Glorbs review - "Looks relaxing, but isn't!"

Simple, cute graphics

Extremely challenging gameplay

Lots of levels

Glorbs is a puzzler that looks so adorable and cute, but actually is a lot of hard work! I might go as far as saying some of the times they give you are actually impossible. So, it's something that is very much for someone who won't ragequit easily at all.

The graphics themselves are simple in Glorbs. Each level has a bunch of white orbs and then some sort of picture, which are simple line drawings on colourful, vibrant backgrounds. It looks like a sort of calm puzzle game that's paired with calm music as well. But then the gameplay kicks it up a notch.

In each level, there are a bunch of white orbs. These orbs need to make it to a white portal, often in the middle of the screen. You do this by tapping and often holding on the screen, as your finger has its own orbit that pulls in the various orbs. You'll need to manipulate them to the portal so they can be sucked up. If there are black lines (and there often are!), these will destroy the orb and force you to restart.

Glorbs does have a timer that is instantly ticking down the moment you join the level. Often, it claims you can finish the level in just a few seconds - which honestly feels impossible. If you really struggle with a level, you can watch a solution, which is never close to the time they claim you can finish it on, and instead often takes 4 times the amount of time to get all three stars for the level.

I found this to be extremely frustrating, as the times just feel impossible. Any slight wrong move, even when following the solution, will result in losing. It does feel like the game is smarter than you.

This is also underlined by the fact that there are these little tips when you fail a level. If you fail a lot, it actually starts to say, "You've played this level X times and not completed it", with the X being the number that you have attempted and failed. It's just really intense!

If you like torturing your friends or proving how great you are, you can also invite friends to challenges, where you can all compete to see who can do it the fastest. I do very much think that this is a fun little community aspect, especially as I suck so badly at the levels.

I quite liked inviting my partner to ensure that they also suck just as much. There are only a set number of puzzles that can be used in challenges, so you can practice those and work on your times! With a total of over 100 puzzles, there is a lot to play around with.