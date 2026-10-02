Arknights tier list - Operators ranked by class
Updated on October 2nd, 2026 - Version 36.7.22
In case you're unsure which Operators are worth investing in to make an impenetrable team, our Arknights tier list will assist your efforts. We'll do the thinking so you can concentrate on enjoying the game.
Of course, since this is such an amazing mobile gacha game, there's also the aspect of which Operators you like. So, taking the stunning artwork and immersive gameplay into consideration, we've got ourselves a winner. As for the gameplay, if you're not exactly familiar with it, all the characters (Operators) you use can be placed on a board, sort of like a tower defense, and the goal is to clear waves of enemies and escape the lab.
At the moment, there are several types of characters, each one specialising in a specific field. Arknights tier list is divided by Operator types to accommodate each of these roles and rank them accordingly. Click on the big blue button below to read about each type.
Caster | Guard | Defender | Medic Specialists | Sniper | Supporter | Vanguard
1
Casters tier list
Casters are characters that specialise in Magic Damage. They are usually ranged, and they are the equivalent of Mages in other similar games. When it comes to the best Casters, you want Operators with great amounts of damage that can obliterate opponents in a matter of seconds. Casters completely ignore Armor, so in order to counter them, you should build Magic Resist. In this part of the Arknights tier list, we have ranked the casters by their strength and usefulness.
|Tier
|Operator
|S
|Pramanix the Prerita , Mantra, Ebenholz, Carnelian, Lin, Dusk, Ceobe, Eyjafjalla, Ifrit, Mostima, Goldenglow, Rockrock, Blaze the Igniting Spark, Logos, Necrass, Miss.Christine, Lappland (Alt)
|A
|Marcille, Aroma, Warmy, Kjera, Amiya, Absinthe, Lava the Purgatory, Beeswax, Click, Gitano, Iris, Leonhardt, Mint, Passenger, Skyfire
|B
|Harmonie, Qanipalaat, Corroserum, Greyy, Haze, Leizi
|C
|12F, Tomimi, Durin, Lava, Steward, Nightmare
2
Guards tier list
Contrary to what their name implies, Guard Operators are not the first line of defense. Instead, they are powerful melee damage dealers who specialise in Physical Attacks - their defense is slightly higher than Casters, but they're nowhere as tanky as Defenders.
|Tier
|Operator
|S
|Togawa Sakiko, Pepe, Zuo Le, Executor the Ex Foedere, Mlynar, Gavial the Invincible, Irene, Nearl the Radiant Knight, La Pluma, Blaze, Ch’en, Hellagur, Lappland, Mountain, SilverAsh, Skadi, Specter, Surtr, Thorns, Qiubai, Rathalos S Noir, Vina Victoria, Lappland (Alt)
|A
|Hoederer, Fuze, Humus, Highmore, Dagda, Luo Xiaohei, Tequila, Pallas, Akafuyu, Amiya (Guard), Astesia, Ayerscarpe, `k, Broca, Cutter, Flamebringer, Flint, Franka, Indra, Savage, Tachanka, Chongyue Utage, Whislash, Wind Chimes, Viviana
|B
|Gracebearer, Laios, Doc, Bryophyta, Arene, Beehunter, Conviction, Estelle, Jackie, Matoimaru, Melantha, Mousse, Sideroca
|C
|Windscoot, Quartz, Castle-3, Dobermann, Frostleaf, Midnight, Popukar, Swire
3
Defenders tier list
Defenders are the typical tank characters that will be able to stand on the front line (or in this case, on the last line?) and soak up most of the damage coming their way. They are great for acting as the last line of defense when characters come rushing in, and if you pair them up with some top-tier healers, they'll be outstanding.
|Tier
|Operator
|S
|Hoshiguma (Alt), Shu, Penance, Horn, Blemishine, Eunectes, Hoshiguma, Liskarm, Mudrock, Nian, Saria, Yu [Limited]
|A
|Sankta Miksaparato, Cement, Czerny, Shalem, Ashlock, Asbestos, Bison, Blitz, Croissant. Cuora, Heavyrain, Nearl, Kazemaru, Firewhistle, Cairn
|B
|Philae, Aurora, Bubble, Dur-Nar, Gummy, Mattherhorn, Hung, Vulcan
|C
|Beagle, Cardigan, Spot, Noir Corne
4
Medics tier list
As the name suggests, Medics are Operators able to heal - in other words, Medics are the equivalent of Healers in pretty much any other game. They are ideally placed on a safe tile, away from the incoming enemies, since they mostly lack defensive or offensive skills. This part of our Arknights tier list will rank the Medics, with the best choices sitting in the S tier.
|Tier
|Operator
|S
|Harold, Reed the Flame Shadow, Hibiscus the Purifier, Kal'tsit, Nightingale, Ptilopsis, Shining, Warfarin, Lumen, Paprika, Rose Salt
|A
|Mulberry, Breeze, Perfumer, Silence, Whisperain, Tuye, Mon3tr
|B
|Folinic, Ceylon, Gavial, Myrrh, Sussurro, Purestream, Chestnut
|C
|Ansel, Hibiscus, Lancet-2
5
Specialists tier list
Special Operators, oftentimes called Specialists, are the ones who can perform very specific tasks, such as setting traps, pushing, pulling, draining SP, and so on. They can be great at certain levels, but they shine most in PvP and as CC utilities. They don't have nearly as much damage as the ones dedicated to damage dealing, so you'll need a few damage dealers if you plan on deploying Special Operators.
|Tier
|Operator
|S
|Raidian, Ascalon, Ela, Texas the Omertosa, Dorothy, Specter the Unchained, Aak, Phantom, Projekt Red, Weedy, Gladiia, Lee, Wulfenite
|A
|Thorns the Lodesta, Crownslayer, Iana, Almond, Spuria, Mizuki, Cliffheart, Ethan, FEater, Gravel, Jaye, Manticore, Mr. Nothing, Kafka, Robin, Frost, Enforcer, Tippi
|B
|Figurino, Kirara, Rope, Snowsant, Shaw, Waai Fu
|C
|Contrail, THRM-EX
6
Snipers tier list
Snipers are the equivalent of Archers or any other long-ranged Operator with the ability to deal massive amounts of burst damage in a relatively short time. They typically have high attack speed, and they can be either single-target focused or AoE.
|Tier
|Operator
|S
|Lemuen, Ray, Pozemka, Ch'en the Holungday, Fiammetta, Archetto, Ash, Exusiai, Poca (Rosa), Rosmontis, Schwarz, W, Brigid
|A
|Tecno, Narantuya, Insider, Totter, Andreana, Blue Poison, Firewatch, GreyThroat, Platinum, Provence, Meteorite, Toddifons, Pinecone, Kirin R Yato
|B
|Lunacub, Fartooth, Aciddrop, Aosta, April, Executor, May, Sesa, Shirayuki, Vermeil
|C
|Erato, Ambriel, Catapult, Jessica, Kroos, Meteor, Adnachiel, Rangers, Greyy the Lightningbear
7
Supporters tier list
Supporters are, just like the name suggests, characters that can aid their team. They can either provide buffs for their allies or debuff enemy Operators, and that's extremely useful in PvP, together with the Special ones. However, some Supporters can summon minions, which are ideal when you're trying to add more of them to your team.
|Tier
|Operator
|S
|Tragodia, Stainless, Ling, Valarqvin, Gnosis, Angelina, Magallan, Scene, Coldshot, Shamare, Suzuran, Skadi the Corrupting Heeart, Nasti
|A
|Lucilla , Sand Reckone, Grain Buds, Proviso, Windflit, Quercus, Roberta, Glaucus, Istina, Mayer, Pramanix, Sora, Heidi, Haruka
|B
|Alanna, Xingzhu, Deepcolor, Podenco
|C
|Earthspirit, Orchid, Tsukinogi, Nine-Colored Deer
8
Vanguards tier list
At the very end of our Arknights tier list, we have ranked the Vanguard characters, and as usual, the most powerful ones are in the S tier. Vanguards are similar to Defenders, in the sense that they are tanky characters with DP recovery, which can act as your first line of defence since they have a relatively low cost and the DP recovery will generate it constantly.
|Tier
|Operator
|SS
|SilverAsh Alter, Degenbrecher, Ines, Fang the Fire-Sharpened
|S
|Jessica the Liberated, Cantabile, Saileach, Bagpipe, Elysium, Myrtle, Poncirus, Siege, Saga
|A
|Snegurochka, Lutomada, Odda, Leto, Puzzle, Flametail, Reed, Texas, Vigna, Zima, Blacknight, Vulpisfoglia, Mitm
|B
|Surfer, Chilchuck, Wanqing, Beanstalk, Chiave, Courier, Grani, Scavenger, Kestrel
|C
|Fang, Plume, Vanilla, Yato, Confess‑47
9
How did we create the list?
We have to take into account several factors to rank all of the Arknight Operators correctly. First of all, we have to compare all of the characters in the game and try to draw our conclusions.
Of course, that's just one part of it. Another aspect is listening to the community, so we are constantly checking out feedback on the official Reddit for Arknights, and we are members of their Discord group as well. This is giving us constant insights into the current meta and all of the upcoming updates, so we can act upon them accordingly.