting together a bunch of these little pictures and often seeing the error that something isn't quite right.

This made me look closer, and it turns out that when I dragged a bigger item, it had stuff on it. Other times, on the side of the screen when dragging items, I lost the item among the rest of the map. I did use the magnifying glass to see inside buildings (some stuff is really well hidden!), but ultimately felt the puzzler feels more challenging than cosy.

This whole photo thing just felt really long-winded, and I didn't like the fact that I needed to make all of them! As for hidden fairies, I really struggled to see them at all.

I do like that you can earn coins for tapping treasure chests, petting animals and unlocking gifts. These coins can then be used to unlock different items for a sandbox mode, where you can then create your own level of hidden items.

I also like the iconic locations in Hidden Around the World, from Paris to London, which are places I have travelled to in my lifetime. They feel fun, just like all of the little details in the maps.

There are lots of bits that move, giving the place life - from little movements in the birds to movements on the ground as you tap around places. I am just not quite sure why this whole thing felt so challenging!