Guardian Tales tier list of every character
| Guardian Tales
The best way to compare characters is by their power in each game mode, so you can pick them based on your preferences.
If you were looking for a complete Guardian Tales tier list of all the best characters in the game, then you're in the right place because we've got exactly that. This article will cover all of the characters and rank them into tiers, from best to worst, so you never have to think twice before deciding whether or not it's worth investing in a hero.
Don't worry if you're just getting started - Guardian Tales is a fun action-adventure RPG where you can play alone or with other players, adventure into mysterious dungeons and challenge bosses, and ultimately claim their loot. The game has adorable, chibi-like pixelated graphics, and each character has a distinct kit with skills that can be extremely useful depending on your needs.
The best characters in Guardian TalesIn Guardian Tales tier list, we will rank all of the heroes starting from the S+ tier and all the way to the C tier based on an overall rating, so if you want to know who to add to your team or who to reroll for, we recommend it's best that you pick characters from tiers A, S or S+.
- Read our Shindo Life tier list or Dislyte tier list if you want to learn who the best heroes are in these games!
Also, it's worth noting that while not all the characters will land in the top tiers, they can still have skills that make them exceptional for specific instances or dungeons, such as the Colosseum, Tower or Raid. We have added a list of the top 10 best characters for each of these instances as well, which you can find after the tier list.
So, no matter what content or dungeon you want to check out, our Guardian Tales tier list of the best characters should cover all your needs. Let's dive right in, shall we?
1
Guardian Tales tier list
Below, you will find our complete tier list for Guardian Tales that ranks all the characters, sorted by their overall power and every type of content. Keep in mind that the best characters are at the top, most notably in the S+ tier, S tier and A tier. In the B tier, you will have average heroes who can be pretty good at times or very situational, and in the C tier, you will find heroes that you should swap out immediately if given the chance.
|Tier
|Characters
|S+
|Klen, Legendary Hero Erina, Myth Movie Star Eugene, God of Harvest Kamael, Ronin Cat Mikke
|S
|Seira, Alicia, Legendary Hero Erina, Mad Scientist Gremory, Violet Haruka, Pure Flame Illuni, First Avatar Kahlor, Southpaw Fireballer Randi, Main Eventer Callie, Jerry Little Volt, Sweet Troublemaker Girgas, Mage Fern, Warrior Stark, Mage of Over 1000 Years Frieren, Elite Ninja Natsume, Exorcist Swordsman Saya ,Beach Racer Rachel, Maiden Dabin, Dragon of the Vast Sea Yun, Tyrant of Destruction Milim Nava, Sword of Heaven Angie, Incarcerated Scholar Vinette, Dark Magician Beth, Archangel Gabriel, Robbers’ Killer Lina, Divine Beast of Harvest Mayreel, Soul Mage Dohwa, Demon Queen Lilith, Android Mk.99, Defender of the Forest Estel, Demonshire Count Claude, Future Knight, Future Princess, Summer Innkeeper Loraine, Nine-tailed Fox Garam, Contractee Crosselle, Slayer Andras, White Snow, 1st Corps Commander, Sia, Beach Maid Amy, Win Ling, Coco, Codename J
|A
|Onmyoji Wakamo, Beach Cleanup Hitter Rie, Laid-back Muncher Xiaoman, Android Twin Nifty, Chocolate Collector Ameris, Jade Exorcist Tasha, Plague Doctor, Mikke, Overlord of the East Morrian, Hedy, Naroxel, Lenore, Robyn, Sylva, Cuscuta, Dawn, Kunoichi Sumire, Wendy, Gabriel, Dai, Huntress Rosetta, Martial Artist Maam, Ascended Fei & Mei, Ascended Karina, Amy, Count of Demonshire Claude, Eight-Star Demon Lord Rimuru Tempest, Inspector Yuna, King of the Hill Cornet, Osprey Annam, Nelluru
|B
|Elite Royal Guard Captain Valencia, Elder Dragon's Daughter Ameris, Miss Chrom, Little Android AA72, Sword of Werebeasts Rey, Ice Witch Lupina, Destroyer Pymon, Eight-tailed Fox Nari, Exorcist Miya, Drunken Swordmaster Lynn, Santa’s Little Helper Rue, Mecha Warrior Oghma, Necromancer Noxia, Executive Red Hood Arabelle, Half vampire Priscilla, Sea Witch Ara, Chosen One’s Archpriestess Veronica, Idol Captain Eva, Scientist on the Beach Sohee, Dancing Archer Tinia, Master Swordsman Gourry, Legendary Hero Erina, Goddess of War Plitvice, Grim Reaper Hana, Noble Succubus Bianca, Flame Harpy Scintilla, Model Employee Parvati, Goddess of Wealth Eleanor, Flower Girl Bari, Warlord Mercenary Orca, Elemental of Christmas Carol, Priest Xellos, Autonomous Android Mk.2, The Bound Child Clara, Lifeguard Yuze, Knight Lady Lapice, Druid Kanna, Trickster Lucy, Grand Admiral Marina, Scrivener Lahn, Dragon Avatar Vishuvac, Mage Popp, Female Knight, Male Knight, Knight Captain Eva, H.E.R.O.S Kai, Baby Dokkabi Eunha, Beach Dragon Knight Shapira, Baby Dokkaebi Eunha
|C
|Mad Scientist Gremory, Red Hood Elvira, Vampire Girl Karina, Swordsman Akayuki, Leaf Fairy Aoba, Movie Star Eugene, Engineer Marianne, Aspiring Warrior Craig, Pirate Rachel, The Knight, Sniper Hekate, Princess Aisha, Innkeeper Loraine, Kung Fu Master Mei/Fei, Twin Healer Favi, Dragon Seeking Girl Neva, Battleball Girl Rie, Dragon Talon Clan Ranpang, Twin Fighter Lavi, Dual-personality Maid Amy, Dimension Traveler Catherine, Golem Rider Alef, Desert Mercenary Marvin, Scientist Sohee, Scientist Sohee, Swindler Magician Dolf, Dragon Knight Shapira, Succubus Adventurer Yuze, White Beast, Fire Dragon Girgas, Party Crasher Mad Panda Trio, Odile, The Senior Guardian Linda, Guardian Member Bob, Byrule's Hero Hyper, Peddler Maria, Caravan Lisa, Elf Archer Leah, Teatan Ninja Jay, Ultra Rationale Dragon, Super Teatan 2 Blade, Homecoming Queen Mina, Dragon Talon Clan Hoshida, Succubus Researcher Peggy, Relic Collector Ailie, Ghost Guard Oralie, Baby White Tiger Kang, Merchant Agatha, Doctor DaVinci, Class President Kate, Town Guide Zoe, Monk Disciple Rio, Private Nyan, Junior Engineer Marty Junior
2
Best characters for Arena
These are the top-performing characters in the Arena at the moment.
- Pure Flame Illuni
- Tyrant of Destruction Milim Nava
- God of Harvest Kamael
- Divine Beast of Harvest Mayreel
- Drunken Swordmaster Lynn
- Legendary Hero Erina
- Robbers’ Killer Lina
- Demon Queen Lilith
- Little Android AA72
- Necromancer Noxia
- Mage Fern
- Grim Reaper Hana
- Huntress Rosetta
- Kunoichi Sumire
- Dark Magician Beth
- Future Princess
- Elite Ninja Natsume
- Warrior Stark
- Sword of Werebeasts Rey
- Santa’s Little Helper Rue
- Half vampire Priscilla
- Sea Witch Ara
- Flame Harpy Scintilla
3
Best characters for Colosseum
These are the best heroes you can take into the Colosseum.
- Pure Flame Illuni
- God of Harvest Kamael
- Necromancer Noxia
- Morrian
- Future Princess
- Robbers’ Killer Lina
- Android Mk.99
- Kunoichi Sumire
- Elite Ninja Natsume
- Archangel Gabriel
- Mecha Warrior Oghma
- Divine Beast of Harvest Mayreel
- Legendary Hero Erina
- Sea Vendor Sia
- Sea Witch Ara
- Future Knight
- Huntress Rosetta
- Model Employee Parvati
- Scientist on the Beach Sohee
- Idol Captain Eva
- Exorcist Miya
4
Best characters for Raids
The heroes listed below perform really well in Raids.
- God of Harvest Kamael
- Sword of Werebeasts Rey
- Win Ling
- Eight-tailed Fox Nari
- Warrior Stark
- Nine-tailed Fox Garam
- Dancing Archer Tinia
- Demon Queen Lilith
- Robbers’ Killer Lina
- Android Mk.99
- Archangel Gabriel
- Divine Beast of Harvest Mayreel
- Kunoichi Sumire
- Little Android AA72
- Huntress Rosetta
- Demonshire Count Claude
- Flame Harpy Scintilla
- Warlord Mercenary Orca
- Druid Kanna
- Future Knight
- Elite Ninja Natsume
- Summer Innkeeper Loraine
- Ice Witch Lupina
- Ameris
- Drunken Swordmaster Lynn
- Valencia
- Chosen One’s Archpriestess Veronica
- Idol Captain Eva
- Goddess of Wealth Eleanor
- Trickster Lucy
- Cyborg Monk Chun Ryeo
5
Best characters for Story Mode
All these characters are top-tier for Story Mode, but you will most likely do well with the rest as well.
- Future Princess
- Demon Queen Lilith
- God of Harvest Kamael
- Kunoichi Sumire
- Sea Vendor Sia
- Dark Magician Beth
- Archangel Gabriel
- Elite Ninja Natsume
- Half vampire Priscilla
- Mecha Warrior Oghma
- Exorcist Miya
6
Best characters for Orbital Lift
In the Orbital Lift, you want very specific characters that can perform well in very difficult situations, since this is designed to provide a bigger challenge.
- God of Harvest Kamael
- Dark Magician Beth
- Exorcist Miya
- Mecha Warrior Oghma
- Sea Vendor Sia
- Future Princess
- Elite Ninja Natsume
- Kunoichi Sumire
- Demon Queen Lilith
- Archangel Gabriel
7
Best characters for Tower
The following characters are the best for the Tower:
- God of Harvest Kamael
- Dark Magician Beth
- Exorcist Miya
- Future Princess
- Demon Queen Lilith
- Elite Ninja Natsume
- Archangel Gabriel
- Summer Innkeeper Loraine
That's our complete Guardian Tales tier list. We will, of course, keep updating it as new characters appear. You can also use some of these codes for Guardian Tales that will help you obtain gems, hero crystals, XP boost and other goodies.