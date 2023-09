We'll help you solve the major dilemma with Azur Lane's tier list of best ships

- Updated the tier list. Painlevé - Team Stretching and Kersaint - Reverent Runner coming soon.

We have prepared this ultimate Azur Lane tier list for the best ships in the game to help make your decisions a little easier. Why? Azur Lane requires you to choose the best ships in order to go on a winning streak, but it might be a difficult as well as a confusing task when you’re asked to choose from such a large list. Note that, the ships are arranged by carefully judging the viability and utility in intense battles.

Yostar’s side-scrolling naval warfare RPG is about intense shooting in a mesmerizing anime realm. The game asks you to arrange your battleships by judging enemies’ line up and survive until the end of the battle to become the winner. It's not an easy task to pick the right battleships for your fleet, and that's why we have this Azure Lane tier list.

Now, let’s take a look at our meticulously prepared Azur Lane tier list. We will make sure to update it whenever there’s a significant change in the stats of the ships.

Original list by Suchit Mohanty, updated by Nitisha Upadhye.