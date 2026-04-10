Coffee Talk Episode 1 review - "Telling tales from things with tails"

Lovely lo-fi tunes and chill vibes

Charming pixel art

Less coffee brewing, more reading

I know exactly what it's like to want to tuck away in a cosy corner of the world with a warm drink in one hand and a good book in the other, and I suppose that's precisely the atmosphere Coffee Talk Episode 1 is going for.

The interactive visual novel doesn't really have a lot going for it when it comes to actual gameplay, but if you're anything like me and you're content with some glorified reading, it's worth a go for its vibes alone.

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Coffee Talk Episode 1 Story

This is exactly why the story of Coffee Talk Episode 1 is the main draw here, because while it's not nearly as memorable as Sumire or as cosy as Usagi Shima , it does offer enough of a twist for it to stand out - and that's because the so-called "everyday" stories you'll hear here are told from the perspective of all kinds of fantastical creatures.

Yes, while the setting might make it seem like you're simply lounging around in an average coffee shop having some late-night chatter with the locals, it's actually anything but - mainly because the aforementioned locals have horns and fangs.

It's essentially an era of coexistence for humans and non-humans alike, which is why the stories the cafe patrons tell are all the more interesting. You play as an unnamed barista, and as you might expect, all you really have to do is listen to your customers' woes while whipping up a cafe latte or two in between.

And with everything from star-crossed lovers to flesh-eating zombie viruses peppering your day-to-day conversations, there's more than enough to keep you up at your job all night.

Coffee Talk Episode 1 Gameplay

More than the caffeine and the revitalising aroma of freshly brewed beans wafting through the cafe, the tales your loyal clientele tells can perk up anyone's ears - pointed or not. An elf may wander in and have some lighthearted chatter with you one moment, only to reveal more complicated matters of the heart the next.

Thankfully, you can read through these stories with the Auto button conveniently toggled on, and every so often, said elf - or werewolf or vampire - will ask for a drink. They're still customers, after all, and you'll have to match their requests with whatever you have behind the bar.

Whipping up a batch of the finest coffee in town is nothing too complicated - you have a handy Brewpad to help you find the right ingredients for each drink to keep your patrons happy. The more you talk to people, the more you'll fill up entries in your Tomodachill (10/10 brand name) social app, where you can check each person's profile at your leisure.

It's giving me a lot of Midnight Diner vibes, because that's all there is to it, really - you just listen to your customers pour their hearts out, serve a warm cup of coffee or two, then call it a day.

What's the appeal?

I can see how the incredibly passive nature of the gameplay might put off anyone who's looking for a more traditional cafe tycoon, but if you manage your expectations and accept early on that Coffee Talk is more of a visual novel than an actual sim, you'll have a more enjoyable time. I particularly like diving into it at the end of a long and tiring day, mainly because I don't have to lift a finger, and my eyes can simply do all the work.

It also helps that the soundtrack is filled with all kinds of lovely lo-fi beats, which means you can essentially just listen as all your stresses melt away. Plus, it's the kind of relaxing experience that would play perfectly on screens like the Boox Palma 2 or the Boox Note Max.

Now, I'm not saying all the stories and characters are entirely notable - Freya, for instance, can be a hit or miss.

The green-haired writer in a pixie cut is simply there as a plot device since she's supposedly gathering inspiration at the coffee shop for her debut novel, and while I can totally relate, I just don't feel like she's entirely necessary (I did, however, use one of my husband's friends as "inspiration" and turned him into Bigfoot in a novel once).

Still, it's all very entertaining, and the perfect salve to soothe a tired brain. I also appreciate how the unnamed barista isn't vanilla for once - they actually have a distinct personality, which you don't see very often in main characters.

And because brewing coffee and making latte art is perfect for the touchscreen, I'd say Coffee Talk Episode 1 seems like it should've been made for mobile from the very start - and I can't wait until Episode 2 is ported onto the platform too.