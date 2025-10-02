Best card battler games for iPhone and iPad (iOS)

Card carrying genius

Whether you call them deck-builders, collectable card games (CCGs) or trading card games (TCGs), there's now a whole loosely aligned genre of iOS games based around assembling a deck of virtual cards and strategically pitching them against an opponent.

Of course, there's a strong case to be made that there are actually several distinct genres in here. And that's not to mention those hybrid games that work in elements of RPG, tower defence, and real-time strategy.

But we're not interested in splitting hairs. Indeed, this list is intended as a celebration of the sheer diversity and depth of card battlers on the App Store.