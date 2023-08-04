RAID: Shadow Legends best champions sorted by rarity

- Re-checked the RAID: Shadow Legends champions tier list.

Having some of the best champions in the game on your team can make a huge difference when challenging bosses and other monsters. This RAID: Shadow Legends tier list contains all the characters in the game, and it will help you pick the best ones in terms of usability and rarity.

Of course, as you might already know, there are quite a lot of champions in the game. They are divided by rarity, role, affinity and faction, but don't let that discourage you - choosing the best ones is quite simple.

Redeem some of the RAID: Shadow Legends promo codes

Ultimate RAID: Shadow Legends tier list

First, you should learn some of the basics of the game from our game guide. Then, you should focus on just a few - it really doesn't matter which rarity (as long as it's not Common or Uncommon, of course) if they are considered S-tier. Finally, if you want to quickly upgrade them all you should do is stay active in the game. By logging in daily, and doing all your quests, you'll end up levelling up and upgrading most of the champions to max rank sooner or later!Since many of these champions have multiple uses, this tier list will reflect their overall rating. I am well aware that some of the champions might do better than others in Clan Boss, for example, while others will be completely terrible for Clan Boss but S-tier for PvP Arena.

Legendary | Epic | Rare | Uncommon & Common

Below are all the characters released in the latest V7.10, but their ranking is still relatively temporary - we need to test them out a little bit more! So if you feel like some of the tiers need to be adjusted, let us know why!