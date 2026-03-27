Mini Escapes: Infinity Pool review - "A seriously challenging puzzler"

Mini Escapes: Infinity Pool is essentially a point-and-click adventure escape room that really tests your problem-solving skills. You’ll solve tricky puzzles using nothing but your own wit and objects hidden around the mysterious bunker where you find yourself trapped.
Get used to this room as you’re going to spend a lot of time here, or at least in different variations of it. You’ll soon realise you’re not just tapped in a bunker - you’re also trapped in a time loop. Other than this interesting premise, there’s no real narrative.
You’ll simply keep solving puzzles with no context as to the origins or purpose of the strange bunker. Mini Escapes: Infinity Pool could really have benefited from adding in a few documents to find, giving you some background on the odd time loop you find yourself in.
Throughout your adventure, you’ll come across big green cubes called glitch cubes. These cubes can be placed on pressure plates to unlock specific doors. Sometimes one of the cubes you need will be locked away, so you’ll need to figure out how to obtain it before using it.
This puzzler doesn’t pull any punches, so you’re really going to have to flex your problem-solving muscle. You’ll be working your way through six variations of the same escape room, with puzzles growing progressively harder to solve as you go.
When you consider you may need to jot down a few notes while solving some of the tougher clues (for instance, when deciphering Mini Escapes' version of Morse code), it seems like a poor choice not to include even a basic hint system.
Mini Escapes: Infinity Pool is a super challenging escape room sim. Gameplay is easy to pick up, and it feels very rewarding when you finally solve a particularly harsh puzzle.
Unfortunately, the lack of a hint system means puzzles can quickly become vexing, especially as you progress through later chapters. Overall, Mini Escapes: Infinity Pool is a solid point-and-click puzzle adventure that could really use a good hint system.