Arknights Endfield review- " A stellar sci-fi RPG"
| Arknights: Endfield
Arknights Enfield is an enticing role-playing space opera with stunning visuals. Taking place in the same universe as Arknights, this anime-style RPG features fast-paced real-time combat, a vast, lush moon to explore, and a plethora of heroes to collect.
One of the first things you’ll likely notice about this anime-style RPG is the gorgeous graphics. Talos-II is a vibrant planet (well, a moon technically) full of dangerous foes and exotic materials.
While the cutscenes are nothing short of breathtaking, they sometimes stretch on too long. The conversations can drag on, and the pacing is a bit off. Luckily, you can tap the fast-forward button to skip a cutscene at any point.
And as a cherry on top, before you confirm you’re skipping a cutscene, you can read a short paragraph summarising its contents, which gets you back into the action much faster.
Arknights Endfield features the sort of gacha summoning system you expect. You’ll use HH Permits to summon new allies. While you can also make an in-app purchase to get more permits, it isn’t necessary, as you’ll gather plenty along your journey.
Each hero brings their own brand of combat to the table, helping to keep things feeling fresh as you progress. The Endministrator wields a sword and excels at crowd control. Perlica is a caster of electric attacks, while Wulfgard casts fire attacks.
Other heroes have abilities ranging from cryo or heat infliction to knockdown, stagger, and lift. I had a blast mixing and matching heroes to create effective teams.
You’ll need to place electric pylons and relay towers to deploy power to units that require electricity, like the shredding unit, a machine that crushes components. While the combat controls are intuitive, the controls for placing machinery take some getting used to.
Constructing facility machinery isn’t very compelling. However, constructing them is key, as it will allow you to unlock doors and refine components. Specific refined components can even be crafted into bombs to clear obstacles. And boy, is it satisfying lobbing a bomb at a pile of rubble and watching it disintegrate before your eyes.