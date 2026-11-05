Updated on November 5th, 2026 - Version: 10.11.0 - Latest Additions: Hector - Of Strength, Dimitri - Dual Idealists, Edelgard - Beyond Bounds, Gullveig - Seer Reborn

With so many heroes, you might think that a Fire Emblem Heroes tier list should be easy to determine. Surely a certain few characters will appear at the top? Well, given that all the heroes (okay, maybe not all, but most) are good for a specific task, then you'll understand why there are so many different tiers (to give you an example: SS, S, S-).

When travelling between the worlds to free the heroes held captive, a question might pop into your mind: Who are the best characters in Fire Emblem Heroes? That is indeed a very good question, and I started wondering about it ever since I unlocked my first couple of heroes. While this game is extremely fun, you might easily get lost in the numerous characters presented to you.

What are the best characters in FEH?

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There are so many you'll unlock along the way that a newbie might easily get overwhelmed by this alone. But fear not - below, we've prepared a FEH tier list to help you choose some of the best heroes to aid you in battle. And to be completely honest, it wasn't easy at all. There are literally hundreds of heroes, and if you're trying to remember all of them, it might take quite a while.

Also, before we dive in, you need to know that I've split the heroes according to their colour (Red, Blue, Green, and Grey) and divided them each into a separate list. So if you're looking for a colour-specific tier list for Fire Emblem Heroes, that's exactly what we've got.