Card Crawl 2 review - “An engaging card battle experience”
| Card Crawl 2
Card Crawl 2 is a single-player card battler in which you must defeat all monster cards on the board to win. You’ll plan your moves and keep track of remaining cards to ensure your victory against your opponent. You’ll also unlock new cards and modes as you collect new items, heroes, and cards.
Each turn, you’ll be able to complete three actions. Possible actions include attacking enemies, wielding spell cards, drinking potions, collecting coins, and discarding cards. While this may sound simple, you’ll need to think strategically to come out on top.
You can use blades on enemies to lower their health or shields to block some damage. Be strategic when using your potions and weapons. There are only so many cards in a deck, which means you can easily back yourself into a corner where you no longer have enough attack and healing cards to take on your remaining enemies.
For instance, Siphon reduces all revealed monster cards’ health by 3, healing your hero by the total Brew transforms any item or equipped card into a potion card.
Of course, there are also Spells that aid you in other ways. Summon adds a random Spell card to your deck, while Cleave deals damage to monster cards in adjacent columns. I recommend testing out every Spell card you collect to figure out which ones work best for your playstyle.
However, there is a way to collect more coins than your pouch can hold. Anytime you win a round with a chest stored in your backpack slot, you’ll get to keep all the gold inside, even if your pouch is full. While it takes longer to earn gold this way, it’s a great option if you don’t feel like shelling out real cash.
Card Crawl 2 is an epic card battle dungeon crawler that’s as challenging as it is engaging. You’ll use shields and blades to slaughter your foes. Unlock new spell cards to add them to your deck and purchase new heroes to lead in battle. A simple yet charming card battler, Card Crawl 2 is an absolutely wonderful little dungeon-crawling experience.