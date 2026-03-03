Ponchorado review - "A whimsical bullet heaven masterpiece"
| Ponchorado
Ponchorado is a cartoony western bullet heaven in which you play as a forgotten stuntman, Poncho. Stuck in the remnants of an unfinished silent film, Poncho is ready to break free. To do so, he’ll need to take on the ten Gatekeepers Bosses so he can nominate himself for the BOSSCAR award and finally transition from a nobody extra to a leading man.
A funny little bullet heaven with a whimsical vibe, Ponchorado is as adorable as it is entertaining. The 1930s cartoon-style aesthetic blends well with the satirical humour you’ll encounter throughout your adventure.
Ponchorado pokes fun at silent films and the western genre in general. If you enjoy wordplay as much as I do, you’ll really appreciate the comedic aspects of this western rougelite.
It’s essential that you begin collecting beans as soon as possible to gain an edge in combat. Enemies will often grow stronger as the level goes on, so making sure you’re unlocking as many abilities as you can will help ensure victory.
You’ll also come across abilities that improve your health, overall damage, and extend the distance from which you can heal your pets.
For example, Obedient Sheep, which makes the sheep following you slow you down less, is only available during sheep herding levels. These inventive modes keep things feeling fresh and lively.
As you explore the remnants of the western film that never was, you’ll also come across power-ups that grant you temporary abilities.
And my personal favourite is the one that turns Poncho’s shadow into a temporary ally, letting you deal more damage. These power-ups add a bit more pizzazz to this cartoon western and make it more worthwhile to explore the map.
There are three companions that can join you on your adventure: Porky the Porcupine, Bearoness the Bear, and a crew of helpful flies known as The Swarm.
You can, of course, make these adorable animal aids more deadly in combat by using upgrades. Porky’s Spily ability lets him shoot quills in all directions, while the Bearoness can use taunt to temporarily draw the attention of all nearby foes.
You can also visit Pup to unlock prototypes, including a bulletproof umbrella and a bar of TNT you can drop behind you. Tapping on the soup pot allows you to increase your health and base damage. Luckily, while abilities reset each level, you keep your health and damage upgrades.
If you’re having trouble surviving against the hordes of gunslingers, sentient tumbleweeds and tornadoes, upgrading your health or damage can make a big difference.
If you’re a fan of action experiences with rougelite elements, or even just old westerns and wordplay, you’re sure to have a good time guiding Poncho towards glory.