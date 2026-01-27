Arknights Endfield review- " A stellar sci-fi RPG"

Exciting fast-paced combat

Distinct heroes to collect

Cutscenes conversations have a tendency to drag on

Arknights Enfield is an enticing role-playing space opera with stunning visuals. Taking place in the same universe as Arknights, this anime-style RPG features fast-paced real-time combat, a vast, lush moon to explore, and a plethora of heroes to collect.

Arknights Endfield: the Endministrator

Though you’ll collect other heroes along the way , you’ll begin your journey as the Endministrator, leader of Endfield Industries. After spending years in a healing sleep, you are awakened to protect and expand civilisation on Talos-II. Your long sleep has taken its toll on your mind, leaving you with vast gaps in your memory.

One of the first things you’ll likely notice about this anime-style RPG is the gorgeous graphics. Talos-II is a vibrant planet (well, a moon technically) full of dangerous foes and exotic materials.

While the cutscenes are nothing short of breathtaking, they sometimes stretch on too long. The conversations can drag on, and the pacing is a bit off. Luckily, you can tap the fast-forward button to skip a cutscene at any point.

And as a cherry on top, before you confirm you’re skipping a cutscene, you can read a short paragraph summarising its contents, which gets you back into the action much faster.

Arknights Endfield features delicious, fast-paced combat

Endfield features intense real-time combat. You’ll often be battling Landbreakers, a group of raiders that plague Talos-II. During battle, you can seamlessly switch between members of your party by tapping on a hero’s profile pic. Each hero has a basic attack and a strong attack, triggered by holding the attack button.

The combination of action-packed combat and the ability to fluidly change which party member is leading is reminiscent of the Final Fantasy VII remakes, the biggest difference being that Endfield’s combat is fully real-time.

Arknights Endfield features the sort of gacha summoning system you expect. You’ll use HH Permits to summon new allies. While you can also make an in-app purchase to get more permits, it isn’t necessary, as you’ll gather plenty along your journey.

Each hero brings their own brand of combat to the table, helping to keep things feeling fresh as you progress. The Endministrator wields a sword and excels at crowd control. Perlica is a caster of electric attacks, while Wulfgard casts fire attacks.

Other heroes have abilities ranging from cryo or heat infliction to knockdown, stagger, and lift. I had a blast mixing and matching heroes to create effective teams.

Build machinery to aid you in Arknights Enfield

You won’t just be battling enemies as you explore. You’ll also be expanding Endfield’s territory. This means placing machinery like mining rigs and recon towers.

You’ll need to place electric pylons and relay towers to deploy power to units that require electricity, like the shredding unit, a machine that crushes components. While the combat controls are intuitive, the controls for placing machinery take some getting used to.

Constructing facility machinery isn’t very compelling. However, constructing them is key, as it will allow you to unlock doors and refine components. Specific refined components can even be crafted into bombs to clear obstacles. And boy, is it satisfying lobbing a bomb at a pile of rubble and watching it disintegrate before your eyes.