RAID Shadow Legends codes (September 2026)
We have collected all the RAID Shadow Legends codes that have been released so far, so you can grab silver, energy, chicken and other gifts.
| RAID: Shadow Legends
Many of us don't mind dropping a bit of cash on our favourite RPGs now and then. After all, you can enjoy a lot of the content for free, so why not? But once in a while, it's nice to get something for free, isn't it? That's where these Raid Shadow Legends codes come in.
We've gathered them all into one convenient place for you. So, now there's no need to forage around the internet on various social media sites and subreddits. You can come straight here and snap up the latest ones.
Active Raid Shadow Legends codesIf you're looking for some legit, 100% working rewards, make sure you try the following:
- RAIDAutumn - 50 Multibattle Attempts, 5* Chicken, 300,000 Silver (expires September 12th)
- INTHEWEB - rewards
- HAPPYBDAYUDK - rewards
- TOALLFROMMID - rewards
- RAIDSHADOWLEGENDSCOM - rewards
- TOALLFROMMID - rewards
- RAIDTOGETHER - rewards
- 2GTLUCKY2026 - rewards
- midgamejoke - 50 Instant Battles, 1 5-star chicken, Brews, Mystery Shards, 1 Energy, 100k Silver
- midlove - 15 XP Brews, 2 50 Multi-Battles, 150k silver
- EPYRE - 10 XP Brews, 100k Silver, 1 Energy Refill
- RAIDBROTHERHOOD - 1 Five-star chicken, 15 XP brews, 1 energy refill, 300k silver
- DearSirNicholas - christmas rewards
- RAIDINREVIEW2025 - 1 Five-star chicken, 100k Silver, 100 Energy
- winmidgamewinter - 250 multi-battles, 100 energy, 30 XP brews, 200k silver
- AMG25 - 350 multi-battles, 1epic skill tome, 100 energy, 200k silver
- GRIMFOREST - rewards
- huntinraid - rewards
- golden2gt - 1 Epic Tome, 100k Silver, 100 Energy
- WELCOMEGIFT - Bellower, 11 Void Brews, 100k Silver, 3x Rare Books
- PP500 - 50x Multibattles, 400,000x Credits, 200x Energy, 500x Plarium Points (Plarium Play only)
New player codes (You can only use one of the following)
- TRICKORTREAT - 250 Energy, 25 Void Brews, Five-star Chicken, 150 Multibattles
- RAIDCURIOUSER - 50x Multi-battles, 20 xp Brew, 1 energy refill, 200k Silver
- GAMELEAP - 10 XP Brew, 2 Full Energy, 100,000 Silver
- raidvision - 5-Star Chicken, 3 Multi Battles, 2 Energy Refills, 300k Silver
- CHAOSAWAKES - 150x Multibattles, 500x Energy, 500k Silver, Bonus XP
- Midsummer - 5-Star Chicken, 100k Silver, 50 Energy
- TRIVIADUNGEON - 30x Multibattles, 15 XP Brews, 300k Silver
- 2GTSpringTricks - 4-star chicken, 50 Energy, 200K Silver
- Yearlygift - 150 Multibattles, 1x 4* Chicken, 10 xp Brews, 500k Silver, 100 Energy
- wefinallyplayedit - 10 brews, 1x energy refill and 100k silver
- only4midgamesubs - 1x 4* Chicken, 10 xp Brew, 200k Silver
- 1MGIFT - 300k Silver, 1x Energy Refill, 2x Rare Skill Tome, 3x 3-Rank Chickens
- UDKING - Legendary Champion, Ultimate Deathknight - valid until April 1st, 2026
- FIREBURN - Mordecai, 10x Force Brews, 1x 50 Multi-Battles, 200k Silver
- PESTCONTROL - Hoskarul, 10x Spirit Brews, 200k Silver, 10x Greater Spirit Potions
- 2QLRAID - 150k Silver, 1 Energy Refill, 15x XP Brews, 1 x 20Multi-Battles, Luthiea
- GETLOKI - 300k Silver, Loki The Deceiver, 15x Spirit Brews,15x Greater Spirit Potions
- SpringTricks2GT - 4 star chicken, 200k silver and 50 energy
- NINJARETURNS - Ninja, four energy refills, and 4x 20 multibattles
- FREEFROG - Toragi The Frog, 20x XP Brews and 200k Silver
- SUPERPOWERS - Deacon Armstrong, 1 Epic Book 200k Silver and 24 Magic XP Brews
- Click4Gameplay - Mordecai, Multibattles, 10x Force XP Brews and 200k Silver
- MYTURN - Alure, 20x Magic XP Brews and 200k Silver
- 2GTNEWBIE - Kellan the Shrike, 2x Energy refill and 200k Silver
- GETOBORO - Oboro, 10x Void XP Brews, 5x Greater Arcane Potions and 300k Silver
- FROSTBRINGER - FrostBringer, 15x Magic XP Brews and 300k Silver
- BECURSED - Cormac the Highpeak, 15x Magic XP Brews, 3days XP Boost and 3x Energy Refills
- LURIA - Luria, 5x Spirit Brews, 5x Greater Arcane Potions and 100k Silver
- POWERSTARTER - Tallia, Energy, Multibattles and Silver
- GODSPEED - Apothecary, 5x Magic XP Brews, 5x Greater Arcane potion and 100k Silver
- 2GT24Knight - 100k Silver and Knight Errant
- DASPIEL2024LIEBE - 300k Silver, 3* Chicken and Chonoru
- MONKEYKING - 300k Silver, Sun Wukong, 15x Spirit XP Brews, 15x Greater Spirit Potions
- MIDGAME2023SEDUCER - Seducer and 200k Silver
- REVIVER - Rector Drath, 10x Force Brews, 300k Silver
- MAGEOUT - Mausoleum Mage, 5x Energy Refills, 300k Silver, 1 XP Booster for 3 Days, 30x Force Brews
- STONECOLD - Thylessia, 25 Force Brews, 3x 3-Rank Chickens, 3x Epic Skill Tomes, 300k Silver
- MYCELIUM - Myciliac Priest Orn, 10x Spirit Brews, 200k Silver, 10x Greater Spirit Potions
- RAIDWITHKYTIS - 5 Energy refill, 5x Spirit Brews, 200k Silver After LVL 10 – 2x 20 Multi-Battle, 100k Silver After LVL 20- 150k Silver, 5x Spirit Brews, Kytis, 200k Silver
- SUBSCRIBEMIDGAMECHANNEL - Urticata, 10x Spirit Brews, 100k Silver
- BOUNTY - Fenshi, 10x Force Brews, 10x Greater Force Potions, 200k Silver
- CHUG - Melga Steelgirdle, 10x Spirit Brews, 300k Silver
- LILHELPER - Jinglehunter, 10x Spirit Brews, 200k Silver, 10x Greater Spirit Potions
- HUNTMASTER - Stag Knight, 15x Spirit Brews, 150k Silver, 15x Greater Arcane Potions
- MIDGAMETOP - Sigmund the Highshield, 100 Energy, 5x Magic Brews, 700k Silver, 1x 50 Multi-Battles, 5x Greater Arcane Potions, 1x 3day EXP Boost, 1 Silver Chest
- XOXO25 - Fenax, Tallia
- SUPREME6 - Supreme Galek, 25x Void Brews, 5x Great Void Potion, 300k Silver
New players can follow video instructions and get some nice rewards, but again, they're only available for new players!
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Entering too many invalid codes means you can't enter more for an hourI would strongly advise you to stay away from suspicious-looking third-party websites that claim that, for a price, you can redeem some freebies (yeah, right...) - they might all be fake, so you could end up receiving a one-hour restriction from trying to redeem them.
It's a truly bizarre feature since not many games decided to adopt it; however, here it's not the case. Your best chance is to make sure all the codes you want to enter are legit and working, and avoid inputting any suspicious-looking ones. A reminder, whenever you enter three different invalid promo codes, your account will be banned from redeeming more for an hour. Keep that in mind!
How to redeem your freebies?There are two ways to redeem these, and we'll cover both of them below.
The first way to redeem rewardsIn order to nab all these freebies, follow the steps below:
- Step 1: Tap on the menu on the left side of the screen to reveal the additional options.
- Step 2: Select the Promo Codes option.
- Step 3: Type in your code.
- Step 4: Select the Confirm button.
The second way to redeem Raid Shadow Legends codesRecently, the developer made it possible to redeem directly through their website. You just have to enter your ID (available in the game) and the code you'd like to redeem.
That's it. The rewards should arrive in your in-game mailbox immediately. In case you find that any of these have expired or that we have missed any of them, leave a comment below, and we'll correct it as soon as possible.
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