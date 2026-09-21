We made a list of the best gacha games for iPhone that you can play now, to narrow your search down a little.

Updated on September 21st, 2026

Nowadays, when it comes to gachas, we have lots of choices. That can be good sometimes, but other times, it can be rather confusing. There are countless adventures to choose from, but no matter what you like, there's an ideal one out there for you.

But, first of all, it's hard to keep track of everything. Daily releases add to the already huge amount of titles. Sure, the biggest ones are hard to miss out on because of the advertising and the hype around them, but those are just the tip of the iceberg.

Because of the sheer number, there are many great releases that you will simply never hear about. So how can you find the right one for you? By checking out our list of the best gacha games for iPhone, of course!

Whether you're looking for something more casual or an intense battle RPG with gacha elements, there's something here for you.

Best gacha games for iPhone

So with that being said, let's take a look at some of the finest gachas on iOS!

Cookie Run: Kingdom

Given this is a personal favourite of Cristina, one of our authors, it had to be on the list of the best gacha games for iPhone - no questions asked! Okay, actually, she isn't the only one playing it, given there are more than 20 million players worldwide. Similar to other gachas on this list, you'll collect characters to create various teams to take on different PVE and PVP content. The difference here is that characters are cookies and cakes, and even the base you're building is made of candy! I'm a big fan of that artwork, as it's cheerful and it reminds you of holidays all the time. Plus, the developers are generous and they are always releasing new codes for Cookie Run Kingdom and treating their players right, which is another good reason to give it a try!

Dragonheir: Silent Gods

Dragonheir: Silent Gods is a beautiful, open-world RPG with so much content that you can sink hours into. There are over 200 hours, so many areas to explore, and a lot of action! Along with fighting other heroes and hunting for treasure, you can also find yourself entering drinking competitions or exploring dungeons. Your decisions will change the outcome of the RPG, so everything you do should be strategic, as it can change the chaotic land!

Gacha Life

Gacha Life is a beautiful project where you will create your anime character and meet many new friends. The Gacha Life world is full of interesting NPCs and charming locations. You can collect 100+ items for your personal collection. Also, there are eight mini-games that you can play to win free gems. If you do decide to try it, we have Gacha Life promo codes ready to redeem. Moreover, we've got a guide on Gacha Life hairstyles so you can look classy and chic!

Another Eden

When creators such as Yasunori Mitsuda and Masato Kato (the person responsible for the scripts of Radical Dreamers, Xenogears, Chrono Cross, Final Fantasy XI, and parts of FFVII) collaborate, you know something good is bound to happen. Another Eden is an excellent JRPG for mobile devices. The game features a simple, classic turn-based combat system along with spectacular animations. The sheer amount of content, along with the countless side quests, will keep you busy for hours on end.

And take note - we have a tier list of the hottest characters in Another Eden, and it's been updated to the latest patch!

Genshin Impact

The popular adventure that took the world by storm is easily one of the best gacha games for iPhone at the moment. It's got action-packed battles, tons of events and content to explore, and even more characters to discover. It's one of those things that is easy to fall in love with and get lost in, only for you to discover later that you've been playing for 4 hours straight. Make sure you check it out if you haven't!

If you decide to start playing it, feel free to grab some of the Genshin Impact codes we have - they'll help you get a nice head start!

Fate/Grand Order

Based on the popular Type-Moon's Fate/stay night franchise, Fate/Grand Order is the latest card battler RPG published by Aniplex. You take on the role of a 'Master' who can summon and command powerful familiars known as 'Servants' in a turn-based combat system - worth a go for fans and non-fans alike!

Path to Nowhere

Path to Nowhere is very similar to another entry on this list - Arknights. In essence, it's a gacha tower defence with girls instead of towers. But let's start by introducing you to the story. You're in control of Sinners, who are basically outlaws put under your control to save the city from people infected by Mania, which turned them into hideous monsters. The story is interesting, but what really caught my attention is the beautiful anime art style, both in animations and gameplay. And the gameplay is very vivid, as you can move your characters around, so it's not a standard TD where everything is stationary. You can adapt your tactics according to the current situation, which gives you more control over every battle you take. By the way, our Path to Nowhere tier list ranks every sinner to help you out if you're curious!

Fire Emblem: Heroes

This fantasy tactical RPG franchise by Nintendo should be one of the most well-known titles on our list. If you are familiar with the Fire Emblem universe, you'll be glad to know that you can summon many well-known heroes from the series as well as brand new ones created by some recognisable artists. It's a brilliant entry that remains one of the best gachas to release on iOS - and that deserves its own Fire Emblem: Heroes tier list , don't you think?

Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle

What is there to say about the Dragon Ball franchise, really? Even if you are not an anime/manga fan, there's no way you have never heard of Son Goku (or Dragon Ball, for that matter). Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle by Bandai Namco includes elements of card, puzzle and board games. Put together the best possible team and participate in countless different events and challenges every week. It's already celebrated its 10th anniversary and is still going as strong as ever! Take a look at the Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle tier list of best characters if you decide to play this one!

Punishing: Gray Raven

Punishing: Gray Raven is one of those iOS gachas that has a unique approach, and a pretty amazing summon system and rates too. This was released in the summer of 2021 and has had a pretty big following since then, which says a lot about its quality. It's got amazing graphics, a very compelling narrative, and more than enough features to keep you playing for hours. If that's not a recipe for a successful title, I don't know what is.

In case you decide to give it a go, take a look at the PGR tier list of best characters we made - it will help you out big time.

Sword Art Online: Integral Factor

Based on the very popular manga/anime title, Sword Art Online: Integral Factor is the latest release in this franchise. Even if you're already a fan of the series and its story, you'll still be in for a surprise, as you are going to experience behind-the-scenes narratives not seen in the original Sword Art Online, alongside completely different developments.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross

Even if you are not a fan of the popular anime/manga title, you just have to give this one a try. Amazing graphics along with a great storyline (which stays true to the original manga) result in a very compelling experience. Take part in strategic turn-based battles, team up with others in co-op mode, and compete in PvP battles. It's got all the key elements of a successful gacha - oh, and there are constant new events and cross-events (with popular Japanese titles), so that makes it even more exciting! If you're curious, we've got a complete Grand Cross tier list and stats breakdown for you too.

Shin Megami Tensei Liberation Dx2

As the latest addition to the well-known Megami Tensei video game franchise, the JRPG Shin Megami Tensei Liberation Dx2 is from the creators of the Persona series. Take on the role of Dx2, then summon and command over 160 demons from the original series. Enhance them, evolve them, and customise your party, then take part in turn-based battles. A very interesting feature is the use of the AR function, which allows players to 'interact' with demons in real life.

Eversoul

Are you ready to protect the world from danger? If so, you will have to create a team of the best warriors and face many dangerous bosses. To help you pick the most powerful characters, we've created an Eversoul tier list that we constantly update with new souls. Eversoul has an interesting story, beautiful cartoonish/anime graphics, and rich gameplay. In essence, this is an auto-battler with gacha mechanics, and if you're a newbie, you should definitely take a look at our beginner's guide to Eversoul

Langrisser Mobile

In Langrisser, you'll find one of the most tactical and strategic RPGs out there at the moment. It looks great, and it's got a truly compelling story. The game might feel a little bit old, but it still provides a lot to look forward to. It's highly rewarding, and if you get into it, you'll soon discover that it's actually one of the top tactical RPGs with gacha elements out there.

One Piece Treasure Cruise

In One Piece Treasure Cruise, you'll assemble your very own Straw Hat Pirates crew (or whatever you want to call yours) and set out on a voyage to battle Kraken and whatnot. It's a simple adventure with a very classic gacha mechanic at its core - and that's exactly where the appeal of it comes from. Make sure you check it out, especially if you're a fan of the manga/anime.

Bleach: Brave Souls

If you're a fan of the manga by Tite Kubo, you'll love every aspect of Bleach: Brave Souls. This action-packed RPG feels and looks great, and you can assemble all the units you know and love from the manga and anime. Furthermore, you've also got skins for some of the characters to give them a new and refreshed look (make sure to check out Machine Society Unohana)! That's not all, though - it receives updates constantly as well, and it's got a solid player base. Definitely worth a look!

One Punch Man: Road To Hero 2.0

If you're familiar with One Punch Man, then you'll absolutely love this one. It's got funny moments that will put a smile on your face, and it's got serious battles that will challenge you to prove your worth. Road to Hero 2.0 has the same voice acting as the anime does, so make sure to play it with sound on. You'd be missing out if you didn't!

Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy was released in August 2022 and passed the 5 million new user mark in just a week. Naturally, we went ahead of the curve and created a ToF tier list right away. It's still being regularly updated - don't worry. This is an open-world multiplayer RPG where you can explore the vast territory of the fictional planet Hades, destroy mobs in the story mode, and compete with other players in PvP battles. In addition, you can complete many quests, interact with hundreds of NPCs, collect characters and weapons, and save resources to buy useful items.

Cats Are Cute

If you love gachas but want a less competitive experience, Cats Are Cute is a great option. This adorable, fluffy adventure is an indie creation, but one with a gacha system at its core. You basically save up Fish and Catgrass (yep, that's right, the catgrass) to summon various cats and their corresponding buildings. You will then deploy each one of them as you see fit to create your very own cat city! You can discover hidden visitors, like pigs, raccoons and pandas, and even decorate buildings. It's super fun, and definitely something that can put a smile on your face after a long day.

Arknights

This stunning RPG combines tower defence with gacha in a clever way - every element requires strategic thinking, sometimes much more than we'd like to admit. So, if you easily get hyped for amazing graphics and TD adventures, make sure to check this one out if you haven't yet - it might just become your new favourite title. We also have an Arknights tier list to help you out, so don't forget to check that as well!

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