Top 25 best gacha games for iPhone and iPad (iOS)
Looking for the best gacha games for iPhone?
Today we have made a list of the best gacha games for iOS that you can play right now (or in the near future), to narrow your search down a little.
Nowadays, when it comes to gaming we have lots of choices. That can be good sometimes, but other times it can be rather confusing. Especially more so when it comes to games. There are countless titles to choose from, and no matter what you like, there's a game out there for you.
But, first of all, it's hard to keep track of everything. Daily releases add to the already huge amount of titles. Sure, the biggest releases are hard to miss out on, because of the advertising and the hype around them, but those are just the tip of the iceberg.
You've probably not heard about most of the iPhone gacha games belowBecause of the sheer number, there are many great games that you will simply never hear about. So how can you find the right game for you? By checking out our list of the best Gacha games for iPhone, of course.
We've got a list of outstanding gachas to dive into, and we guarantee you one thing, you'll find a game to dive into. No matter if you are looking for something more casual, or an intense battle RPG with gacha elements, there's something here for you. But before you jump into the list, we have similar content that you might be interested in - the best strategy games for iOS, some exceptional tower defence games for iOS and more!
So that being said, let's take a look at some of the best gacha games for iPhones in 2022!
Original list by Mihail Katsoris, updated by PocketGamer staff.
1
Destiny Child
If you enjoy anime-style visuals (and you are over 17 years old) then Destiny Child is one of those games that you just have to check out. Heavily praised for its gorgeous Live 2D graphics and the aesthetics of the many available characters.
This card-collecting battle game has something for everyone: Campaigns, PvP battles, Raids and World Bosses. The list goes on.Download Destiny Child
2
Dragalia Lost
A well-written story combined with excellent visuals and music would be a short way to describe Dragalia Lost by Nintendo Co., Ltd. This action RPG might take up a lot of your phone space, but it's definitely worth it.
The gameplay is unique and it might take you a little bit to get used to unless you've played other swipe games before. The game has also some of the best summon rates when it comes to iOS gacha games.Download Dragalia Lost
3
Illusion Connect
The Superprism massive hit that is Illusion Connect may just be one of the best gacha games for iOS in 2021. There are constantly new events and characters joining the scene. Now when it comes to the actual gacha rates, it's... a gacha. So you'll know what to expect.
The best part is, you've got plenty of room to grow (and pretty quickly), and that's really something that many iOS gacha games out there are missing. And we can help you grow by picking the right Illusion Connect characters!Download Illusion Connect
4
Another Eden
When creators such as Yasunori Mitsuda and Masato Kato (the person responsible for the scripts of Radical Dreamers, Xenogears, Chrono Cross, Final Fantasy XI, and parts of FFVII) collaborate, you know something good is bound to happen.
Another Eden is an excellent JRPG for mobile devices. The game features a simple classic turn-based combat system along with spectacular animations. The sheer amount of content along with the countless side quests will keep you busy for hours on end. And take a note - we have a tier list of hottest characters in Another Eden and it's been updated to the latest patch version!Download Another Eden
5
Genshin Impact
The popular adventure that took the world by storm is easily one of the best gacha games for iPads and iPhones at the moment. It's got action-packed battles, tons of events and content to explore, and even more characters to discover.
It's one of those games that is easy to fall in love with and get lost into, only to discover hours later that you've been playing for 4 hours straight. Make sure you check it out if you haven't!
If you decide to start playing it, feel free to grab some of the Genshin Impact codes we have, they'll help you get a nice headstart!Download Genshin Impact
6
Fate/Grand Order
Based on the popular Type-Moon's Fate/stay night franchise, Fate/Grand Order is the latest card battle role-playing game published by Aniplex. You take on the role of a 'Master' who can summon and command powerful familiars known as 'Servants' in a turn-based combat system.
For the fans of the series (and not only), this is definitely one of the best gacha games on iOS that you should try out.Download Fate/Grand Order
7
Touhou LostWord
Touhou LostWord is your standard gacha role-playing game. If you have played any other iOS gacha games in the past, you'll find a lot of similarities between them and this one.
What makes Touhou LostWorld stand out from the rest, however, is the stunning artwork and sound (if you don't play it with sound on, you should).Download Touhou LostWord
8
Princess Connect! Re:Dive
The sequel to the very successful Princess Connect!, Princess Connect! Re: Dive takes place after the events of the original title.
The game features fun dialogue and cut scenes, cute character aesthetics, and amazing voice acting. Don't get fooled by the mostly automated combat and assume it's an easy game. Team compositions are the key to victory.Download Princess Connect! Re:Dive
9
Fire Emblem: Heroes
The fantasy tactical role-playing game (RPG) franchise by Nintendo should be one of the most well-known titles on our list.
If you are familiar with the Fire Emblem universe, you'll be glad to know that you can summon many well-known heroes from the series as well as brand new ones created by some recognisable artists. It's a brilliant game that stands as one of the best gachas to release on iOS for a while now. A game like that deserves a tier list, don't you think?Download Fire Emblem: Heroes
10
Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle
What is there to say about the Dragon Ball franchise, really? Even if you are not an anime/manga fan, there's no way you never heard of Son Goku (or Dragon Ball for that matter).
Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle by Bandai Namco, includes elements of card, puzzle and board games. Put together the best possible team and participate in countless different events and challenges every week.
This year, the game celebrates its 6th anniversary and is still going as strong as ever! Take a look at the Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle tier list of best characters if you decide to play this one!Download Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle
11
Punishing: Gray Raven
Punishing: Gray Raven is one of those iOS gacha games that has a unique approach, and a pretty amazing summon system and rates. The game was released in the summer of 2021 and got a pretty big following since then, which tells a lot of its quality.
It's got amazing graphics, a very compelling narrative, and more than enough features to keep you playing for hours. If that's not the recipe for a successful title, I don't know what is. In case you decide this is the one to try out, take a look at the PGR tier list of best characters we made, it will help you out immensely.Download Punishing: Gray Raven
12
Sword Art Online: Integral Factor
Based on the very popular manga/anime title, Sword Art Online: Integral Factor is the latest release in this franchise.
Even if you are a fan of the series and its story, you'll be in for a surprise as you are going to experience behind the scenes stories not seen in the original Sword Art Online alongside completely different developments.Download Sword Art Online: Integral Factor
13
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross
Even if you are not a fan of the popular anime/manga title, you just have to give this one a try. Amazing graphics along with a great storyline (which stays true to the original manga), result in a very addictive game.
Take part in strategic turn-based battles, team up with others in co-op mode, and compete in PvP battles. It's got all the key elements to a successful game - even a gacha one at that. Oh, and there are constantly new events and cross-events (with popular Japanese titles), so that makes it even more exciting! A game like that deserves a complete Grand Cross tier list and stats breakdown!Download The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross
14
Shin Megami Tensei Liberation Dx2
The latest addition to the well-known Megami Tensei video game franchise, the JRPG, Shin Megami Tensei Liberation Dx2 from the creators of the Persona series.
Take on the role of Dx2, summon and command over 160 demons from the original series. Enhance them, evolve them, customize your party and take part in turn-based battles. A very interesting feature is the use of the AR function which allows players to 'interact' with demons in real life.Download Shin Megami Tensei Liberation Dx2
15
The Alchemist Code
The turn-based battles in The Alchemist Code are some of the most exciting ones - the retro graphics and mechanics are cleverly embedded into the game, making this JRPG a truly wonderful experience.
You've got all the classic instances, from boss battles to clans and PvP, and while they might not be the stunning anime graphics you have in some of the other names here, it's still a solid game that's worth trying out. Also, don't miss The Alchemist Code tier list we've prepared for you!Download The Alchemist Code
16
Langrisser Mobile
In Langrisser, you'll find one of the most tactical and strategic RPGs out there at the moment. It looks great, and it's got a truly compelling story. The game might feel a little bit old, but it still provides a lot to look forward to.
It's highly rewarding and if you get into it, you'll soon discover that it's actually one of the top tactical RPGs with gacha elements out there.Download Langrisser
17
One Piece Treasure Cruise
In One Piece Treasure Cruise, you'll assemble your very own Straw Hat Pirates crew (or whatever you want to call yours) and set on a voyage to battle krakens and whatnot.
It's a simple game with a very classical gacha mechanic at its core - and that's exactly where the appeal for it comes from. Make sure you check it out, especially if you're a fan of the manga/anime.Download One Piece Treasure Cruise
18
Bleach: Brave Souls
If you're a fan of the manga by Tite Kubo, you'll love every aspect of Bleach: Brave Souls. This action-packed game feels and looks great, and you can assemble all the units you know and love from the manga and anime.
Furthermore, you've also got skins for some of the characters, to give them a new and refreshed look (make sure to check out Machine Society Unohana)! That's not all though - the game receives updates constantly, and it's got a solid player base. Definitely worth a look!Download Bleach: Brave Souls
19
One Punch Man: Road To Hero 2.0
If you're familiar with One Punch Man, then you'll absolutely love this game. It's got funny moments that will put a smile on your face, and it's got serious battles that will challenge you to prove your worth.
Road to Hero 2.0 has the same voice acting as the anime does, so make sure to play it with sounds on. You'd be missing out if you didn't, it's one of the top iOS gacha games out there.Download One Punch Man: Road To Hero 2.0
20
Brave Nine
Brave Nine stands out right from the beginning with its stunning graphics - the character art is absolutely amazing. Then you've got the battles, which are as challenging as one might expect. Here you've got a tactical RPG with more than enough characters (mercenaries) to look forward to, so one could say that the gacha is strong with this one.
If you get easily discouraged by massive numbers of characters though, you might want to check out another title from the list!Download Brave Nine
21
Cats Are Cute
If you love gachas but want a less competitive game, Cats Are Cute is a great option. This adorable, fluffy game is an indie creation, but one with a gacha system at its core. You basically save up Fish and Catgrass (yep, that's right, the catgrass) to summon various cats and their corresponding buildings.
You will then deploy each one of them as you see fit, to create your very own cat city! You can discover hidden visitors, like pigs, raccoons and pandas, and even decorate the buildings. It's super fun, and definitely one of the lighthearted games you need to relax and put a smile on your face after a long day.Download Cats Are Cute
22
War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius
There cannot be a top games list without mentioning one of the Final Fantasy titles. We all know it's a much-beloved series and a good one at that. In War of the Visions, you've got great graphics, an even greater story, and tons of things to keep you busy.
It's one of the best gacha games for iPhones and iPads you can get your hands on - a classic one too. Make sure you give it a try. However, make sure to visit our War of the Visions tier list when you do, it'll help you out a lot!Download War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius
23
Arknights
This stunningly-looking game combines tower defense with gacha and RPG in a clever way - you'll have a game where every element requires strategic thinking, sometimes much more than we'd like to admit.
It's a great game, and if you easily get hyped for amazing graphics and TD games, make sure to check this one out if you haven't yet - it might just become your new favourite title. We also have an Arknights tier list to help you out, so don't forget to check that as well!Download Arknights
24
Epic Seven
With hundreds of characters, interesting side-scrolling gameplay, battles, and even more interesting events, Epic Seven is an ever-changing, ever-improving iOS gacha game. You've got turn-based battles, anime graphics, and full-fledged animations that make it a truly great title.
The story is interesting, divided into chapters, but you'll probably be too busy admiring the views, looking for hidden loot and trying to keep up with all the new content to pay attention to it. Of course, we have an Epic Seven tier list for you, for every instance of the game!Download Epic Seven
25
Alchemy Stars
Alchemy Stars: Aurora Blast is the latest release by PROXIMA BETA. This RPG features a unique combat system where players have to connect tiles of the same colour to launch their attacks combined with stunning Live 2D visuals and a plethora of characters to choose from.
There's a lot of hype surrounding this game with the pre-registrations exceeding one million. Alchemy Stars finally got its global release a few days ago and it's now available for download on the App Store. In case you decide to download the game, pick up some of the Alchemy Stars redeem codes for a better start and take a peek at the Alchemy Stars tier list to learn more about the meta characters!Download Alchemy Stars