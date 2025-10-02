Best card battler games for iPhone and iPad (iOS)
Card carrying genius
Whether you call them deck-builders, collectable card games (CCGs) or trading card games (TCGs), there's now a whole loosely aligned genre of iOS games based around assembling a deck of virtual cards and strategically pitching them against an opponent.
Of course, there's a strong case to be made that there are actually several distinct genres in here. And that's not to mention those hybrid games that work in elements of RPG, tower defence, and real-time strategy.
But we're not interested in splitting hairs. Indeed, this list is intended as a celebration of the sheer diversity and depth of card battlers on the App Store.
1
Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket (what a silly name) can give you all the beautiful Pokemon Trading Cards you might have wanted to collect, while also providing ways to build decks and battle others. Even if you have no experience with physical card game, you can use auto-builders or rental decks to start getting to grips with battling either bots or other players. There are tons of different events going on, allowing you to take on more challenging, paced opponents to really get to grips with battling.
2
Clash Royale
Clash Royale is a card battler by Supercell, the creators of Clash of Clans. This game has you building your own deck, then battling in an arena against another player from around the world. This screen is more dynamic than other trading card games, with characters coming to life and battling in giant towers. It feels very engaging and quite fun to watch as well.
3
Once Upon a Galaxy
Once Upon a Galaxy is a card battler where you are also managing an entire crew in a fantasy world. You find yourself battling against other players and their teams, using characters you have unlocked and collecting treasures that you can use to have the upper hand. Once Upon a Galaxy feels well-balanced and like a good entry in this genre.
4
Hearthstone
Hearthstone has been around for quite some time. If you are a fan of card battlers, you must have dipped your toes in Hearthstone at some point! You can create your own decks, use your mana to play cards, and watch them attack the minions of their enemies. I have even spent time opening up packs and collecting different decks. The game has continued to be updated, balanced and often has in-game events to keep things interesting.
5
Marvel Snap
Marvel Span has taken all of your favorite superheroes and brought them into a fantastic, card-battling game. You can collect a bunch of different characters from the Marvel universe, each with their own moves and skills, and use them to attack your opponent. This game has a big "one more round" feel and a dedicated fanbase to play against.
6
WWE SuperCard
Are you a fan of WWE? Did you know there is a card battler just for you, then? Now you do! WWE SuperCard has playing cards of a bunch of wrestlers you probably know from TV. These cards actually go into a wrestling ring and end up fighting each other, which looks both silly and fun. You can collect all your favorite characters, get cards of different rarities, and enjoy battling.
7
Dead Man's Draw
Dead Man's Draw is a pirate-themed card battler, where there is a high amount of risk and a high amount of possible reward. You will be playing against another person, looking to steal and play various cards to score. There are different combinations that can be played, power-ups to collect, and treasure to find. It's a less complex title, but one that feels a little different from the rest.
8
Night of the Full Moon
Night of the Full Moon is a card battler that has a bit of a story, inspired by Little Red Riding Hood. In this story, Little Red isn't helpless and is instead fighting off her monsters, using card battles. You need to choose what path you want to take and what battles you are facing, picking the right cards to come out on top.
9
Star Realms
Star Realms is a particularly novel and accomplished deck-building game, which means that you assemble your deck (and thus your strategy) on the fly, during the course of the game. It's a space-themed game, with a bunch of campaign missions that allow you to really get a feel of the battles themselves. It's been highly reviewed by many individuals since launch, landing it a spot with us, too.
10
Space Grunts 2
Space Grunts 2 is a rogue-like card battler where levels are procedurally generated and there are tons of enemies to take on. You will find yourself moving around a map, then taking on enemies through a card-battling system, where they play a card and you play a card, until one of you ends up dead. There is a lot to discover within the planets you are exploring and many different cards to use to fill your deck.
11
Card Crawl
Card Crawl isn't strictly a card battler - it's actually more Solitaire meets a dungeon crawler. But it's utterly, utterly brilliant. When you start a game, you're dealt 54 cards which represent a variety of monsters, equipment, spells, potions, and, of course, gold. To win, you have to use - or equip - all of the cards in your deck.
12
Spellstone
Spellstone is a cartoon-looking fantasy card battler, where you are unleashing powerful creatures and using dark magic! It's got a lot of character to it, with tons of different creatures to learn to master. There are lots of ways to play, many heroes to collect, and it makes for a good entry-level into the genre if you are looking for something less intense.
13
Lingo Legend Language Learning
Lingo Legend Language Learning is a card battler that has you learning a new language while you play. The world itself is vibrant and colorful, giving you something bright and cheery to take on. Each card has its own different abilities, some of which require you to answer a question or translate some words in order to play them. There are epic monsters to take on and various weapons to craft, allowing you to create something unique.
14
Lost Cities
Lost Cities is based on a highly regarded physical card game originally designed by a German professor of mathematics. The game's maths-flavoured brand of deep strategy is perhaps predictable, its high level of spit and polish less so. The game is sort of based on Solitaire, so if you are a fan of that classic game, you'll get along well with this one.
15
Ascension: Chronicle of the Godslayer
This one was designed by Magic: The Gathering Pro Tour champions, so you know it's got a solid tactical core. That's not to say that Ascension is a mere copy - in fact, it offers quite a different experience. There are a large number of legendary weapons, monsters that you can take on, and cards to collect. It's a fantastic game within the genre.