Menu
Game Reviews

Afterard review - "Take the 'Reigns' in a familiar way but in unfamiliar space"

Star onStar onStar onStar halfStar off
By Catherine Dellosa
|
iOS
| Afterard
Get
Afterard review - "Take the 'Reigns' in a familiar way but in unfamiliar space"
By Catherine Dellosa
|
iOS
| Afterard
  • Swipe left and right to decide the fate of your space colony
  • Plenty of outcomes, characters, and scenarios to unlock
  • Very, very, very similar to Reigns

Things are never black and white in real life, and while it's actually the shades of grey that spice up real-world decisions, the dichotomy definitely simplifies things when it comes to video games. 

Sorry - I guess I'm trying to give this a smart little intro, but really, it's all very Tinder-esque in Afterard and its swipe-left-swipe-right mechanic. I'm not even going to pretend it's reinventing the wheel either, as it definitely takes inspiration from the popular Reigns franchise in more ways than one - and that's not at all a bad thing.

Table of contents:

Afterard Story

Even the visuals are very much alike, with their minimalist designs and clean interface. Essentially, all you really have is a character in the middle asking you to make a decision - you either swipe left or right to commit to that choice, and when you do, consequences happen.

an icon showing nostalgia effects after making a choice

This can mean adding or subtracting from the four levels you're meant to balance as the new Director of a space colony - Energy, Supplies, Community, and Politics. Obviously, favouring one too much over the others will lead to the end of your rule, whether that's dying in some hilariously gruesome way or getting taken over by the mob because your chef's food isn't salty enough. 

As someone who prefers savoury snacks over sweets, I totally support that kind of revolution.

As you go along, you'll unlock more characters, more scenarios, and more deaths - and with each new rule, you might even learn a thing or two to make the next attempt last a tad longer.

Afterard Gameplay

The replayability is really where this shines - I didn't feel like anything was repetitive as I went along, and neither did I see the need to memorise any previous choices just to get to where I needed to be.

That shows an incredible amount of depth for all the outcomes possible, and that alone makes the whole endeavour worth diving into.

That said, if you're familiar with the Reigns franchise, then nothing will stand out to you here. It's exactly the same experience - some choices even lead you to battle, which is card-based combat where each win rewards you with points you can use to upgrade your deck. I quite enjoy those battles as a CCG fan, but it's nothing I haven't seen before.

character icons showing a card battle

There are also plenty of achievements to unlock, and the narrative itself is pretty fun - you can host regular movie nights and music sessions to boost morale, for instance, or even try to decipher who or what your AI assistant ARIA-9 really is.

And did I mention the cool intro features a stellar voice-over that sounds suspiciously like Clancy Brown? The man can read the dictionary and still get me invested in everything he has to say, quite frankly.

a robot telling you an incident where you need to make a decision

What's the appeal?

I do find it odd that it's in landscape mode when it would definitely play better in portrait. Also, there were instances where lines of text would just cut off with no way of seeing what comes next, which makes me feel like there's a tad lack of polish even in Afterard's final form.

ending screen with cropped text

I suppose the issue lies in the fact that it's pretty much Reigns but set in a different world - almost like a spin-off of the OG, if you will (much like Reigns: The Witcher). Now, I did say that that's not a bad thing, but I guess it depends on whether or not you're looking for something new here. 

If you're already a fan of Reigns, this should be right up your alley. But if you're hoping for some kind of twist to the formula, you'll find better luck elsewhere.

That said, Afterard does offer enough content to keep you busy for a long, long time, and if you consider that it was made by a small team of two, it's incredibly well done - from the narrative choices down to the sound design. 

And it's a premium purchase at a mere $3.99, too, so if you're looking to flex your directorial muscles to see if you've got what it takes to save the human race in a galaxy far, far away, this is the perfect place to start.

Afterard icon
Download now!
Afterard
Download on the App Store

Afterard review - "Take the 'Reigns' in a familiar way but in unfamiliar space"

Afterard is a minimalist choice-based sim with Reigns-like visuals and gameplay. It's not exactly one-of-a-kind, but the narrative depth and high replayability make its price tag well worth the purchase.
Score
Catherine Dellosa
Catherine Dellosa
X Instagram
Catherine plays video games for a living and writes because she’s in love with words. Her Young Adult contemporary novel, For The Win: The Not-So-Epic Quest Of A Non-Playable Character, is her third book published by Penguin Random House SEA - a poignant love letter to gamer geeks, mythological creatures, teenage heartbreak, and everything in between. She one day hopes to soar the skies as a superhero, but for now, she strongly believes in saving lives through her works in fiction. Check out her books at bit.ly/catherinedellosabooks, or follow her on FB/IG/Twitter at @thenoobwife.