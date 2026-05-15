Drova - Forsaken Kin review - "An engaging Celtic RPG"
| Drova - Forsaken Kin
Drova - Forsaken Kin is a lovely action RPG inspired by Celtic lore. Explore a vast open world full of wildlife, mythical creatures, and bandits, all of whom are just waiting to tear you apart. You’ll master skills like lock picking and prospecting, and battle menacing foes as you explore the legendary land.
However, the people have split into two factions, the Remnants and the Nemeton. It’s up to you which faction you choose to ally with. Either way, you’ll need to prove your worth before you’ll be allowed to join up. Overall, there’s nothing special about the main narrative.
Ultimately, it’s the side quests and the distinct characters you’ll meet as you explore that really make the land feel alive. And from the traditional ‘clearing the tavern basement of rats’ to finding missing people, there are plenty of side quests to entertain yourself with. While they may not always be very inventive, the haunting landscape keeps you enthralled throughout.
Be sure to make use of dodge and use your shield to block if you have one equipped. Blocking requires stamina and doesn’t prevent all damage, so you’ll want to use it wisely and switch between offensive and defensive moves strategically. And of course, there’s no shame in running away if you find yourself in over your head.
If you’re struggling, you can always go into settings, switch to explorer mode, and fiddle with the Additional Damage Dealt and Damage Received sliders to adjust the difficulty to your liking. This is a pretty nifty feature as it makes this compelling for long-time RPG fans as well as genre newcomers.
When your weapon is unsheathed, the hand and eye are replaced with your primary and secondary weapons. If you find you’re not a fan of the default control scheme, you can always customise it in Settings. Further, it's fully controller compatible if you’re not a big fan of touch controls.
Instead, you’ll need to study the map and check any signs you come across for directions. While this may be infuriating for some, I found this lack of map-marked objectives refreshing. You really have to explore in earnest to complete quests.
Drova - Forsaken Kin is an engaging RPG with a beautiful pixel aesthetic. The unforgiving combat, vast open world to explore, and intriguing investigation mechanic combine to create a compelling experience. Further, the intuitive controls make it easy to dive right into this Celtic fantasy adventure. With its multiple weapon types to master and tons of creepy creatures to battle, it's an absolute masterpiece.