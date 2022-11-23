Every Fire Emblem hero and their merited tiers

- Re-checked and updated the list, added Ninja Camilla, Ninja Laegjarn, Ninja Haar, Ninja Heath, Ninja Cherche

With so many heroes, you might think that a FEH tier list should be easy to determine - but given that all the heroes (okay - maybe not all, but most) are good for a specific task, then you'll understand why there are so many different tiers (to give you an example: SS, S, S-).

When traveling between the worlds to free the heroes held captive, a question might pop in your mind - who are the best units in Fire Emblem Heroes? That is indeed a very good question, that I started wondering about ever since I unlock my first couple of heroes. While this game is extremely addictive, you might easily get lost in the plethora of characters presented to you.

What are the best characters in FEH?

There are so many you'll unlock along the way, that a new player might easily get overwhelmed by this alone. But fear not - below we've prepared a Fire Emblem Heroes tier list to help you choose some of the best heroes to aid you in battle. And to be completely honest, it wasn't easy at all. There are literally hundreds of heroes, and if you're trying to remember all of them, it might take quite a while.

Also, before we dive in, you need to know that I've split the heroes according to their colour (Red, Blue, Green and Grey), and divided them each into a separate list. So if you're looking for a colour-specific FEH tier list, that's exactly what we've got for you.

Original list by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.