Coffee Talk Episode 1 review - "Telling tales from things with tails"
| Coffee Talk
I know exactly what it's like to want to tuck away in a cosy corner of the world with a warm drink in one hand and a good book in the other, and I suppose that's precisely the atmosphere Coffee Talk Episode 1 is going for.
The interactive visual novel doesn't really have a lot going for it when it comes to actual gameplay, but if you're anything like me and you're content with some glorified reading, it's worth a go for its vibes alone.
Yes, while the setting might make it seem like you're simply lounging around in an average coffee shop having some late-night chatter with the locals, it's actually anything but - mainly because the aforementioned locals have horns and fangs.
It's essentially an era of coexistence for humans and non-humans alike, which is why the stories the cafe patrons tell are all the more interesting. You play as an unnamed barista, and as you might expect, all you really have to do is listen to your customers' woes while whipping up a cafe latte or two in between.
And with everything from star-crossed lovers to flesh-eating zombie viruses peppering your day-to-day conversations, there's more than enough to keep you up at your job all night.
Thankfully, you can read through these stories with the Auto button conveniently toggled on, and every so often, said elf - or werewolf or vampire - will ask for a drink. They're still customers, after all, and you'll have to match their requests with whatever you have behind the bar.
Whipping up a batch of the finest coffee in town is nothing too complicated - you have a handy Brewpad to help you find the right ingredients for each drink to keep your patrons happy. The more you talk to people, the more you'll fill up entries in your Tomodachill (10/10 brand name) social app, where you can check each person's profile at your leisure.
It's giving me a lot of Midnight Diner vibes, because that's all there is to it, really - you just listen to your customers pour their hearts out, serve a warm cup of coffee or two, then call it a day.
It also helps that the soundtrack is filled with all kinds of lovely lo-fi beats, which means you can essentially just listen as all your stresses melt away. Plus, it's the kind of relaxing experience that would play perfectly on screens like the Boox Palma 2 or the Boox Note Max.
Now, I'm not saying all the stories and characters are entirely notable - Freya, for instance, can be a hit or miss.
The green-haired writer in a pixie cut is simply there as a plot device since she's supposedly gathering inspiration at the coffee shop for her debut novel, and while I can totally relate, I just don't feel like she's entirely necessary (I did, however, use one of my husband's friends as "inspiration" and turned him into Bigfoot in a novel once).
Still, it's all very entertaining, and the perfect salve to soothe a tired brain. I also appreciate how the unnamed barista isn't vanilla for once - they actually have a distinct personality, which you don't see very often in main characters.
And because brewing coffee and making latte art is perfect for the touchscreen, I'd say Coffee Talk Episode 1 seems like it should've been made for mobile from the very start - and I can't wait until Episode 2 is ported onto the platform too.