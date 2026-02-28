Tomb Raider review - “A perfect port”

Intuitive touch controls

Fluid combat and parkour action

A compelling origin story

The 2013 Tomb Raider was a smash hit, breathing new life into the iconic series. Now at long last, Crystal Dynamics’ reimagining of Lara Croft's origin story is available on Android and iOS.

Finally, you can experience Lara’s transformation from a naïve archaeologist to an unstoppable parkouring force of nature natively on your mobile device. Tomb Raider (2013) is arguably an adrenaline-fueled masterpiece, and luckily, Feral Interactive stayed true to the original release with this new port.

Delve into the Mystery of Yamiti in Tomb Raider

In this gripping action experience, we’re introduced to Lara Croft before her tomb raiding days. An enthusiastic archaeologist out on her first expedition, Lara gets herself and her crew into hot water after taking on rough seas in an attempt to find the legendary Yamiti island.

After her ship is destroyed, Lara finds herself shipwrecked on the mythical isle, which is inhabited by the Solarii Brotherhood, a dangerous cult hellbent on resurrecting the Sun Goddess Himiko.

It’s a power narrative that keeps you on the edge of your seat from the very start, and Feral hasn’t sacrificed any of its depth or intrigue in the mobile port. The gorgeous cutscenes from the original also remain intact, allowing for a fully immersive experience.

Tomb Raider Features Intuitive Touch Controls

One of the biggest concerns I always have with mobile ports is how well the controls transition from a controller and keyboard to a touchscreen. Poorly designed touch screen controls can really make it hard to immerse yourself.

After playing Tomb Raider for only a few minutes, I could already tell that a lot of thought went into the controls, and the many hours of gameplay that followed only cemented this.

Use the lower left section of the screen as a virtual joystick and glide your finger across the lower right to change the camera angle. To the right, you’ll have a jump button as well as a button that highlights enemies and guides you towards your next objective, which can be incredibly helpful if you get turned around.

Tomb Raider is Controller Compatible

Once you unlock Lara’s bow, you’ll see an arrow button that you can use to shoot enemies. As you unlock more weapons, you’ll see them in a row towards the bottom of the screen. Tap a weapon icon to equip it. While using the bow, you tap the bow again to switch arrow types.With how intense Tomb Raider can get, I was surprised by how intuitive the controls felt. Despite being a big fan of controllers, I found I was able to fluidly guide Lara up treacherous paths and take down ambushing foes with ease. The buttons are well-spaced to avoid pressing the wrong one by accident, while also being close enough to be convenient.

Further, the choice to allow you to tap anywhere on screen to use your axe or to collect salvage is a thing of genius and makes interacting with the environment feel second nature.

Tomb Raider Features Fluid Combat and Challenging Puzzles

If you prefer using a traditional controller, you’re in luck, as this thrilling new port is controller compatible. Just pair your preferred mobile controller with your smartphone. With a controller connected, you’ll have the option when starting up the game to choose between using your controller or sticking with touch controls.Thanks to the intuitive controls, combat feels as fluid and engaging as it did on the original console version. You’ll battle deranged cult members, wolves, and Himiko’s terrifying Oni Stormguard as you jump, climb, and zipline your way through dilapidated ruins, shanty towns, and dangerous forests.

Of course, Lara isn’t just good with a bow; she’s also very clever, which is showcased in the various puzzles you’ll need to complete to progress through the story. Puzzles, which you’ll also often come across in the optional tombs, primarily revolve around reaching your next objective by manipulating the environment.

As you explore, you’ll collect salvage, which you can use at camps to upgrade equipment. You can also spend any skill points you earn at campfires to unlock new abilities to help Lara survive.

Tomb Raider Won’t Run on Just Any Phone

The only downside to this amazing port is that it requires a lot of power, so it won’t run on just any old phone. You’ll need a device that can handle the large download size and high-quality graphics. I recommend checking out the list of compatible devices put together by Feral Interactive on the store pages before purchasing to avoid disappointment.

Tomb Raider is just as much of a masterpiece on mobile as it was upon its console release in 2013. Feral Interactive has managed to bring all the harsh beauty, action and excitement of the original to mobile without sacrificing content or gameplay.

It’s an amazing port that leaves nothing on the cutting room floor. Whether you’re new to the franchise or itching to relive Lara’s origin story, you’ll be satisfied with the impressively intuitive touch controls, captivating narrative, and intense combat.