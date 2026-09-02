RAID: Shadow Legends best champions sorted by rarity

Updated on September 2nd, 2026 - Version: 11.75.0

Having some of the best champions on your team can make a huge difference when challenging bosses and other monsters. This RAID: Shadow Legends tier list covers all of them, and it will help you pick the best in terms of usability and rarity.

Of course, as you might already know, there are quite a lot of champions. They are divided by rarity, role, affinity and faction, but don't let that discourage you - choosing the best of the best is quite simple.

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First, you should learn some of the basics from our guide . Then, you should focus on just a few characters - it really doesn't matter which rarity (as long as it's not Common or Uncommon, of course), so long as they are considered S-tier. Finally, if you want to quickly upgrade them all, you should stay active. By logging in daily and doing all your quests, you'll end up levelling up and upgrading most of the champions to max rank sooner or later!

Ultimate RAID: Shadow Legends tier list

Since many of these champions have multiple uses, this tier list will reflect their overall rating. I am well aware that some of the champions might do better than others in Clan Boss, for example, while others will be completely terrible for Clan Boss but S-tier for PvP Arena.

Below are all the characters released in the latest version, but their ranking is still relatively temporary - we need to test them out a little bit more! So, if you feel like some of the tiers need to be adjusted, let us know why!