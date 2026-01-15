Cozy Caravan review - "Lots of cute quests!"

Setting up your own market

Exploring a large world

Lots of harvesting and cooking

I am a huge fan of cosy games and even more so a fan of games that have lots of different quests that keep me busy with something to do! With that in mind, Cozy Caravan hits a lot of the marks for me. It's a cute, wholesome, cosy game where you are playing as a little creature whose goal in life is to harvest items for your market, help your friends, and explore throughout the town.

The game is paced out with a day and night cycle, on a weekly basis. During the daytime, on most days, you can travel around finding new items or helping people out. There are a lot of different individuals who have different needs or quests. Some just want to hitch a ride from one town to another, some want a specific task to be done, and some just need help harvesting some produce! There are even mini-games where you can work as a server at different cafes, bringing drinks to tables. Doing good deeds - even just waving to people - results in a bar filling up. When this is full, you get a token that you can spend at the Guild, which allows you to upgrade your caravan home or your skills.

At night in Cozy Caravan, you need to pack up and go into your caravan to go to sleep. Here, you can process some of your produce, check out food-related recipes, and go to sleep to trigger the next day. It's a simple and quick part of the game, but it's fun chopping up vegetables and creating better products for people to purchase or just to give away.

When moving from place to place, you are often riding in your caravan. There are a lot of roads that you cannot get out on, so you'll need to get to a town to really explore. You do have a map, which shows you the towns you've discovered, but I did find it hard that the map has roads on it which aren't actually ones your caravan can go on. Sometimes roads are blocked by people who need a task done, but othertimes they are just slippery. Having something that lets you know a path is a no-go on the map or a way to make the map, would be very helpful.

One other thing you tend to do in Cozy Caravan is sell items. This is done on Sundays, where you can then open the shop. At first, you only have one place to put items you want to sell, so you need to shuffle things about. You can only ever hold 5 items at a time, in a stack, so it's a bit of a balancing act. You also need to check out and keep track of the items above people's heads to see what they are looking for - it's a lot to do, especially during the lunch rush. There are notifications to let you know what is going to be popular that week, so you can stock up, giving you a bit of a heads-up.

When selling, you do see that money is earned, but at the same time, this isn't money you get to spend or do anything with, which makes the whole market thing feel a little less needed than it really is. There often is also other people who have little markets out, but they often want to trade items you might have for items they have.

The rest of your days in Cozy Caravan have you just doing whatever you want. I spent a lot of time trying to find missing frogs for a giant frog and taking pictures of creatures and my friends. I do like the fact that you get a letter each day and that your quests are listed on the back of postcards, to keep you prepared about what you are trying to achieve. There are some moments when the characters all start telling you about a quest you are on, which I did find to be really repetitive, so it's clear the game doesn't allow you to have too much on your plate!

There are actually a lot of characters to speak to, but they do often say exactly the same things as each other, even when not on a quest. More variety in the number of characters would make them feel more like a part of the world. The whole game does look super cute, and it feels like a captivating, cosy world to spend time in.