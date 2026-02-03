Gumslinger 2: Ducks & Nukes review - " A goofy gummy masterpeice"

In Gumslinger 2: Ducks & Nukes, you go battle against jellied foes in one-on-one duels. A wacky, casual experience, Gumslinger 2 is physics-based, requiring you to aim well to hit your target. Blast your enemies with everything from rubber ducks to baby nukes and watch their gummy bodies contort in humorous ways upon impact.
To shoot most bullets, you just tap their icon. However, legendary bullets such as baby nukes and the mythical hammer Mjolnir require you to tap the ammo again mid-air to deal more damage. Be sure to wait until your legendary ammo is almost, but not quite, hitting the target for maximum impact.
Sometimes your foe will be too far away to see while aiming. Use the binoculars to pan over to where your enemy awaits, then return to aiming and do your best to estimate which angle to shoot from. Not being able to see your opponent when you shoot adds a significant challenge. Overall, the gameplay is pretty simplistic, but the entertaining gummy physics, zany weapons, and various environments keep things feeling fun and fresh.
You’ll earn coins and new bullet cards as you progress. You can use the coins you earn to upgrade your character and bullets. Each time you level up your character, you’ll gain more max HP, allowing you to endure heavier attacks. However, to upgrade bullets, you’ll also need enough bullet cards. You will need to collect more ammo cards for each consecutive level up.
You’ll start with the Yummy Bunny skin; however, there are plenty of character skins to unlock. These include skins inspired by Batman, Robin, Steamboat Willie, and Stitch. These are what those gems you’ve been earning are for. As you unlock new worlds, you’ll gain the ability to purchase more skins. The only downside here is that all the skins are so fun, it's hard to choose what to spend your gems on first.
Currently, Gumslinger 2: Ducks & Nukes features 12 worlds in which to duel your enemies, including western-inspired Sunset Saloon, Dead of Night, and Beach Party.
Gunslinger 2: Ducks & Nukes is a super-engaging, casual one-on-one duelling experience with diverse, vibrant character skins to unlock and wonderfully goofy ragdoll physics. Despite its simple gameplay, this casual experience will keep you coming back with its zany weapons and humorous showdowns. In between duels, you’ll enjoy bashing piñatas to get coins and ammo and upgrading your ammo for more devastating blows. Plus, the ragdoll physics, combined with environmental threats, make for some seriously entertaining deaths.