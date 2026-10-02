Updated on October 2nd, 2026 - Version 36.7.22



In case you're unsure which Operators are worth investing in to make an impenetrable team, our Arknights tier list will assist your efforts. We'll do the thinking so you can concentrate on enjoying the game.

Of course, since this is such an amazing mobile gacha game, there's also the aspect of which Operators you like. So, taking the stunning artwork and immersive gameplay into consideration, we've got ourselves a winner. As for the gameplay, if you're not exactly familiar with it, all the characters (Operators) you use can be placed on a board, sort of like a tower defense, and the goal is to clear waves of enemies and escape the lab.

At the moment, there are several types of characters, each one specialising in a specific field. Arknights tier list is divided by Operator types to accommodate each of these roles and rank them accordingly. Click on the big blue button below to read about each type.