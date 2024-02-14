Top 10 best Netflix games at the moment
- Netflix is no longer just a TV platform, with a subscription you get access to fantastic mobile games.
- Netflix games include hits like Into The Breach, TMNT: Shredder's Revenge and Spiritfarer, but the list is being expanded very often.
Netflix isn't just a place to watch movies and TV episodes - it's also a great place for gamers to discover new forms of entertainment, with a large library of games from many different developers and genres.
There are numerous hours of fun to be had on Netflix for gamers, from action to puzzle games. On the next pages, you can find a list we compiled after carefully considering all the available games and narrowing them down to give you the top 11 best Netflix games at the moment.
How to find and install Netflix Games
If you don't have it already, go ahead and download the Netflix app on your device. Keep in mind that you need to have an active Netflix subscription for this.
- Open the app and scroll down until you find the "Mobile Games" row, or simply tap on the "Games" next to the "Home" button at the bottom of your screen (see above image).
- Once you find a title that you like, select "Get Game" and that will open the store for you.
- From there, you know what to do - just tap on the "Install" option.
- Once the download is complete, open the game, choose your profile and start playing.
Now, let's get on with the list of best Netflix games at the moment!
1
Moonlighter
Moonlighter is an action role-playing game with roguelite elements where you assume the role of a shopkeeper named Will. As an aspiring hero, Will becomes a dungeon explorer at night.
In order to progress through Moonlighter, you will have to clear randomly generated dungeons filled with monsters, mysterious puzzles, and valuable loot. You can then vend the items you've collected to earn currency. Then, you can spend what you've earned to improve Will's gear and the shop overall.
The gameplay is fast-paced and smooth, and it will keep you engaged. The game's presentation might remind you of titles like Stardew Valley or Terraria to an extent.Download Moonlighter from Google Play | Download from App Store
2
Into the Breach
Into the Breach is a turn-based game that combines strategy and roguelite elements. It's only available on mobiles as a part of the Netflix games package.
In the war against the Vek, your soldiers - which can be levelled up to acquire new skills - pilot 3 different Mechs. In every map, you get an objective that you need to accomplish in a given number of turns. And the battle begins. You will have to make decisions based on the available information that you have. Will you intercept the enemy forces? Will you avoid conflict?
Your every decision will produce different results. Once you clear the map, a new one will be generated with a different set of objectives. This is one of those titles that are easy to understand but hard to master. So if you are looking forward to a challenge, and in case you love chess, you should give Into the Breach a try. And here's a link to the best squads for Into the Breach to help you come up with your own strategies.Download Into the Breach from Google Play | Download from App Store
3
OXENFREE
Oxenfree is a story-driven adventure title with elements of mystery and suspense from the paranormal. Night School Studio developed it and was launched in 2016 for PCs (both Windows and OS X).
The experience follows a group of teenagers as they face the dangerous repercussions of opening a ghostly portal on an abandoned island during a night of partying. The game's smart chat system lets players have a major impact on the tale and its conclusion.
New graphics, a remixed soundtrack, a new epilogue, mysteries, and branching story paths can all be found in Oxenfree: Netflix Edition, which was published on September 24th, 2022. If you are interested in this title, here's a link to our full review of Oxenfree where we get into specifics.Download Oxenfree from Google Play | Download from App Store
4
Before Your Eyes
Before Your Eyes has been developed by GoodbyeWorld Games (released by Skybound Games), with a focus on storytelling.
It provides an opportunity to immerse oneself in the narrative of an individual's life, as they journey across the River Styx and into the afterlife.
What distinguishes this title is its innovative gameplay that utilizes real-time tracking of the player's eye movements and blinking to make choices that impact the outcome of the story.
The Netflix Edition boasts enhanced graphics and bug fixes. This particular content is exclusively accessible to Netflix members through the Netflix app on their mobile devices. If you are seeking a title that offers distinctive gameplay mechanics and an engaging storyline, Before Your Eyes is sure to meet your expectations.Download Before Your Eyes from Google Play | Download from App Store
5
Spiritfarer
Discover the unparalleled narrative of Spiritfarer. In this captivating experience, you assume the role of Stella, a skilled ferry master tasked with the important duty of guiding wandering spirits to their ultimate resting place.
Explore the magical realm of Spiritfarer, and construct and manage a boat to facilitate the conveyance of the spirits. During your journey, you will encounter many of them, each possessing a distinctive personality and backstory.
Overall, Spiritfarer has a very relaxed pace. Its narrative offers an experience that delves into a multitude of thought-provoking themes, including the profound concepts of life and death. The incorporation of hand-crafted illustrations and a captivating musical score brings a unique element to the overall game presentation.Download Spiritfarer from Google Play | Download from App Store
6
Krispee Street
Krispee Street is an enthralling hidden object game that is exclusively accessible to Netflix members. This title draws inspiration from a well-known webcomic and has received praise for its immersive narrative, engaging gameplay mechanics, and delightful visuals.
As a player, you'll be faced with the challenge of solving intricate puzzles and uncovering hidden objects that are spread throughout various areas, each boasting a distinct narrative arc.
Overall, Krispee Street blends the strategic mechanics of deck building, the unpredictable challenges of roguelike gameplay, and the immersive storytelling of a visual novel to deliver a captivating gaming experience.Download Krispee Street from Google Play | Download from App Store
7
Into the Dead 2
In this title, your ultimate objective is to rescue your loved ones and stay alive amidst the zombie outbreak. This can only be achieved by utilizing your combat skills to shoot and slash your path through swarms of reanimated monsters.
Into the Dead 2: Unleased features a captivating campaign mode that will take you on a thrilling journey through various levels, each with its own unique set of challenges.
Additionally, Into the Dead 2 also offers a survival mode where you'll be tasked with defending yourself against an unrelenting horde of zombies. There's a wide variety of weapons, power-ups, and upgrades at your disposal to ensure your survival.Download Into the Dead 2 from Google Play | Download from App Store
8
Mahjong Solitaire Netflix Edition
Mahjong Solitaire is a tabletop game that has been developed by Smoking Gun Interactive. It is exclusively available to Netflix members and is sure to keep you engaged for hours on end.
You can engage in numerous tile-matching puzzles (over 300) in a solo mode, providing hours of entertainment. Also, you have the option to personalize the game's aesthetics, such as switching between various themes and backgrounds, to enhance the overall visual experience.
If you are a fan of this type of game, Mahjong Solitaire offers a captivating gaming experience that is both straightforward and highly engaging.Download from Google Play | Download from App Store
9
TMNT: Shredder's Revenge
Experience the nostalgia of the iconic TMNT arcade games with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. This title is a faithful recreation of the beloved classic, allowing gamers to relive the action-packed adventures of the heroic turtles and take down their arch-nemesis, Shredder.
The visual aesthetics and animation of the game are absolutely stunning, making for an immersive and captivating gaming experience.
Take control of the four legendary turtles: Michelangelo, Leonardo, Donatello, and Raphael. Each of these heroes has their own unique weapons and playstyle.
TMNT: Shredder's Revenge features a wide variety of foes from the iconic TMNT universe. Unlock an arsenal of power-ups to dominate your opponents and emerge victorious in thrilling battles.
My personal favorite feature of the game is the party mode. You simply don't want to miss out on the fun of playing with a friend.Download TMNT: Shredder's Revenge from Google Play | Download from App Store
10
Too Hot to Handle Netflix
Based on Netflix's hit show, Too Hot to Handle is a dating simulator where you take upon the role of one of the participants in the reality show. If you've ever watched the series, you already know what this is about. Customize your character and get on the paradise island where it's all about mixing and mingling. You can connect with the other participants, go on dates, uncover scandals and even break the rules if you wish to do so. There can be only one winner in the end. If you enjoy visual novels, this is the one that you should try out.
And with that, we've come to the end of the list of best Netflix games! Of course, we couldn't fit all of them on a small list like this one, so leave your favourites in the comments below for other players to find.Download Too Hot to Handle Netflix from Google Play | Download from App Store