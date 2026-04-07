Card Crawl 2 review - “An engaging card battle experience”

Engaging gameplay

Multiple game modes

Tons of cool Spell cards to unlock

Card Crawl 2 is a single-player card battler in which you must defeat all monster cards on the board to win. You’ll plan your moves and keep track of remaining cards to ensure your victory against your opponent. You’ll also unlock new cards and modes as you collect new items, heroes, and cards.

Card Crawl 2 Offers Engaging Card-Based Battles

Your main card is your hero card, which is always in your hand and begins with 13 health points. When directly attacked by an enemy, their HP will be subtracted from your own. You can only have one hero in your deck at a time.

Each turn, you’ll be able to complete three actions. Possible actions include attacking enemies, wielding spell cards, drinking potions, collecting coins, and discarding cards. While this may sound simple, you’ll need to think strategically to come out on top.

You can use blades on enemies to lower their health or shields to block some damage. Be strategic when using your potions and weapons. There are only so many cards in a deck, which means you can easily back yourself into a corner where you no longer have enough attack and healing cards to take on your remaining enemies.

Spice Things Up With Spells in Card Crawl 2

Things really get interesting when you add spell cards into the mix. Spells can easily turn the tide of battle and come in especially handy when you’re low on attack and potion cards, as many of them allow you to heal.

For instance, Siphon reduces all revealed monster cards’ health by 3, healing your hero by the total Brew transforms any item or equipped card into a potion card.

Of course, there are also Spells that aid you in other ways. Summon adds a random Spell card to your deck, while Cleave deals damage to monster cards in adjacent columns. I recommend testing out every Spell card you collect to figure out which ones work best for your playstyle.

Spend Coins on New Spell Cards

As you play, you’ll earn coins which you can use to purchase new Spell cards, heroes, and items. By default, you can only have up to 250 coins at a time. You can upgrade this to increase your maximum. However, you’ll have to make in-app purchases to do so. This is a real bummer since some cards available for purchase at the merchant cost over 250 gold.

However, there is a way to collect more coins than your pouch can hold. Anytime you win a round with a chest stored in your backpack slot, you’ll get to keep all the gold inside, even if your pouch is full. While it takes longer to earn gold this way, it’s a great option if you don’t feel like shelling out real cash.

Play Card Crawl 2 in Standard or Classic Mode

There are two main modes of play in Card Crawl 2. In Standard mode, you’ll choose a hero, spell, and item. You’ll also receive 4 random spell cards and 4 random items. In classic mode, you can’t choose your hero, and all your spells and items are randomly generated.

As you collect cards and items, you’ll occasionally unlock new sub-modes like Standard Constructed, which lets you choose all your spells and items. Personally, I prefer Standard mode, but Classic mode does have its charms.

Card Crawl 2 is an epic card battle dungeon crawler that’s as challenging as it is engaging. You’ll use shields and blades to slaughter your foes. Unlock new spell cards to add them to your deck and purchase new heroes to lead in battle. A simple yet charming card battler, Card Crawl 2 is an absolutely wonderful little dungeon-crawling experience.