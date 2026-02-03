Gumslinger 2: Ducks & Nukes review - " A goofy gummy masterpeice"

Hilarious ragdoll physics

Simplistic yet challenging gameplay

Use everything from rubber ducks to bricks as bullets

In Gumslinger 2: Ducks & Nukes, you go battle against jellied foes in one-on-one duels. A wacky, casual experience, Gumslinger 2 is physics-based, requiring you to aim well to hit your target. Blast your enemies with everything from rubber ducks to baby nukes and watch their gummy bodies contort in humorous ways upon impact.

Partake in Goofy Duels in Gumslinger 2: Ducks & Nukes

Each round, you’ll compete with a randomized enemy in a shooting duel. Instead of filling your guns with ordinary bullets, you’ll be using a variety of items, including chairs, rubber ducks, and shuriken. Keep in mind what ammo you’re using when aiming, as a rubber duck weighs a lot less than a chair or barrel of TNT.

To shoot most bullets, you just tap their icon. However, legendary bullets such as baby nukes and the mythical hammer Mjolnir require you to tap the ammo again mid-air to deal more damage. Be sure to wait until your legendary ammo is almost, but not quite, hitting the target for maximum impact.

Sometimes your foe will be too far away to see while aiming. Use the binoculars to pan over to where your enemy awaits, then return to aiming and do your best to estimate which angle to shoot from. Not being able to see your opponent when you shoot adds a significant challenge. Overall, the gameplay is pretty simplistic, but the entertaining gummy physics, zany weapons, and various environments keep things feeling fun and fresh.

Gumslinger 2: Ducks & Nukes features hilarious physics

Gumslinger 2 uses physics to create some of the most entertaining ragdolling I’ve ever seen . You’ll watch gummy bodies flail about as they react to an impact, contorting in ways only gummy characters can. Further adding to the fun are environmental hazards like strong fans that characters can get sucked into, wells of what looks like acid, and an electric fence perimeter.

You’ll earn coins and new bullet cards as you progress. You can use the coins you earn to upgrade your character and bullets. Each time you level up your character, you’ll gain more max HP, allowing you to endure heavier attacks. However, to upgrade bullets, you’ll also need enough bullet cards. You will need to collect more ammo cards for each consecutive level up.

You’ll start with the Yummy Bunny skin; however, there are plenty of character skins to unlock. These include skins inspired by Batman, Robin, Steamboat Willie, and Stitch. These are what those gems you’ve been earning are for. As you unlock new worlds, you’ll gain the ability to purchase more skins. The only downside here is that all the skins are so fun, it's hard to choose what to spend your gems on first.

Smash piñatas in Gumslinger 2: Ducks & Nukes

You also earn gummy bears upon completing a duel. Gummy bears are automatically added to your progress road. Levelling up on the progress road lets you nab gems and pinatas and even unlocks new worlds and bullet cards. Tap the screen repeatedly to smash a piñata. Inside, you’ll find bullet cards. Classic piñatas drop common and rare bullet cards, while Mega piñatas have Epic and Legendary cards waiting inside.

Currently, Gumslinger 2: Ducks & Nukes features 12 worlds in which to duel your enemies, including western-inspired Sunset Saloon, Dead of Night, and Beach Party.

Gunslinger 2: Ducks & Nukes is a super-engaging, casual one-on-one duelling experience with diverse, vibrant character skins to unlock and wonderfully goofy ragdoll physics. Despite its simple gameplay, this casual experience will keep you coming back with its zany weapons and humorous showdowns. In between duels, you’ll enjoy bashing piñatas to get coins and ammo and upgrading your ammo for more devastating blows. Plus, the ragdoll physics, combined with environmental threats, make for some seriously entertaining deaths.