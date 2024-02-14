Top 10 best Netflix games at the moment

Netflix is no longer just a TV platform, with a subscription you get access to fantastic mobile games.

Netflix games include hits like Into The Breach, TMNT: Shredder's Revenge and Spiritfarer, but the list is being expanded very often.

Netflix isn't just a place to watch movies and TV episodes - it's also a great place for gamers to discover new forms of entertainment, with a large library of games from many different developers and genres.

There are numerous hours of fun to be had on Netflix for gamers, from action to puzzle games. On the next pages, you can find a list we compiled after carefully considering all the available games and narrowing them down to give you the top 11 best Netflix games at the moment.

How to find and install Netflix Games

Open the app and scroll down until you find the "Mobile Games" row, or simply tap on the " Games " next to the " Home " button at the bottom of your screen (see above image).

" next to the " " button at the bottom of your screen (see above image). Once you find a title that you like, select " Get Game " and that will open the store for you.

" and that will open the store for you. From there, you know what to do - just tap on the " Install " option.

" option. Once the download is complete, open the game, choose your profile and start playing.

If you don't have it already, go ahead and download the Netflix app on your device. Keep in mind that you need to have an active Netflix subscription for this.

Now, let's get on with the list of best Netflix games at the moment!