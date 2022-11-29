War of the Visions tier list - The best characters ranked [November 2022]

: November 29th, 2022 - Updated the tier list

War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, is a free-to-play, tactical 3D role-playing game (RPG) for Android and iOS devices, published by Square Enix. Since it has a large unit pool to choose from, we decided to make it easier for you and sort them from best to worst on our War of the Visions tier list!

A spin-off of Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, War of the Visions has many similarities with older Final Fantasy Tactics releases, especially The War of the Lions. If you are an old Final Fantasy player, expect to see a familiar grid-based map, turn-based combat system, Esper summoning and a level progression system. There’s also a gacha system for summoning new units to use.

War of the Visions tier list of units sorted from S+ to C

In every mobile gacha game, one thing is true. Power creep is a real thing and it affects the meta. It’s to be expected to some extent of course. New shiny units are being released and every time they are a little bit stronger than the rest, somehow, someway. In the long run that makes the older units feel somewhat weak in comparison.

With that being said, in this article, we will take a look at all the units in War of the Visions and try to put them in tiers starting from C all the way to S+. Keep in mind that EX job is taken into consideration.

