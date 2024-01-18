Top 25 best gacha games for Android phones and tablets
You won't find better mobile gacha games
In today’s list, we bring you the best gacha games for Android. It contains free as well as paid titles and, of course, we have added only the best games by considering both their content and gameplay.
Gacha games’ main focus is new and evolving content along with decorated items that persuade the players to spend money on them to grab time-limited exclusives.
If you are new to the gacha genre then it is obvious that you will get confused while choosing the best one as there are tons of titles out there on the app markets. Or if you are tired of trying or getting bored with your current one, worry not. We have a bunch of titles, so one will surely suit your preference. You've probably already seen some of them on our list of best RPG games for Android. Also, on the list of best iOS gacha games, as some of them are just too good to skip on both platforms.
What are the best gacha games for Android?Any titles that follow the gacha mechanics are known as gacha games, obviously. So, what are those mechanics you might be asking? In simpler words, gacha is a word derived from the Japanese language that means a toy vending machine, where you put a certain amount of money to grab a toy.
Mobile gacha games also follow the same principle where you have to follow something similar in-game to buy a certain item by spending the currency. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the best Android gacha games that you can play in 2023.
1
Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact needs no introduction. MiHoYo’s open-world title deals with elemental magic and is completely based on the gacha monetization concept. Although it is considered similar to Breath of Wild, the developers have denied all the statements. Genshin Impact has also bagged numerous awards which include Google Play’s Best game of 2020, and also the award for the best ongoing title in 2023 and lots more.
We have every Genshin Impact character ranked from the best to worst, in case you decide to see what the fuss about it is all about. If you are a new player, you should really redeem the Genshin Impact codes, because they will give you a nice headstart!Download Genshin Impact
2
FFBE WAR OF THE VISIONS
If you are a fan of the Final Fantasy series, then Brave Exvius is a must-try for you. Basically, FFBE is a spin-off from the core series. Square Enix has done an excellent job in the spin-off by keeping the content, which ultimately retains the charm of the original series. It features all the Final Fantasy characters in a brand new visually impressive realm.
WotV tier list of best characters awaits for those who wish to pick the right ones to play from the very start. You don't want to get stuck, don't you?Download Ffbe War Of The Visions
3
Valiant Force 2
Another anime gacha game that is a beautiful addition to our list, Valiant Force 2 is a relatively new title, but one with a lot of impact. At first glance, it might seem like your typical RPG, but in reality, it is a beautiful experience that follows the events of Valiant Force, with an entirely new set of heroes.
The game is beautiful from a visual and auditory point of view, and when you add the complex battle system (which is quite similar to Langrisser) to the mix, the result is something that every fan of the genre will enjoy. Oh, and did we mention there is a housing system too? Players can decorate and deploy their favourite units and grow crops or just decorate nicely! What is there not to love?Download Valiant Force 2
4
Dragon Ball Legends
Ever wanted a game that’s based on Dragon Ball Z, the famous anime? Luckily, we have Bandai Namco’s Dragon Ball Legends, which lets you fulfil your wishes of playing and controlling Goku and other characters.
The live actions in the PvP mode with 3D animations are one of the popular features of the DB Legends. Witness the entire Dragon Ball universe in a single title. If you are a true fan of the Dragon Ball Z universe, this is one of the gacha games you should definitely try out!Download Dragon Ball Legends
5
Pokémon Masters EX
Pokémon Masters EX, based on the popular anime series is also one of the popular mobile gacha games. Choose and train your favourite Pokémon and battle with competitors in the champions’ stadium.
Go on a new adventure by adding more members to your team to accompany you on your championship journey. Battle against other trainers to earn points and rewards. There are a lot of Pokemon games, but Pokémon Masters EX is definitely one of the best.Download Pokemon Masters EX
6
Snowbreak: Containment Zone
Snowbreak: Containment Zone is a 3D Sci-fi anime shooter, with a ton of gacha elements as well. As shooting gachas are rare in themselves, Snowbreak looks to bring a new one to the market! There is a massive world for you to explore, along with a bunch of third-person shooter action elements to keep you interested. There are tons of different weapons, materials, and characters to collect, allowing you to change your battle style with these new weapons. If you are looking for a bit of a different type of gacha, this one is for you.Download Snowbreak: Containment Zone
7
Seven Knights 2
If global PvP matches, a well-managed guild system and tons of heroes roster are what you are searching for, then Seven Knights 2 is a great fit. Currently, Seven Knights 2 is celebrating its launch anniversary which has brought new stuff into the fray, worth trying.
You can collect a lot of unique items as well as many great characters. Every character has an incredible background story. Seven Knights 2 is featuring wonderful anime graphics and a pretty good soundtrack.Download Seven Knights 2
8
Eversoul
Eversoul is definitely one of the best new gacha games in anime style. It is an RPG with incredible graphics and varied gameplay. In Eversoul, you have to collect and level-up characters, fight against various enemies, and enjoy the story of this fantastic world. For a few more tips and tricks, please check our Eversoul guide.
In case you decide to download it, you can make good use of Eversoul codes to gain free rewards. Are you ready for adventure?Download Eversoul
9
Guardian Tales
Guardian Tales is all about classic adventure that’s filled with puzzles and dungeons. You go around carrying bombs and disposing of them. There is also a competitive mode available for those who want to climb the ranks.
On top of that, you can own up to 50 monsters and summon them any time to help you battle your way out of a dangerous situation. You can go through the Guardian Tales tier list of the best characters that we made to help you pick. You can also create your own guild and invite friends to join it and partner with them to remodel your castle.Download Guardian Tales
10
Azur Lane
March onward and destroy the enemies with a fleet of 300 gigantic naval ships in Yostar’s naval warfare title, Azur Lane. All you have to do in this 2D side-scroller is to invade the enemies’ base and destroy it using your ships.
That might sound pretty easy, but you will have to curate a very sound strategy as the level of difficulty is not the same always. Play with your own tactics and create a superb fleet.
We are sure that our guide on Azur Lane's best ships will be of use to you in case you decide to get on it.Download Azur Lane
11
Summoners War
The MMORPG by Com2uS where players delve into the beautiful world of Sky Arena draws a lot from gacha mechanics. It is about assembling a team of powerful monsters as you battle for victory in order to conquer the Sky Arena.
Sky Arena is the perfect blend of strategy, collection action, raid and creative crafting. This Com2uS’s title is for those who want to enjoy multiple gacha elements put in one.Download Summoners War
12
Epic Seven
Specially meant for anime lovers, Epic Seven is truly inspired by the anime content which is expertly transformed into an action RPG. Although it runs in a 2D animated world, the PvP content it has to offer will never disappoint you.
Recently, the devs added the World Arena feature that lets you compete in a 3v3 mode with players from all around the globe in real time. Even if you are not a fan of anime, just trawl through the content and play a few matches, eventually, you will fall in love with this title.
We know what the best units for each area in Epic Seven are, so don't forget to consult the guide if you are playing the game. For new players, we have Epic Seven codes you can redeem for some awesome rewards.Download Epic Seven
13
Arknights
This time we have a tower defence title where you are tasked with fighting a deadly virus or disease as you are part of a pharmaceutical organization. Sound interesting? It is and to make it even more intriguing, Arknights has also put out a lot of new improvement updates and remarkably enhanced the existing content.
If you decide to try Arknights, make sure to check our article on upcoming Arknights banners. Also, feel free to check our Arknights tier list of all characters sorted from the best to worst.Download Arknights
14
Marvel Strike Force
Fans of the Marvel universe, this game is rightly made for you. Marvel Strike Force involves strategic combat, teamwork and of course stunning visuals. Just like the Marvel cartoons and movies, the animations used in MSF are equally polished.
It features Doctor Strange, Loki, Venom, Spider-Man, Captain America, Iron Man, and more from the Marvel gang. Additionally, you can also watch some of the clips from the original movie during the intense clashes.Download Marvel Strike Force
15
Lovely cat dream party
Lovely Cat Dream Party is a more cute and adorable game on this list! You are able to hatch a bunch of little cats from eggs, dress them up and play with them! Once you have your favorite pets, you are able to take care of them through playing in a party, washing them, and more. There are tons of different cats to collect, along with a merging machine that can help you obtain new eggs! You can even decorate their little house and create a lovely world for them.Download Lovely cat Dream Party
16
Fate/Grand Order
A card battler title that was initially released in 2015 with Japanese voice lines but later received an English version. Fate/Grand Order features an organization called Chaldea, which declares a possible human extinction by the end of 2019.
The story evolves when a mysterious town in Japan appears on the radar of the organization. To find out more, the team from Chaldea is deployed to Earth to investigate more by going back in time.Download Fate/Grand Order
17
AFK Arena
In AFK Arena you have everything one might want from a gacha game - from hero collecting, to idle gameplay and engaging dungeons and events to keep you on your toes at all times.
In terms of visuals, AFK Arena has a unique and beautiful 2D approach, which is beautiful if you want to play a strategic gacha. There is much more than first meets the eye - every character has a story, every instance has a narrative, and every event is meant to only reveal more about the game. With new heroes being released regularly, you better check our AFK Arena tier list and claim all the codes to be on top of everything!Download AFK Arena
18
Fire Emblem: Heroes
Another entry from Nintendo in this list is Fire Emblem Heroes, which was originally released almost 25 years ago. Yes, this old title is still popular as a gacha title and is also receiving the frequent content update as Nintendo plans to keep it alive.
FEH started with a few stages initially and as of now, it has more than 1300 of them. All the stages are accessible and new records are also stored individually. In order to develop or enhance your character, you will have to buy items with in-game currency.
If you start playing the game, don't forget to check the FEH tier list we made, it will help you pick the right heroes for the journey!Download Fire Emblem Heroes
19
Another Eden
This Japanese RPG is taking the hearts and souls of mobile gacha game fans for years now. Unlike some other titles on the list, this one has a rather compelling story, and the soundtrack will simply take your breath away. It themes over 100 music pieces performed by the orchestra mostly, making it as epic as you can imagine.
Another Eden was made by a few people that worked on a few legendary JRPGs including Chrono Cross and Chrono Trigger. Older fans will certainly appreciate that bit. It also features quests with characters from Persona 5, a real little gem to fulfil the gacha appetites of even the most famished fans of the genre.Download Another Eden
20
Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia
Here comes one more title based on the Final Fantasy series. Just like the other titles based on the series, Opera Omnia also draws the gacha concept. The developers have made it very user-friendly, so if you are new to the RPG world, worry not, you can start with Opera Omnia.
You will be able to meet your favorite characters in a new Final Fantasy adventure! If you need more information about the game, make sure to check our tips and tricks for Opera Omnia.Download Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia
21
Tower of Fantasy
Tower of Fantasy has great lore, a strong storyline, lots of side activities, and a variety of content.
In ToF, the action takes place on the fictional planet Hades - people moved here after a catastrophe on Earth. The new life began with the exploration of resources that can be used for survival. So the mysterious energy element Omnium was found. People wanted to get more Omnium, and they discovered that the comet closest to Hades, Mara, is almost entirely composed of it. They started mining, draining the comet's resources, and paid for it. The element turned out to be radioactive and caused mutations in everyone who interacted with it. People and animals have turned into dangerous monsters - mindless creatures driven only by basic instincts.
It's one of the most popular mobile gacha games at the moment, and we have created a few guides for it. You can run through the ToF tier list for starters, and then expand the search to codes and other stuff as well to make the gameplay rather simple.Download Tower of Fantasy
22
Honkai Impact 3rd
Another title from miHoYo, Honkai Impact uses gacha concepts extensively when you decided to buy any item which includes weapons, costumes and so forth.
However, the title is a typical Android gacha game and a bit P2W. Yes, Honkai Impact takes ages to level up the characters and ultimately compels you to spend money on it. It is a good time to try it out as the latest version brought new content updates. Of course, we have a tier list of the best valkyries in Honkai Impact if you decide to play it, give it a good check. It will help you out, especially if you're a starter.Download Honkai Impact 3rd
23
Bleach: Brave Souls
Based on the popular anime, Bleach, Brave Souls is about 3D action in two modes, PvP and PvE. The title is extremely popular among the fans of the anime, as Klab has officially licensed the usage of characters from the anime.
So, in Bleach: Brave Souls, you can play with the characters from 13 Court Guard Squads, the Espada, Xcution and the Stern Ritter. Brave Souls lets you experience Bleach’s story in a new way.Download Bleach Brave Souls
24
Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes
EA’s Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes is a hit RPG, that begins with a classic choice that fans of the franchise will be familiar with. Do you want to follow the light or dark side of the force?
Your ultimate team will be made up of elite light or dark side which will include famous characters from the Star Wars universe. On your way to conquering the galaxy, participate in Squad Cantina Battles, PvP Squad Arena, and Squad Tournaments.Download Star War: Galaxy of Heroes
25
RAID: Shadow Legends
While it's not your typical cutesy gacha RPG, RAID: Shadow Legends probably has one of the biggest hero pools in the entire universe. RAID is nothing but gacha and upgrading characters, but with a rather dark twist. It has realistic graphics and sounds, and more than just a couple of tasks to keep you busy throughout the day.
From permanent events to time-limited ones, the game has a multitude of features that will most certainly satisfy any hero collector's papillae. If you do decide to check it out, make sure to read our RAID: Shadow Legends tier list so you know exactly which heroes to aim for, as well as our list of RAID: Shadow Legends codes to get the latest freebies!Download RAID: Shadow Legends
These are the best gacha games on Android phones at the moment. Keep checking it every now and then, as we will add new titles every now and then. If we missed your favourite leave a comment below!