Hyke: Northern Lights Review - "A Wonderfully Witchy Adventure"

Hyke: Northern Lights blends casual, cosy gameplay elements with action RPG mechanics. You play as the titular character, Hyke, a young witch who is searching for her missing mom. Along your journey, you’ll recruit witches, called Meteos, to aid you as you explore a scenic, magical world. You’ll also relax between levels by cooking meals and decorating your camp.
As you progress, you’ll unlock new witches to play as. You can switch between active characters at any time by tapping the switch character button and selecting your preferred avatar. Each playable character can wield distinct spells.
For instance, Riko can use her Maxed-Out spell to make duplicates of herself to deal extra damage. Fall Out, on the other hand, uses flora and fauna-based abilities like Bestial Shadow, which summons a bear that attacks foes in front of her.
Hyke: Northern Lights isn’t all about exploration and combat. Between levels, you’ll have the chance to sit back and relax at your camp. While here, you can add decorations, visit the local town, or craft meals. In town, you can purchase new décor, recipes, and ingredients, and take on combat challenges.
For instance, cooking up an egg sandwich increases your base attack by 40-60% for 120 seconds. Meals are easy to make, and so it's worth it to learn recipes and cook a meal before every adventure.
You can also level up your witches’ HP, Spells, and Attack from the character menu while in your camp. It’s easy to get overwhelmed as you're often swarmed by enemies, and keeping Hyke and the Meteos’ in tip-top shape is the best way to ensure survival. You should also keep an eye on everyone’s HP and swap out characters when HP is low.
However, decorating, cooking, and listening in on conversations between characters is a nice break from the constant battles you’ll face outside. Overall, Hyke Northern Lights is an engaging experience worth diving into.