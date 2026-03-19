Nova Drift review - "A challenging roguelike space shooter"
| Nova Drift
Each time you level up, you’ll have several upgrades to choose from. Your first few upgrades each round will focus on your ship's gear, while later upgrades unlock and upgrade mods. Gear includes your ship’s weaponry and shield. Split Shot unleashes an array of bullets that fan outward, while Pulse unleashes an electromagnetic blast.
Once unlocked, you’ll have a chance to unlock upgrades for these abilities. For example, with turrets unlocked, you have a chance to unlock War Machine, which improves the rotation and rate of fire for turrets. There are multiple upgrade paths for your ally. Choosing Guardian lets your ally repair other allied constructs, while the Interceptor upgrade increases your ally ships’ speed.
Starting out, you’ll only have access to practice mode. However, the more you play, the more new game and challenge modes you’ll unlock. Among the available modes are Practice, Daily Challenge, and Wild Metamorphosis.
You can activate multiple challenge modes at once, which increases your score and experience bonus. Hostile Universe challenge mode makes comets, asteroids, and singularities appear more frequently. Elite Enemy, on the other hand, increases your chances of running into Elite and Champion enemies.
After each round, you’ll be asked to type your initials, which will appear on the scoreboard with your score—a fun nod to the arcade games of yore that inspired Nova Drift.
The touch controls for Nova Drift took me some time to get used to. On the lower left side of the screen are two arrows, which you’ll use to change the direction your ship is facing. On the lower right side of the screen are buttons for moving your ship and firing at enemies. At first, I found the controls a bit challenging. However, as I got used to the controls, I began to appreciate how well they emulate those found in old-school arcades. If you’re not a fan of rotating the ship with the arrows, you can replace it with a virtual joystick by going into settings.
Nova Drift is a gorgeous space shooter with tons of upgrades and modes to unlock. You’ll enjoy familiar space shooter gameplay intertwined with strategic ship building.
While the controls take some time to get the hang of, they offer a more authentic arcade-style experience than a typical virtual joystick. With stylish graphics, a plethora of ship upgrades to unlock, and multiple modes with which to test your ship piloting prowess, Nova Drift is a rather engaging arcade roguelike worth exploring.