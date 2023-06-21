Dragon Ball Legends best teams and combinations
| Dragon Ball Legends
The best teams in Dragon Ball Legends are interesting, to say the least. Lots of good (Zenkai mostly) cards and lots of reliable combinations to play with. Compared to how the game used to be, where there was a clear-cut team above the rest, nowadays it’s almost the exact opposite.
There are maybe three or four S tier team comps and around five more pretty close to that level. Team X will counter team Y, team Z might counter team X while team Y will counter team Z. In that sense, the current meta is more evenly balanced.
Some of the players will prefer to make their own compositions, but first, they would need to know which characters to pick. We suggest you skip checking the best team compositions and focus on Dragon Ball Legends tier list if that's the case.
How to pick the DBZ Legends' best teams?But of course, at the end of the day, we want to rank those teams right? That’s why you are here, for the best teams in Dragon Ball Legends. So how are we going to do that? Well, we’ll take into consideration a couple of things. To start, how ‘flexible’ a team is. Let me give you an example. ‘Team A’ has a plethora of units that players can choose from to use as a core for that comp and still be top tier. Compare that to ‘Team B’ where you absolutely need certain units (maxed out) to be ‘as good’. That’s a reason to put team A higher than team B on our list.
Another reason of course is, how well these comps can perform at the moment. Some are more expensive than others due to them having two or three Zenkai core members that need to be maxed out and so on.
Now, if you are an experienced Dragon Ball Legends player, you already know which team comps are good and you have your own opinion about them. But, for new players and also players who were away from the game for a while, this tier list of best teams in DBL will give you a good idea about the current state of the game.
You don't want to waste your resources trying to put together teams that are not really viable at the moment.
So without any further ado, let's dive right into our Dragon Ball Legends' best teams!
1
Androids
A huge category with many units to choose from as the core of the team. Yellow SP Android #18 is a Z+ tier unit and for a good reason. She’s the main damage dealer of this team and the only core unit. Her kit is borderline broken after she received her Zenkai Awakening. Usually, you want to pair her with the tanky SP Android 16 (Green) or SP Android 21 (Blue) and SP Perfect Cell Revived (Red). But those are not your only options. One of the reasons why we put Android team so high on our list of Dragon Ball Legends' best teams is because of how easy you can build it. SP Android 21 Evil (Purple), SP Android 21 Good (Green), SP Super 17# (Green) are some very reasonable alternative options.
2
Regeneration
There’s nothing this DBL team is lacking pretty really. On top of that, there are really many comps you can make as the category is quite big with lots of top tier units. SP Majiin Buu (Green) and SP Perfect Form Cell (Revived) are usually the go-to choices. SP Demon King Piccolo (Aged) (Purple) after he gets to transform is just a beast of a unit. SP Piccolo (Yellow), SP Buu Kid (Blue), SP Android 21:Good (Green), SP Android 21 (Blue). Saiyan and Son Family can be a problem when you running Regeneration.
3
Saiyans
Well, it’s Dragon Ball and we are talking about Saiyans. No surprise there. This category keeps getting updates and it has a really big roster. There are many different fighters to choose from (all Zenkai of course) with the SP Super Saiyan Bardock being the only core member. The only other member that you definitely want to have (on your bench) is EX Raditz (Blue). His health-boosting buffs for this team are just too good to pass on. SP Angry Goku (Blue), SP Super Gogeta (Red), SP Super Saiyan 3 Goku (purple and green) are your other choices. It would be a shame if Saiyans didn't make it to the top teams in DB Legends.
4
Son Family
When three of the game's top units are the core of this comp, it’s only natural to put it this high on our list. SP SSJ 2 Youth Gohan (Red), SP SSJ3 Goku (Purple) and SP Angry Goku (Blue) is definitely a formidable trio. The issue is that once you replace one of these units, there’s a notable drop-off. At least when we are talking top-tier teams in DBL. So even though this is another big category with many units, you have limited options. Other viable units would be SP Youth Goku (Yellow), SP Super Kaioken Goku (Green), SP Gohan (Adult). Most important to note, is that this is the best team to counter Android.
5
Hybrid Saiyans
Strong comp but little to no diversity as your options here are limited. Obviously, everything on Hybrid Saiyans teams is based around SP SSJ 2 Gohan (Youth) (Red) and SP SSJ2 Trunks (Blue) as the main carries. The other two viable options that you have for this comp would probably be SP Goten Kid (Yellow) or SP Trunks Kid (Green).
6
Future
Now this is a team with many viable core options. The ‘staple’ of this team is SSJ2 Trunks (Blue) pretty much. You can go with SP Goku Black (Green) and SP SSJ2 Trunks (Blue) as your offensive fighters, along with SP SS God Vegeta (Purple). Another comp would be, SP LL SSJ Gohan (Yellow) along with SP SSJ2 Trunks (Blue) and SP Perfect Form Cell (Revived) Red as your defence. There are many top-tier units that can complement Trunks on this team. You can’t really go wrong here.
7
Girls
SP Android 18 (Yellow) is that strong. This category isn’t as big as others on our list and the issue here is that the comp is pretty much fixed. SP Android 21 Green and Blue are the other two members usually on this DBL team. But outside of that, the options are limited. Evel 21 Android Purple, SP Mai (Green) and EX Kakunsa (Green) taking up the rest of the slots. It’s a very aggressive team comp, focusing on 18’s damage output and oppressive toolkit.
8
Fusion Warriors
SP Super Gogeta (Red) is still the main unit in this team. SP SS God Vegito (Blue) is still relevant. The problem with this comp is the lack of defence. Adding SP Super 17 (Green) is a solution but on the other hand, his toolkit doesn’t synergize very well with Gogeta and Vegito. This team is somewhat outdated but still relevant in the current DBL teams meta.
9
God Ki
SP Vados (Green) is an amazing support overall for this team. The other two members here would be SP Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Goku (Blue) and SP Super Saiyan God Vegeta (Yellow). Great units overall that make up a very strong lineup. Alternatively, you can probably use SP God of Destruction Beerus (Green), SP Super Saiyan God SS Vegeta (Future) (Purple), SP Champa (Yellow). Of course, ideally, you want to pair the two Zenkais (Goku and Vegeta) with Vax'dos, otherwise, the team drops significantly.
10
Honorable mentions
- Powerful Opponent
- Vegeta Family
- Rival Universe
- Sagas From The Movies
- Lineage of Evil
- Frieza Force
