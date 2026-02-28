Tomb Raider review - “A perfect port”
| Tomb Raider 2013
The 2013 Tomb Raider was a smash hit, breathing new life into the iconic series. Now at long last, Crystal Dynamics’ reimagining of Lara Croft's origin story is available on Android and iOS.
Finally, you can experience Lara’s transformation from a naïve archaeologist to an unstoppable parkouring force of nature natively on your mobile device. Tomb Raider (2013) is arguably an adrenaline-fueled masterpiece, and luckily, Feral Interactive stayed true to the original release with this new port.
After her ship is destroyed, Lara finds herself shipwrecked on the mythical isle, which is inhabited by the Solarii Brotherhood, a dangerous cult hellbent on resurrecting the Sun Goddess Himiko.
It’s a power narrative that keeps you on the edge of your seat from the very start, and Feral hasn’t sacrificed any of its depth or intrigue in the mobile port. The gorgeous cutscenes from the original also remain intact, allowing for a fully immersive experience.
After playing Tomb Raider for only a few minutes, I could already tell that a lot of thought went into the controls, and the many hours of gameplay that followed only cemented this.
Use the lower left section of the screen as a virtual joystick and glide your finger across the lower right to change the camera angle. To the right, you’ll have a jump button as well as a button that highlights enemies and guides you towards your next objective, which can be incredibly helpful if you get turned around.
Further, the choice to allow you to tap anywhere on screen to use your axe or to collect salvage is a thing of genius and makes interacting with the environment feel second nature.
Of course, Lara isn’t just good with a bow; she’s also very clever, which is showcased in the various puzzles you’ll need to complete to progress through the story. Puzzles, which you’ll also often come across in the optional tombs, primarily revolve around reaching your next objective by manipulating the environment.
As you explore, you’ll collect salvage, which you can use at camps to upgrade equipment. You can also spend any skill points you earn at campfires to unlock new abilities to help Lara survive.
Tomb Raider is just as much of a masterpiece on mobile as it was upon its console release in 2013. Feral Interactive has managed to bring all the harsh beauty, action and excitement of the original to mobile without sacrificing content or gameplay.
It’s an amazing port that leaves nothing on the cutting room floor. Whether you’re new to the franchise or itching to relive Lara’s origin story, you’ll be satisfied with the impressively intuitive touch controls, captivating narrative, and intense combat.