We have collected all the RAID Shadow Legends codes that have been released so far, so you can grab silver, energy, chicken and other gifts.

Many of us don't mind dropping a bit of cash on our favourite RPGs now and then. After all, you can enjoy a lot of the content for free, so why not? But once in a while, it's nice to get something for free, isn't it? That's where these Raid Shadow Legends codes come in.

We've gathered them all into one convenient place for you. So, now there's no need to forage around the internet on various social media sites and subreddits. You can come straight here and snap up the latest ones.

Active Raid Shadow Legends codes

RAIDAutumn - 50 Multibattle Attempts, 5* Chicken, 300,000 Silver (expires September 12th)

50 Multibattle Attempts, 5* Chicken, 300,000 Silver (expires September 12th) INTHEWEB - rewards

rewards HAPPYBDAYUDK - rewards

rewards TOALLFROMMID - rewards

rewards RAIDSHADOWLEGENDSCOM - rewards

rewards TOALLFROMMID - rewards

rewards RAIDTOGETHER - rewards

rewards 2GTLUCKY2026 - rewards

rewards midgamejoke - 50 Instant Battles, 1 5-star chicken, Brews, Mystery Shards, 1 Energy, 100k Silver

50 Instant Battles, 1 5-star chicken, Brews, Mystery Shards, 1 Energy, 100k Silver midlove - 15 XP Brews, 2 50 Multi-Battles, 150k silver

15 XP Brews, 2 50 Multi-Battles, 150k silver EPYRE - 10 XP Brews, 100k Silver, 1 Energy Refill

10 XP Brews, 100k Silver, 1 Energy Refill RAIDBROTHERHOOD - 1 Five-star chicken, 15 XP brews, 1 energy refill, 300k silver

1 Five-star chicken, 15 XP brews, 1 energy refill, 300k silver DearSirNicholas - christmas rewards

christmas rewards RAIDINREVIEW2025 - 1 Five-star chicken, 100k Silver, 100 Energy

1 Five-star chicken, 100k Silver, 100 Energy winmidgamewinter - 250 multi-battles, 100 energy, 30 XP brews, 200k silver

- 250 multi-battles, 100 energy, 30 XP brews, 200k silver AMG25 - 350 multi-battles, 1epic skill tome, 100 energy, 200k silver

- 350 multi-battles, 1epic skill tome, 100 energy, 200k silver GRIMFOREST - rewards

rewards huntinraid - rewards

rewards golden2gt - 1 Epic Tome, 100k Silver, 100 Energy

1 Epic Tome, 100k Silver, 100 Energy WELCOMEGIFT - Bellower, 11 Void Brews, 100k Silver, 3x Rare Books

- Bellower, 11 Void Brews, 100k Silver, 3x Rare Books PP500 - 50x Multibattles, 400,000x Credits, 200x Energy, 500x Plarium Points (Plarium Play only)

New player codes (You can only use one of the following)

TRICKORTREAT - 250 Energy, 25 Void Brews, Five-star Chicken, 150 Multibattles

250 Energy, 25 Void Brews, Five-star Chicken, 150 Multibattles RAIDCURIOUSER - 50x Multi-battles, 20 xp Brew, 1 energy refill, 200k Silver

- 50x Multi-battles, 20 xp Brew, 1 energy refill, 200k Silver GAMELEAP - 10 XP Brew, 2 Full Energy, 100,000 Silver



10 XP Brew, 2 Full Energy, 100,000 Silver raidvision - 5-Star Chicken, 3 Multi Battles, 2 Energy Refills, 300k Silver

5-Star Chicken, 3 Multi Battles, 2 Energy Refills, 300k Silver CHAOSAWAKES - 150x Multibattles, 500x Energy, 500k Silver, Bonus XP

150x Multibattles, 500x Energy, 500k Silver, Bonus XP Midsummer - 5-Star Chicken, 100k Silver, 50 Energy

5-Star Chicken, 100k Silver, 50 Energy TRIVIADUNGEON - 30x Multibattles, 15 XP Brews, 300k Silver

30x Multibattles, 15 XP Brews, 300k Silver 2GTSpringTricks - 4-star chicken, 50 Energy, 200K Silver

- 4-star chicken, 50 Energy, 200K Silver Yearlygift - 150 Multibattles, 1x 4* Chicken, 10 xp Brews, 500k Silver, 100 Energy

- 150 Multibattles, 1x 4* Chicken, 10 xp Brews, 500k Silver, 100 Energy wefinallyplayedit - 10 brews, 1x energy refill and 100k silver

- 10 brews, 1x energy refill and 100k silver only4midgamesubs - 1x 4* Chicken, 10 xp Brew, 200k Silver

- 1x 4* Chicken, 10 xp Brew, 200k Silver 1MGIFT - 300k Silver, 1x Energy Refill, 2x Rare Skill Tome, 3x 3-Rank Chickens

- 300k Silver, 1x Energy Refill, 2x Rare Skill Tome, 3x 3-Rank Chickens UDKING - Legendary Champion, Ultimate Deathknight - valid until April 1st, 2026

- Legendary Champion, Ultimate Deathknight - valid until April 1st, 2026 FIREBURN - Mordecai, 10x Force Brews, 1x 50 Multi-Battles, 200k Silver

- Mordecai, 10x Force Brews, 1x 50 Multi-Battles, 200k Silver PESTCONTROL - Hoskarul, 10x Spirit Brews, 200k Silver, 10x Greater Spirit Potions

- Hoskarul, 10x Spirit Brews, 200k Silver, 10x Greater Spirit Potions 2QLRAID - 150k Silver, 1 Energy Refill, 15x XP Brews, 1 x 20Multi-Battles, Luthiea

- 150k Silver, 1 Energy Refill, 15x XP Brews, 1 x 20Multi-Battles, Luthiea GETLOKI - 300k Silver, Loki The Deceiver, 15x Spirit Brews,15x Greater Spirit Potions

- 300k Silver, Loki The Deceiver, 15x Spirit Brews,15x Greater Spirit Potions SpringTricks2GT - 4 star chicken, 200k silver and 50 energy

- 4 star chicken, 200k silver and 50 energy NINJARETURNS - Ninja, four energy refills, and 4x 20 multibattles

- Ninja, four energy refills, and 4x 20 multibattles FREEFROG - Toragi The Frog, 20x XP Brews and 200k Silver

- Toragi The Frog, 20x XP Brews and 200k Silver SUPERPOWERS - Deacon Armstrong, 1 Epic Book 200k Silver and 24 Magic XP Brews

- Deacon Armstrong, 1 Epic Book 200k Silver and 24 Magic XP Brews Click4Gameplay - Mordecai, Multibattles, 10x Force XP Brews and 200k Silver

- Mordecai, Multibattles, 10x Force XP Brews and 200k Silver MYTURN - Alure, 20x Magic XP Brews and 200k Silver

- Alure, 20x Magic XP Brews and 200k Silver 2GTNEWBIE - Kellan the Shrike, 2x Energy refill and 200k Silver

- Kellan the Shrike, 2x Energy refill and 200k Silver GETOBORO - Oboro, 10x Void XP Brews, 5x Greater Arcane Potions and 300k Silver

- Oboro, 10x Void XP Brews, 5x Greater Arcane Potions and 300k Silver FROSTBRINGER - FrostBringer, 15x Magic XP Brews and 300k Silver

- FrostBringer, 15x Magic XP Brews and 300k Silver BECURSED - Cormac the Highpeak, 15x Magic XP Brews, 3days XP Boost and 3x Energy Refills

- Cormac the Highpeak, 15x Magic XP Brews, 3days XP Boost and 3x Energy Refills LURIA - Luria, 5x Spirit Brews, 5x Greater Arcane Potions and 100k Silver

- Luria, 5x Spirit Brews, 5x Greater Arcane Potions and 100k Silver POWERSTARTER - Tallia, Energy, Multibattles and Silver

- Tallia, Energy, Multibattles and Silver GODSPEED - Apothecary, 5x Magic XP Brews, 5x Greater Arcane potion and 100k Silver

- Apothecary, 5x Magic XP Brews, 5x Greater Arcane potion and 100k Silver 2GT24Knight - 100k Silver and Knight Errant

- 100k Silver and Knight Errant DASPIEL2024LIEBE - 300k Silver, 3* Chicken and Chonoru

- 300k Silver, 3* Chicken and Chonoru MONKEYKING - 300k Silver, Sun Wukong, 15x Spirit XP Brews, 15x Greater Spirit Potions

- 300k Silver, Sun Wukong, 15x Spirit XP Brews, 15x Greater Spirit Potions MIDGAME2023SEDUCER - Seducer and 200k Silver

- Seducer and 200k Silver REVIVER - Rector Drath, 10x Force Brews, 300k Silver

- Rector Drath, 10x Force Brews, 300k Silver MAGEOUT - Mausoleum Mage, 5x Energy Refills, 300k Silver, 1 XP Booster for 3 Days, 30x Force Brews

- Mausoleum Mage, 5x Energy Refills, 300k Silver, 1 XP Booster for 3 Days, 30x Force Brews STONECOLD - Thylessia, 25 Force Brews, 3x 3-Rank Chickens, 3x Epic Skill Tomes, 300k Silver

- Thylessia, 25 Force Brews, 3x 3-Rank Chickens, 3x Epic Skill Tomes, 300k Silver MYCELIUM - Myciliac Priest Orn, 10x Spirit Brews, 200k Silver, 10x Greater Spirit Potions

- Myciliac Priest Orn, 10x Spirit Brews, 200k Silver, 10x Greater Spirit Potions RAIDWITHKYTIS - 5 Energy refill, 5x Spirit Brews, 200k Silver After LVL 10 – 2x 20 Multi-Battle, 100k Silver After LVL 20- 150k Silver, 5x Spirit Brews, Kytis, 200k Silver

- 5 Energy refill, 5x Spirit Brews, 200k Silver After LVL 10 – 2x 20 Multi-Battle, 100k Silver After LVL 20- 150k Silver, 5x Spirit Brews, Kytis, 200k Silver SUBSCRIBEMIDGAMECHANNEL - Urticata, 10x Spirit Brews, 100k Silver

- Urticata, 10x Spirit Brews, 100k Silver BOUNTY - Fenshi, 10x Force Brews, 10x Greater Force Potions, 200k Silver

- Fenshi, 10x Force Brews, 10x Greater Force Potions, 200k Silver CHUG - Melga Steelgirdle, 10x Spirit Brews, 300k Silver

- Melga Steelgirdle, 10x Spirit Brews, 300k Silver LILHELPER - Jinglehunter, 10x Spirit Brews, 200k Silver, 10x Greater Spirit Potions

- Jinglehunter, 10x Spirit Brews, 200k Silver, 10x Greater Spirit Potions HUNTMASTER - Stag Knight, 15x Spirit Brews, 150k Silver, 15x Greater Arcane Potions

- Stag Knight, 15x Spirit Brews, 150k Silver, 15x Greater Arcane Potions MIDGAMETOP - Sigmund the Highshield, 100 Energy, 5x Magic Brews, 700k Silver, 1x 50 Multi-Battles, 5x Greater Arcane Potions, 1x 3day EXP Boost, 1 Silver Chest

- Sigmund the Highshield, 100 Energy, 5x Magic Brews, 700k Silver, 1x 50 Multi-Battles, 5x Greater Arcane Potions, 1x 3day EXP Boost, 1 Silver Chest XOXO25 - Fenax, Tallia

- Fenax, Tallia SUPREME6 - Supreme Galek, 25x Void Brews, 5x Great Void Potion, 300k Silver

If you're looking for some legit, 100% working rewards, make sure you try the following:

New players can follow video instructions and get some nice rewards, but again, they're only available for new players!

Expired

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Entering too many invalid codes means you can't enter more for an hour

I would strongly advise you to stay away from suspicious-looking third-party websites that claim that, for a price, you can redeem some freebies (yeah, right...) - they might all be fake, so you could end up receiving a one-hour restriction from trying to redeem them.

It's a truly bizarre feature since not many games decided to adopt it; however, here it's not the case. Your best chance is to make sure all the codes you want to enter are legit and working, and avoid inputting any suspicious-looking ones. A reminder, whenever you enter three different invalid promo codes, your account will be banned from redeeming more for an hour. Keep that in mind!

How to redeem your freebies?

The first way to redeem rewards

Step 1 : Tap on the menu on the left side of the screen to reveal the additional options.

: Tap on the menu on the left side of the screen to reveal the additional options. Step 2 : Select the Promo Codes option.

: Select the Promo Codes option. Step 3 : Type in your code.

: Type in your code. Step 4: Select the Confirm button.

There are two ways to redeem these, and we'll cover both of them below.In order to nab all these freebies, follow the steps below:

The second way to redeem Raid Shadow Legends codes

Recently, the developer made it possible to redeem directly through their website . You just have to enter your ID (available in the game) and the code you'd like to redeem.

That's it. The rewards should arrive in your in-game mailbox immediately. In case you find that any of these have expired or that we have missed any of them, leave a comment below, and we'll correct it as soon as possible.