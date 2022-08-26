Guardian Tales tier list of best characters
| Guardian Tales
If you were looking for a complete Guardian Tales tier list of all the best characters in the game, then you're in the right place because we've got exactly what you were looking for. This article will cover all of the units in the game and rank them into tiers, from best to worst, so you never have to think twice before deciding whether or not it's worth investing in a hero.
Don't worry if you're just getting started - Guardian Tales is a fun action-adventure RPG where you can play alone or with other players, adventure into mysterious dungeons and challenge bosses, and ultimately claim their loot. The game has adorable, chibi-like pixelated graphics and each character has a unique kit with skills that can be extremely useful depending on your needs.
The best characters in Guardian TalesIn this tier list, we will rank all of the heroes starting from the S+ tier and all the way to the C tier based on an overall rating, so if you want to know who to add to your team or who to reroll for, we recommend it's best that you pick characters from tiers A, S or S+.
Also, it's worth noting that while not all the characters will land in the top tiers, they can still have skills that make them exceptional for specific instances or dungeons, such as the Colosseum, Tower or Raid. We have added a list of the top 10 best characters for each of these unique instances as well, which you can find after the complete tier list.
So no matter what content or dungeon you want to check out, our Guardian Tales tier list of the best characters should cover all your needs. Let's dive right in, shall we?
1
Guardian Tales tier list
Below you can find a complete list of all the characters in the game, sorted into a tier list. Keep in mind that the best characters are at the top, most notably in S+ tier, S tier and A tier. In the B tier, you will have average heroes who can be pretty good at times or very situational, and in C tier you will find heroes that you should swap out immediately if given the chance.
|Tier
|Characters
|S+
|God of Harvest Kamael
|S
|Dark Magician Beth, Archangel Gabriel, Robbers’ Killer Lina, Divine Beast of Harvest Mayreel, Demon Queen Lilith, Android Mk.99, Demonshire Count Claude, Future Knight, Future Princess, Summer Innkeeper Loraine, Nine-tailed Fox Garam
|A
|Hedy, Naroxel, Lenore, Robyn, Sylva, Cuscuta, Dawn, Wendy, Gabriel
|B
|Little Android AA72, Sword of Werebeasts Rey, Ice Witch Lupina, Eight-tailed Fox Nari, Exorcist Miya, Drunken Swordmaster Lynn, Santa’s Little Helper Rue, Mecha Warrior Oghma, Necromancer Noxia, Executive Red Hood Arabelle, Half vampire Priscilla, Sea Witch Ara, Chosen One’s Archpriestess Veronica, Idol Captain Eva, Scientist on the Beach Sohee, Dancing Archer Tinia, Master Swordsman Gourry, Legendary Hero Erina, Goddess of War Plitvice, Grim Reaper Hana, Noble Succubus Bianca, Flame Harpy Scintilla, Model Employee Parvati, Goddess of Wealth Eleanor, Flower Girl Bari, Warlord Mercenary Orca, Elemental of Christmas Carol, Priest Xellos, Autonomous Android Mk.2, The Bound Child Clara, Lifeguard Yuze, Knight Lady Lapice, Druid Kanna, Trickster Lucy, Grand Admiral Marina, Scrivener Lahn, Dragon Avatar Vishuvac
|C
|Mad Scientist Gremory, Red Hood Elvira, Vampire Girl Karina, Swordsman Akayuki, Leaf Fairy Aoba, Innuit Girl Coco, Movie Star Eugene, Engineer Marianne, Aspiring Warrior Craig, Pirate Rachel, The Knight, Sniper Hekate, Princess Aisha, Innkeeper Loraine, Kung Fu Master Mei/Fei, Twin Healer Favi, Dragon Seeking Girl Neva, Battleball Girl Rie, Dragon Talon Clan Ranpang, Twin Fighter Lavi, Dual-personality Maid Amy, Dimension Traveler Catherine, Golem Rider Alef, Desert Mercenary Marvin, Scientist Sohee, Scientist Sohee, Swindler Magician Dolf, Dragon Knight Shapira, Succubus Adventurer Yuze, White Beast, Fire Dragon Girgas, Party Crasher Mad Panda Trio
2
Best characters for Arena
These are the top-performing characters in the Arena at the moment.
- God of Harvest Kamael
- Divine Beast of Harvest Mayreel
- Drunken Swordmaster Lynn
- Legendary Hero Erina
- Robbers’ Killer Lina
- Demon Queen Lilith
- Little Android AA72
- Necromancer Noxia
- Grim Reaper Hana
- Dark Magician Beth
- Future Princess
- Sword of Werebeasts Rey
- Santa’s Little Helper Rue
- Half vampire Priscilla
- Sea Witch Ara
- Flame Harpy Scintilla
3
Best characters for Colosseum
These are the best heroes you can take into the Colosseum.
- God of Harvest Kamael
- Necromancer Noxia
- Future Princess
- Robbers’ Killer Lina
- Android Mk.99
- Archangel Gabriel
- Mecha Warrior Oghma
- Divine Beast of Harvest Mayreel
- Legendary Hero Erina
- Sea Witch Ara
- Future Knight
- Model Employee Parvati
- Scientist on the Beach Sohee
- Idol Captain Eva
- Exorcist Miya
4
Best characters for Raids
The heroes listed below perform really well in Raids.
- God of Harvest Kamael
- Sword of Werebeasts Rey
- Eight-tailed Fox Nari
- Nine-tailed Fox Garam
- Dancing Archer Tinia
- Demon Queen Lilith
- Robbers’ Killer Lina
- Android Mk.99
- Archangel Gabriel
- Divine Beast of Harvest Mayreel
- Little Android AA72
- Demonshire Count Claude
- Flame Harpy Scintilla
- Warlord Mercenary Orca
- Druid Kanna
- Future Knight
- Summer Innkeeper Loraine
- Ice Witch Lupina
- Drunken Swordmaster Lynn
- Chosen One’s Archpriestess Veronica
- Idol Captain Eva
- Goddess of Wealth Eleanor
- Trickster Lucy
5
Best characters for Story Mode
All these characters are top-tier for Story Mode, but you will most likely do well with the rest as well.
- Future Princess
- Demon Queen Lilith
- God of Harvest Kamael
- Dark Magician Beth
- Archangel Gabriel
- Half vampire Priscilla
- Mecha Warrior Oghma
- Exorcist Miya
6
Best characters for Orbital Lift
In the Orbital Lift, you want very specific characters that can perform well in very difficult situations since this is designed to provide a bigger challenge to the player.
- God of Harvest Kamael
- Dark Magician Beth
- Exorcist Miya
- Mecha Warrior Oghma
- Future Princess
- Demon Queen Lilith
- Archangel Gabriel
7
Best characters for Tower
The following characters are the best for the Tower.
- God of Harvest Kamael
- Dark Magician Beth
- Exorcist Miya
- Future Princess
- Demon Queen Lilith
- Archangel Gabriel
- Summer Innkeeper Loraine
That's our complete tier list for Guardian Tales. We will, of course, keep updating it as new characters appear. You can also use some of the codes for Guardian Tales that will help you obtain gems, hero crystals, XP boost and other goodies.