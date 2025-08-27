The best mobile games of 2025 so far (August 2025)
Here it is: the list of the best mobile games of 2025 so far! We'll be adding more reviews as the games get released, so make sure to bookmark this page and check it every now and then. You can also have a look at the best mobile games of 2024 if you're feeling a little nostalgic!
All the mobile games we've reviewed in 2025Every year, we review hundreds of new mobile games, picking out the cream of the crop for you to play. It's not as easy a process as you might think. For a start, there's definitely no time to review everything - our editors and reviewers look through the stacks of titles released each month and pick out those which we think have the most promise. There are tens of thousands of mobile games released every year, and we only have so much time.
So, even before games are reviewed, they're filtered through on multiple levels before that selection. But, with us doing so many reviews each year, we thought it was sensible to create this resource, so that you can, at a quick glance, see the best mobile games of 2025 by review ranking.
We'll let you in on what might be quite a well-known secret: the teams at Steel Media (that's Pocket Gamer, Pocket Gamer France, 148Apps, App Spy, and more) really love mobile games - as well we should, because we've been reviewing them for over 15 years now, or, if you want to do that weird thing people do where they add up the collective years to get an obscene number, the sites have been reviewing mobile games for over fifty years collectively...
That means that there's a lot of knowledge in these halls, and it also means that we are quite precise when it comes to picking which ones we do decide to review.
Below you will find - by awarded score and within that, alphabetical order - each of the games we've chosen to review this year so far. Decide for yourself which of them are the best mobile games of 2025!
5 Star - 10/10 - Pocket Gamer Platinum Award
- Cat Quest III review - August 22nd, 2025 - 148Apps
- Crunchyroll: Shogun Showdown review - May 21st, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- EvoCreo 2 review - March 10th, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- I Am Your Beast review - March 6th, 2025 - 148Apps
4.5 Star - 9/10 - Pocket Gamer Gold Award
- Bloomtown: A Different Story review - August 6th, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- Cat Quest III review - August 11th, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- Chants of Sennaar review - August 26th, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- Disco Elysium review - August 1st, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- Dredge mobile review - February 27th, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- Jump King review - February 24th, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- Lara Croft: Guardian of Light review - March 5th, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- Magical Maintenance Mystery review - April 11th, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- Merge Maestro review - July 17th, 2025 - 148Apps
- PBJ - The Musical review - April 3rd, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- The Art of Fauna review - February 11th, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- The Star Named EOS mobile review - April 16th, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- TriviaLinked review - May 9th, 2025 - 148Apps
- True Fear 3 review - July 2nd, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- Resident Evil 2 review - January 15th, 2025 - 148Apps
- Songs of Conquest review - March 27th, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- Super Farming Boy review - August 12th, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- Vampire’s Fall 2 review - June 11th, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
4 Star - 8/10 - Pocket Gamer Silver Award
- Aarik and the Ruined Kingdom review - January 23rd, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- A Kindling Forest review - January 9th, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- Broken Sword: Reforged review - August 4th, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- Claws and Chaos review - March 11th, 2025 - 148Apps
- Crashlands 2 review - April 9th, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- Duck Detective: The Secret Salami review - January 25th, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- Dark and Darker Mobile review - February 13th, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- Dungeons of Dreadrock 2 review - December 31st, 2024 - Pocket Gamer
- Expelled! review - March 12th, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- Follow the Meaning review - April 9th, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- GoChess review - March 17th, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- Gordian Quest review - April 3rd, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- Grand Mountain Adventure 2 review - March 19th, 2025 - 148Apps
- Growbot review - July 29th, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- Kingdomino: The Board Game review - June 30th, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- LOK Digital review - January 22nd, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- Meteorfall: Rustbowl Rumble review - June 24th, 2025 - 148Apps
- Pokemon Friends review - August 4th, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- Primrows review - April 23rd, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- Prince of Persia: Lost Crown review - May 27th, 2025 - 148Apps
- Pup Champs review - May 27th, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- Resident Evil 3 review - April 11th, 2025 - 148Apps
- Rollercoaster Racer review - August 5th, 2025 - 148Apps
- Skate City: New York review - January 20th, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- Subnautica mobile review - July 16th, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- Sunset Hills review - May 14th, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- The Great Sneeze review - March 18th, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- Thronefall review - June 20th, 2025 - 148Apps
- Tiny Dangerous Dungeons Remake review - March 6th, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- Wargroove 2: Pocket Edition review - July 15th, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
3.5 Star - 7/10 - Pocket Gamer Bronze Award
- Amusement Arcade Toaplan review - February 26th, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- Avatar Legends: Realms Collide review - March 18th, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- Backyard Baseball '97 review - April 4th, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- Catagrams review - February 20th, 2025 - 148Apps
- Claws & Chaos review - February 27th, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- Duck Detective: Secret Salami review - April 24th, 2025 - 148Apps
- Feed the Deep review - July 11th, 2025 - 148Apps
- Good Coffee, Great Coffee review - March 13th, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- Kawaii Kitchen review - January 3rd, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- Laser Panic review - February 26th, 2025 - 148Apps
- Mutropolis review - August 1st, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- No Way Home review - June 12th, 2025 - 148Apps
- Oby Adventure review - May 23rd, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- Prince of Persia: Lost Crown review - April 16th, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- Songs of Conquest review - March 28th, 2025 - 148Apps
- Summoners War: Rush review - June 4th, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- The Abandoned Planet review - December 23rd, 2024 - Pocket Gamer
- The Longing review - February 6th, 2025 - 148Apps
- The Mr. Rabbit Magic Show review - May 13th, 2025 - 148Apps
- TMNT: Shredder's Revenge review - June 19th, 2025 - 148Apps
- Quilts and Cats of Calico review - March 20th, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- Wargroove 2: Pocket Edition review - August 14th, 2025 - 148Apps
3 Star - 6/10
- A Game About Digging A Hole review - August 11th, 2025 - 148Apps
- Crunchyroll: Tengami review - January 24th, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- Etheria: Restart review - June 12th, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- Is This Seat Taken? review - August 18th, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- Is This Yours? review - May 28th, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- Kardboard Kings review - January 28th, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- Gordian Quest review - April 30th, 2025 - 148Apps
- Graine review - February 13th, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- Persona 5: The Phantom X review - July 4th, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- Prado Traveler review - February 13th, 2025 - 148Apps
- TownsFolk review - April 14th, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
- Universe For Sale review - December 23rd, 2024 - Pocker Gamer
- Your House review - March 26th, 2025 - Pocket Gamer
2.5 Star - 5/10
- Ultimate Chicken Horse review - June 24th, 2025 - Pocket Gamer