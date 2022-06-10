Top 25 best RPGs for Android phones and tablets
June 10, 2022: Added a new game. Original by Jon Mundy, updated by Pocket Gamer staff.
If you enjoy spending some quality time levelling up, evolving your character and being sucked into other fantasy worlds, then our list of the top 25 best RPGs for Android is certainly a gold mine for you!
PC and console gamers have been enjoying RPGs for decades, it's one of the foundational genres for the video game medium. Because of this RPGs have thrived in the mobile space, with both Android and iOS being hot-beds of innovation for the genre.
The offer of escaping into another world and embarking on a grand adventure is a compelling one, now more than ever. And no other genre fulfills that brief quite like a good role-playing game.
Thankfully, we can now all get the fix on our phones. The advance in smartphone processing power and screen technology means that it's technically simple to render these vast worlds on our pocket devices.
Best Android RPGs listMeanwhile, the huge success of the genre has seen Role-Playing Games' mechanics being adopted into other genres. Hitpoints, levels, stats, character developments - all can be found in a casual time-waster near you. Just head to the Google Play Store, download the one you like from the list and prepare to sink a bunch of hours in there!
The following list reflects that diversity, we hope. Can't see your favourite Android RPGs in there? Let us know in the comments below.
1
Exos Heroes
If turn-based is your thing, then you will have a blast trying out Exos Heroes. With a narrative that is compelling and an intense playstyle that will glue you to your phone for yours, it's easy to see why this title is one of the first we'll mention on our list (even if they have no particular order).
The epic graphics you'll see in Exos Heroes will make you feel like you're immersed in a cinematic rather than a game. The strategic elements are also spot on. To put it plainly, there might be RPGs for Android that look good but have no essence - this is not one of them. If you decide to pick this one, take a peek at our Exos Heroes tier list, to help you get a good headstart.
2
Knights of the Old Republic
Knights of the Old Republic is a true classic of the genre on any platform. It is a premium title, but even so, it deserves its spot on the list. The narrative is amazing, and if you're a true Star Wars fan, you won't want to miss out on it. You can create your own character with which you can influence the destiny of the world - will it be light? Or maybe dark?
No matter what you choose, there is one main reason why KOTOR won a spot on our list. Which other Android RPGs allows you to actually be a planet-hopping, force-choking, wookie-befriending Jedi Knight? That's right - none.
You can also read our review if you're curious to learn more about the experience of playing KOTOR.
3
Banner Saga 2
Do the narrow range of settings and often juvenile plots put you off RPGs? Banner Saga 2 should set you straight with its downbeat Nordic setting and tough narrative decisions. It also features an engrossing tactical battle system which is enough to get us excited. Might not be the best Android RPG, but it's certainly one of them!
The graphics, however, are something else. There are no titles that have truly left us in awe on that field until Banner Saga 2. The beautiful hand-drawn graphics made us give it a spot in our best-looking games for Android too - it's just that good!
You didn't buy in on the hype yet? Then you better read the review - you'll definitely love it as much as we do!
You still can't download the Banner Saga 3, but we will update our list of best RPGs for Android as soon as it releases!
4
War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius
When it comes to choosing just one Final Fantasy it's pretty tough. Depending on who you ask, some might say that Final Fantasy VIII is the best - others pick FFVII. However, we'll bet our money on War of the Visions. FF WotV stands up better today for a multitude of elements, from graphics, to play style and narrative.
It's a great title that will deliver on a true Final Fantasy experience and will keep you busy for hours on end. We have ranked the best characters in our War of the Visions tier list if you decide this is the one you'd like to test out!
5
The World Ends with You: Solo Remix
The World Ends With You was built for the touchscreen of the Nintendo DS, and it makes the switch to mobile effortlessly. It's a strikingly fresh Android JRPG set in an alternative version of Tokyo's Shibuya district, where fashion determines your combat skills and attacks are initiated through various swipes and taps.
The graphics and playstyle feel light, and that's not easy to say for many role-playing games out there which are overly cluttered and require some light rocket science to figure out.
6
Cookie Run: Kingdom
Who said that the RPG needs to have all of the seriousness and that they can't look cartoony and still have a great set of characters? Cookie Run: Kingdom is here to prove you wrong. It has one of the most pleasing and friendly communities that you've ever seen in mobile games. One of the reasons is that it's not that competitive and it has a gentle look that attracts everyone from kids to the older people that love cookies!
We didn't even mention that the characters are the actual cookies, which makes it even sweeter (pun intended). It was voted the best mobile game of 2021 by the audience, but if you're looking for a dark, brooding RPG full of action and blood, you can sit this one out. In case you like it, here are some CRK codes to make your start even sweeter (Yes, I did it again)!
7
Death Road to Canada
DRtC is another of that kind of RPG that we're seeing more of lately. More specifically, it's a zombie apocalypse roguelike survival with team management and action elements, and it's wonderful.
It has the mandatory zombies and pixel graphics that cannot be amiss in any of these lists, otherwise, they would be deemed irresponsible (by my personal standards at least). Death Road to Canada will keep you on your toes, and with so much replay value, it's easy to see why it is one of the best Android RPGs. Oh, and did you know we have a Death Road to Canada review that you can check out??
8
AFK Arena
We know, it's a gacha game and some players would surely condemn us for this one. Still, we believe it's one of the best RPGs for Android that you can get your hands on. You can easily play as free to play, it's not as intensive as some other gacha games, and your progress will not be affected as much.
Why? Because this is an AFK Arena, you will progress even when you're offline. Turn-based battles look good, there are a ton of unique characters, and the balance is just right. For those of you that decide to play it, we suggest you take a look at the AFK Arena tier list, as it's not easy to pick the right characters right from the start.
9
Cultist Simulator
It's described rather extravagantly as a roguelike narrative card game, but Cultist Simulator essentially has you playing the role of a would-be scholar of the dark arts. There's precious little handholding as you experiment with arcane symbols and steadily grow in power and influence.
The sort-of-RPG feel it gives off makes it something truly unique. If you can't imagine how a narrative card game could turn into a role-playing game, trying Cultist Simulator is a must. Not sure about it yet? Read the Cultist Simulator review we've prepared for you.
10
Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley is one of the best RPGs for Android out there - period. No other title has so much potential and so much replay value in my book, and while a farming simulator is not for everyone, it surely is a game of high essence, that also highly rewarding.
For someone who has played it on the other platforms, getting used to the touch controls might be a bit iffy at the start, but once you get the hang of it, it'll quickly become more enjoyable. Thus being said, if you're in for a farm simulator meets RPG meets... become-anything-that-you-want-and-build-anything-that-you-desire, Stardew Valley is the most fitting one for you!
11
Star Wars: KOTOR II
This sequel to long-time favourite, Knights of the Old Republic is another classic slice of RPG adventure set in everyone's favourite sci-fi universe. It's more of the same, which is fine by us.
Unlike in KOTOR (that we've already listed before), in KOTOR II you have better graphics and a much more immersive story. You will see a different side of light that was not yet explored, and that alone is something worth playing the game for. Oh, and you can train Jedis.
12
Galaxy of Pen and Paper
Another premium title on the list, but a super fun one at that. Galaxy of Pen and Paper is a creation of the team that brought Knights of Pen and Paper. It's another lovingly constructed ode to tabletop role-playing, but with a Star Trek vibe. This pixelated turn-based Android RPG is guaranteed to put a smile on your face and with so many galaxies to explore and loot, who would doubt that.
In addition to the classic (space) dungeon raids, you will also have spaceship battles, planet exploration, and of course, space traveling. Nothing like kicking off after a long day of work like exploring a pixelated galaxy (in the best way possible)! We loved it so much we even got a review for it!
13
Alchemy Stars
Another brilliant gacha RPG for Android that is rather fresh. It came out in 2021 and became an instant hit because of its non-aggressive monetization strategy. You won't encounter any ads, and it is possible to clear even the end game content with some of the starting units.
It is featuring turn-based combat, as well as the autoplay if you prefer that. Some people love to relax and watch others like to get involved. We have to emphasize the graphics in the game which is exceptional by all standards, and that's not really a surprise if you know they had around 150 artists pledged to make this little jewel.
Helping players is our purpose, sort to speak, so here are the best team comps in Alchemy Stars at the moment. Don't be shy, take a glance if you're playing it.
14
Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth
A port of one of Square Enix's cult classics, Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth mixes side-scrolling combat with a bracing twist of Norse mythology and a thoughtful story. It features some old-school RPG elements that we're used to seeing in most classic Japanese games, that are cleverly combined with 2D graphics to give it a more wholesome feel.
It's definitely a title worth playing, especially if you are looking for a new Android RPG to hop onto, and you are out of options. Oh, and did we mention that you can have different endings based on your choices? There's something to think about...
15
Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
A revamped spruced up take on a bone fide classic Dungeons & Dragons dungeon crawler from BioWare. Beamdog's conversion also includes cross-platform online multiplayer. It is one of the best Android RPGs on tablets because the larger screen will make all the difference. If you find the classic D&D good, then you will love this one.
Oh, and it's worth mentioning that when you purchase NWN you will also receive all the DLCs for it, which are basically multiple campaigns that you can keep on playing. Each of them has a unique story, so there will be plenty of hours of high-quality gameplay to keep you busy!
16
Old School RuneScape
One of the finest and most enduring MMOs comes to mobile - and it's just as good as ever. This is a true cross-platform masterpiece with all the charm of the original. Yes, yes, the graphics are still the same old from about a decade ago, but that doesn't change the fact that the actual game is fantastic! Though a little edgy (literally speaking).
Old School RuneScape was released back in 2013, and since then, millions of players have played it. The fact that it's still a standalone title eight years later should be enough to tell you that this IS one of the best RPGs for Android devices even now.
17
Dragon Quest Tact
Dragon Quest Tact is something quite similar to Pokemon, but also different in many other aspects. Basically, you will have monsters fighting for you, and based on how you deploy them, they'll perform a certain move. However, you can also obtain more monsters which you can then train and use in combat.
Your goal is to catch them all (Pokemon reference not intentional) and deploy the best ones according to whatever you're trying to fight. It is, as the title suggests, a tactical contest. While you might get tricked into thinking that it all sounds boring, that's not at all how it turns out to be. It's fun, entertaining and highly addictive, just like we mentioned in the Dragon Quest Tact review we put together!
18
Genshin Impact
A massively popular open-world action RPG with more than a hint of Breath of the Wild to it. What's that - you haven't heard of it yet? Then make sure you read our Genshin Impact review first. Unlike Nintendo's masterpiece, Genshin Impact has a gacha mechanic and an online multiplayer mode that has fascinated a massive number of players.
But as you might have guessed, just having these elements is not enough to keep players engaged. The main reason why it is such a great title is because of the constant updates, additions and events that don't allow players to get bored. Highly engaging and full of mysterious locations and quests, Genshin Impact is a must-try if you haven't done so yet! If you decide to give it a go, claim some of the Genshin Impact codes for a good headstart, and check out what the best characters are on our Genshin Impact tier list!
19
Cat Quest
A brilliantly warm-hearted, knock-about action RPG that feels truly at home on mobile. If you want the pure essence of what makes RPGs great with all the busy work taken out, check Cat Quest out. You will spot interesting locations that will put a smile on your face, and you'll find the cat's number one enemy - no, not dogs, but foxes (and not only)!
Cat Quest is one of those games that can completely change your opinion on a genre. If you thought Android RPGs had to be intense, gacha-heavy and super tactical, this title is here to put its paw down and end that misconception. You should also read our Cat Quest review if you're curious to learn more about it!
20
Langrisser Mobile
Langrisser Mobile takes the Fire Emblem Heroes' RPG formula and adds a whole bunch of goodness, including multiple job paths, deeper combat, and a richer story. Now when it comes to the actual heroes, FEH is still slightly ahead in number - but who's still counting?
Now about the gameplay, the turn-based strategic battles are where it's at. Langrisser Mobile also features some next-level graphics that will leave you in awe. So to sum up, it's a great-looking and fun title with a deep strategy in mind and plenty of play & replay potential, just as we stated in our Langrisser review. What is there not to love?
21
Ticket to Earth
This tactical puzzle RPG consists of everything that one might want from a game that won't auto-complete all of its quests and auto-play itself to the end. In Ticket to Earth, you actually have to figure out complex puzzles and control your party to defeat the opponents. Of course, you will also have a story (which is actually good!) that drives you forward.
You thought RPG puzzle games are not for you? Download Ticket to Earth, play it for a while and then think again - it's actually so good that you won't even realize it until you're in too deep.
22
One Piece Treasure Cruise
You don't know One Piece? No problem. You don't need to know who the Straw Hat Pirates are or even who Monkey D. Luffy is. All you need to know is that the One Piece Treasure Cruise is one of the finest Android RPGs for tablets you could get your hands on. Why I say tablets, you might ask? Easy - the bigger the screen, the better the experience!
Platform aside though, One Piece has in Treasure Cruise one of the most enjoyable, fun and strategic games you could play, and the graphics complement it perfectly. It is exactly what you want to play when you think about Android RPGs.
23
Chrono Trigger
Chrono Trigger is a charming, time-bending, twist-filled sci-fi adventure from the 16-bit era. It's one of the best JRPGs ever made, and even this slightly sub-par mobile conversion doesn't change that.
It might feature some cool-looking '90s graphics, but don't get fooled. You will have the experience that players did back in '95 on the Super Nintendo, except on a touchscreen. That includes the 8-bit characters, environment, menu, and pretty much everything else. In our Chrono Trigger review, we've shared our whole experience.
24
Shin Megami Tensei Liberation
This mobile spin-off from the beloved Shin Megami JRPG family is a brilliant distillation of the parent games. Quickly tapping through battles and collecting demons is a fluid delight. It cleverly combines all the best 2D anime graphics with almost-CGI-ish 3D ones, and the result is a title that you should download right now.
Even if you don't know the story behind it, it's easy to get into it and it's a title that you will genuinely enjoy, even if JRPGs are not your thing. The gameplay alone is something that we should see more of, making abstraction of everything else. With all the elements in place, this title is simply... amazing. For the full experience, make sure to read our review.
25
Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
Finishing the list with Baldur's Gate II couldn't be more spot-on. For a lot of older players, this is one of the best RPGs for Android, and don't even try to oppose them. To be fair, we get their passion as this is cRPG at its essence. Masterfully done dialogues and combat that's not forgiving, as well as the characters which will make you laugh so often that you'll have to pause the game to take a break. It's an encaptivating story with some twists that will leave you awestruck more than once.
In case you've skipped the original, PC version, this port is really well done and maybe you should wait for the discount to get it if you find the price a bit steep. For the fans of the game, it's the same title you've all loved and played for hours, so it's a no-brainer. "The child of Bhaal has awoken" once again, and it might be on a smaller screen, but it will take a large space in your heart.
With this one, we are closing down our list of best RPGs for Android! We hope you found something you like and that you'll spend many lovely hours playing it!
