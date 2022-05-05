Top 5 mobile games like The Sims
The Sims is an extremely popular video game that many people have played previously! It’s sort of like a dollhouse simulator. Players are able to build a character and have them live their life. Go to school, do homework, learn skills, get married, succeed in a job, and more. There are also lots of wacky situations that can come from The Sims, like dance battles with the grim reaper and setting yourself on fire. There are lots of games that take aspects of The Sims and work them into new formats, which can bring a lot of fun to your mobile device. So, let’s get into the top 5 Mobile games like The Sims.
In our list of the top 5 mobile games like The Sims, we have games where you can focus on the aspects around taking care of your family or work on creating the best house for you to explore and play in. You can meet various new characters in your town and explore, or join real life people online and explore their spaces and their world. The Sims is a complex game, with lots of options and ways to play, which is why our list includes a variety of games that are similar to The Sims in a bunch of different ways.
1
Avakin Life
Avakin Life is a very similar game to The Sims, apart from the fact that it is multiplayer - with a huge world full of players playing along with you. This game has an in-depth character creation system and allows you to go from creating your character to building your dream home. Unlike The Sims, you cannot actually control more than one character, but you can explore a world that has many characters on them!
2
Animal Crossing Pocket Camp
Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp contains mainly animalistic characters that make up your town. You will find yourself in a camp, where you can take care of and grow a massive campground. There is fishing, gardening, decorating, and interacting with loads of characters in the game, which does feel similar to The Sims, apart from being more whimsical. Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp has more items to collect then The Sims, but it’s pretty similar in idea.
3
Idle Life Sim
Idle Life Sim has a lot of similar features to The Sims - you start off by customizing your avatar and then gaining a little house. You can work your way up to a much bigger home, and decorate the entire place, purchasing new items for it. In your career, you can start your job and progress, getting pay raises and earning prestige. There are also decisions to be made on how you spend your time and what you are doing with your character, which does affect them.
4
Virtual Families 2
If you often play The Sims to grow your family, design your dream home, and live a happy life then Virtual Families 2 is probably the game you are looking for. You can adopt a family, then start a family. There are pets that you can have, designing and decorating your dream home, and trying to balance work and home life for the characters that you are controlling. It’s a life simulation game focused on the family aspects of life.
5
House Flipper: Home Design
Now, I know what you are thinking. House Flipper? But so many people use The Sims for just the house building aspects of the game. So, if that’s your focus when playing The Sims, then House Flipper is your best bet at mobile games like The Sims. In this game, you are able to flip a house - through buying and renovating the home that you have purchased. You can pick out different items, create walls, and decorate as you feel is best, much like the house creation in The Sims.
