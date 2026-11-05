Fire Emblem Heroes tier list and reroll guide
| Fire Emblem: Heroes
- Updated on November 5th, 2026 - Version: 10.11.0 - Latest Additions: Hector - Of Strength, Dimitri - Dual Idealists, Edelgard - Beyond Bounds, Gullveig - Seer Reborn
With so many heroes, you might think that a Fire Emblem Heroes tier list should be easy to determine. Surely a certain few characters will appear at the top? Well, given that all the heroes (okay, maybe not all, but most) are good for a specific task, then you'll understand why there are so many different tiers (to give you an example: SS, S, S-).
When travelling between the worlds to free the heroes held captive, a question might pop into your mind: Who are the best characters in Fire Emblem Heroes? That is indeed a very good question, and I started wondering about it ever since I unlocked my first couple of heroes. While this game is extremely fun, you might easily get lost in the numerous characters presented to you.
What are the best characters in FEH?There are so many you'll unlock along the way that a newbie might easily get overwhelmed by this alone. But fear not - below, we've prepared a FEH tier list to help you choose some of the best heroes to aid you in battle. And to be completely honest, it wasn't easy at all. There are literally hundreds of heroes, and if you're trying to remember all of them, it might take quite a while.
- If you are interested in Fire Emblem, you should probably check out our list of the best RPGs on iPhones!
Also, before we dive in, you need to know that I've split the heroes according to their colour (Red, Blue, Green, and Grey) and divided them each into a separate list. So if you're looking for a colour-specific tier list for Fire Emblem Heroes, that's exactly what we've got.
1
Blue Heroes
Blue Heroes in FEH are mainly known to use the Lance as their main weapon. However, other heroes do wield the Blue Breath, Blue Tome or Blue Bow, but more often than not, you will find them with a Lance, since these are the most common weapons for the Colourless Heroes.Ascended Idunn - has amazing base ATK and DEF, and that's ideal for most situations. It basically makes Idunn a pretty decent hero who can withstand a hit while also dealing damage. Valentine's Rudolf - this hero can mitigate quite a bit of damage while also maintaining the ability to inflict some back. The Thorn Lance makes it fairly simple, yet super effective.
|Tier
|Characters
|SS
|Chosen Fjorm, Harmonized Brave Hector, Spring Thorr, Ilian Azura, Ferox Marth, Summer Hapi, Höðr, Bridal Larcei, Fallen Dedue, Nuibaba: Mistress of Fear, Rearmed Nel: Stoic Dragon, Dorothea - Daring Ex-Singer, Winter Edelgard, Winter Cordelia, Ascended Idunn, Young Palla, Valentine's Rudolf, Brave Hector, Brave Dimitri, Legendary Dimitri, New Year Alfonse, Halloween Tiki (Young), Legendary Azura, Seiros, Legendary Chrom, Hræsvelgr: Quieting Blade, Ivy: Snow Queen, Brave Baldr, Fallen Tibarn, Gróa - Future Daughter, Sylvain - Ladies' Knight, Dimitri - Dual Idealists
|S
|Seiðr - Hope Reborn, Alfonse - Sunlit Spirit, Lowen, Winter Alfred, Ninja Shez (F), Entwined Sharena, Young Ingrid, Rearmed Hinoka, Summer Lapis, Ancient Medeus, Attuned Caeda, New Year Seiðr, Ratatoskr, Tea Sigurd, Brave Gullveig, Rearmed Plumeria, Rearmed Ingrid, Young Mark, Vanessa, Legendary Shez (F), Halloween Corrin (F), Brave Chrom, Summer Thorr, Legendary Myrrh, Bridal Lilina, Fallen Dimitri, Hatari Karla, Legendary Fae, Kris (F), Ullr, Duo Ephraim, Brave Lucina, Brave Eirika, Summer Ingrid, Forsyth, Duessel, Legendary Julia, Ophelia, Fallen Corrin (M), Legendary Tiki (Young), Ninja Navarre, Pirate Surtr, Brave Eliwood, Picnic Lukas, Winter Ephraim, Lilith, Gatrie, Peony, Guinivere, Plegian Katarina, Reinhardt, Young Tana, Tsubasa, Selena, Legendary Lucina, Nifl, Ronan, Apotheosis Anna, Soiree Berkut, Masquerade, ldigan, Hardin, Summer Laegjarn, Petrine, Dimitri, Legendary Ephraim, Melady, Perceval, Naga, Summer Lyn, Spring Est, Sirius, Masquerade Quan, Winter Nino, Naesala, Nailah, Jorge, Nils, New Year Velouria, Winter Felix, Winter Hilda, Halloween Ilyana, Valentine's Céline
|A
|Rodrigue - Faerghus Shield , Naoise - Crimson Chivalry, Valentine's Takumi, Franz, Lorenz, Rearmed Soren, Haitaka, Oswin: Impregnable Knight, Spring Sylvain, Spring Mirabilis, Halloween Timerra, Ninja Zelgius, Freyr, Arion, Febail, Eitr, Summer Shamir, Summer Shez (M), Fallen Anankos, Spring Bernadetta, Gilliam, Sage Byleth (M), Alfred, New Year Ash, Caeldori, Monica, Flame Tribe Lyn, Jeralt, Thief Cath, Valentian Est, Summer Claude, Sain, Fallen Ninian, Ascended Ishtar, Spring Delthea, Legendary Caeda, Valentine's Owain, New Year Reginn, Winter Mirabilis, Marcia, Ninja Corrin (M), Halloween Sothis, Seteth, Valentine's Lyn, Altena, Brunnya, Kana (M), Geese, Rinea, Ferdinand, Ishtar, Ilyana, Gwendolyn, Fjorm, Kjelle, Est, Valentine's Eliwood, Adrift Corrin (M), Corrin (F), Cordelia, Spring Narcian, Clair, Fallen Delthea, Fallen Berkut, Camus, Summer Camilla, Petra, Summer Lute, Panne, Hoshidan Summer Ryoma, Summer Norne, Robin (M), Fiora, Selkie, Nowi, Bridal Ninian, Halloween Niles, Rafiel, Micaiah, Hapi, Veyle
|B
|Mycen, New Year Kana (F), Noah, Bridal Say'ri, Vigarde, Geoffrey, Valentine's Takumi, Chloé, New Year Yarne, Matthis, Cervantes, Karin, Spring Luthier, Miriel, Roshea, Halloween Sophia, Mae, Lute, Lukas, Scion Lewyn, Linde, A'Arachel, Kliff, Death Knight, Hinoka, Cormag, Florina, Abel, Finn, Cynthia, Galle, Ephraim, Effie, Donnel, Delthea, Sigrun, Ylgr, Summer Corrin (F), Summer Cordelia, Valter, Tanith, Ursula, Pent, Tana, Spring Catria, Catria, Tailtiu, Spring Marisa, Sumia, Berkut, Silas, Shiro, Azura, Shigure, Performing Shigure, New Year Laegjarn, Sharena, Shanna, Hostile Springs Ryoma, Mordecai, Saias, Heath, Roderick, Winter Robin, Travant, Quan, Peri, Oscar, Olwen, Valentine's Soren, Oboro, Ninian, Conrad, Nephenee, Thea, Valbar, Morgan (F), Mauvier: Penitent Knight
|C
|Phila, Bridal Larum, Mathilda, Spring Lucina, Jagen, Spring Xander, Clive, Bridal Charlotte, Sully, Subaki, Bridal Caeda, Summer Robin (F), Oliver, Odin
2
Red Heroes
The most obvious characteristic of the Red Heroes is their use of bladed weapons, such as daggers and swords. As a rule of thumb, they have a slightly smaller range than other colours, but that depends on each individual character. Swords are typically melee-ranged, but it doesn't apply to every single character on the list.Brave Seliph - with Holytide Tyrfing, this hero is a beast. Not only will he receive a boost in damage based on the number of tiles moved, but he will also greatly increase his defence. Idunn - her weapon will reduce the penalties on her while also reducing the first attack damage of any opponent. She also has a pretty solid stat boost, which makes her a top-tier character.
|Tier
|Characters
|SS
|Sigurd - Legacy of Justice, Roy - Of Binding, Emblem Lucina, Harmonized Brave Celica, Spring Eirika, Winter Ivy, Ferox Fir, Baldr, Summer Eikþyrnir , Attuned Ryoma, Fallen Alear (M), Elincia - Undaunted Queen, Rafal, Jehanna Malice, Marianne - Cursed Blessing, Ascended Amelia, Emblem Ike, Legendary Elincia, Ninja Sanaki, Summer Shez (F), Fallen Chrom, Young Felix, Fallen Byleth (F), Felix, Legendary Veronica, Rearmed Líf, Brave Seliph, Valentine's Chrom, Spring Idunn, Reginn, Summer Byleth (F), Young Caeda, Winter Altina, Legendary Lilina, Valentine's Lif, Idunn, Fallen Ike, Fallen Julia, Masquerade Sigurd, Legendary Sigurd, Brave Lysithea, Hoshidan Summer Micaiah, Halloween Myrrh, Chosen Alfonse, Ilian Mia, Aided Lute, Sigurd - Honorable Nobles, Fallen Canis, Alm - For Others' Sake, Alear - And Sommie!, Sharena - Sea of Hope, Alear - Casual Duelist
|S
|Eshmel - Pale Raven Herald, Ninja Yunaka, Duo Elincia, Brave Byleth (M), Summer Nino, Alm: Imperial Ascent, Hortensia, Spring Chloé, Perne, Attuned Triandra, Winter Byleth (M), Tea Ayra, Brave Robin (M), Diamant, Legendary Hinoka, Young Eliwood, Legendary Yuri, Syrene, Sage Nino, Sage Linde, Alear (F), Lumera, Embla, Rearmed Ophelia, Ascended Tiki (Young), Halloween Duma, Summer Edelgard, Young Ike, Yen'fay, Brave Alm, Kiria, Halloween Hector, Valentine's Ike, Plegian Dorothea, Tibarn, Shannan, Kris (M), Larcei, Summer Freyr, Plumeria, Picnic Flora, Lif, Aversa, Sothis, Young Marth, Igrene, Altina, Mareeta, Byleth (F), Byleth (M), Lysithea, Soiree Ishtar, Say'ri, Mirabilis, Catherine, Summer Tiki (Young), Sword Catria, Itsuki, Dheginsea, Flying Olivia, Sword Reinhardt, New Year Kaden, Brave Roy, Winter Zephiel, Lethe, Keaton, Brave Marth, Summer Joshua, Ninja Zihark, Brave Aim, Celica, Phina, Fallen Celica, Winter Tharja. Brave Celica, Fallen Mareeta, Astram, Legendary Seliph, Zelgius, Legendary Erika, Eliwood, Nah, Midori, Iago, Hrid, Legendary Ike, Brigid, Legendary Eliwood, Legendary Roy, Duo Eirika
|A
|Marcus, Valentine's Louis, Stefan, Athena: Borderland Sword, Merrin - Suave Knight, Severa, Wind Tribe Dagr, Alear (M), Ascended Fir, Lucia, Winter Dorothea, Gregor, Shez (M), Thief Leila, Bridal Sophia, Fallen Lilith, Hilda (Genealogy), Young Mia, Legendary Nanna, Ascended Mareeta, Hugh, Hatari Nailah, New Year Fafnir, Winter Manuela, Flavia, Priam, Legendary Marth, Volke, Ninja Shinon, Malice, Constance, Muspell, Mia, Brial Oboro, Kempf, Ena, Owain, New Year Gunnthra, Roy, Seliph, Ewan, Ares, Ayra, Sigurd, Black Knight, Sophia, Caeda, Adrift Camilla, Spring Palla, Pelleas, Tharja, Bantu, Exalt Chrom, Tiki (Young), Xander, Draug, Red Tome Eirika, Elincia, Eyvel, Flora, Alm, New Year Anna, New year Eir, Karla, Laevatein, Lilina, Miranda, Veld, Nemesis, Marth, Ashnard, Ninja Camilla
|B
|Bridal Tine, Lapis: Mighty, New Year Kana (M), Validar, Cyril, Fee, Groom Robin (M), Bridal Flavia, Valentine's Hana, New Year Panne, Holst, Flame Tribe Rinkah, Kamui, Bridal Cecilia, Scathach, Salem, Galzus, Halloween Kurthnaga, Aelfric, Morgan (M), Scion Julia, Pirate Naesala, Knoll, Halloween Nowi, Olivia, Hostile Springs Elise, Palla, Nyx, Valentine's Titania, Ryoma, Legendary Ryoma, Saber, New Year Hrid, Sanaki, Arden, Seth, Arvis, Athena, Hubert, Siegbert, Silvia, Soleil, Cain, New Year Camilla, Summer Tana, Bridal Tharja, Tiki (Adult), Chrom, Bridal Sigrun, Summer Lilina, Spring Bartre, Summer Flora, Bertram, Zephiel, Eirika, Eldigan, Alfonse, Garon, Gharnef, Gray, Summer Helbindi, Hana, Henry, Hinata, Ike, Joshua, Julius, Valentine's Conrad, Katarina, Rutger, Laegjarn, Laslow, Leif, Lene, Summer Lorenz, Lon'qu, Lucina, Luke, Lyon, Masked Marth
|C
|Castor, Selena (Fates), Ogma, Stahl, Navarre, Raigh, Canas, Tobin, Corrin (M), Fir, Karel
Summer Leo, Lloyd, Lyn, Marisa
3
Green Heroes
Most of the Green Heroes are Axe wielders, which should not be confused with the Lance or Sword. The Green heroes are great combatants and can make a neat addition to any team if deployed in the right position.Hatari Azura - can provide plenty of buffs to allies, while being one of the only few movement refreshers. Winter Sothis - she is a decent hero who can work well with Snow's Grace as a weapon. She can counterattack and fit into many teams easily, thanks to her versatility.
|Tier
|Characters
|SSS
|Hector - Of Strength, Edelgard - Beyond Bounds, Tsubasa - Summoned Girl, Baldr - Eternal Shimmer
|SS
|Laegjarn - Flame Miracle, Micaiah - Beyond Conflict, Legendary Lyon, Attuned Eliwood, Valentine's Veyle, Winter Seior, Vanitas , Harmonized Brave Ike, Ferox Chulainn, Summer Yuri, Groom Seliph, Fallen Alear (F), Attuned Eirika, Jehanna Marisa, Dagr: Sunny Bloom, Nabata Altina, Attuned Nino, Young Hector, Brave Tiki (Adult), Hatari Azura, Ninja Corrin (F), Valentine's Alm, Brave Ike, Brave Ephraim, Legendary Edelgard, Young Merric, Winter Sothis, Thrasir, New Year Peony, Valentine's Gustav, Bridal Catria, Legendary Celica, Brave Edelgard, Freyja. Surtr, Shamir, Legendary Dagr, Bridal Nailah, Mamori, Brave Sharena, Young Edelgard, Fallen Byleth (M)
|S
|Leif - Of Genealogy , Lachesis - Loving Sister, Ilian Minerva, Rearmed Lysithea, Jehanna Ike, Xander: Gallant King, Thórr: War God, Micaiah: Queen of Dawn, Pining for Praise Marni, Ascended Merric, Halloween Anna, Attuned Peony, Rearmed Lucina, Brave Soren, Wind Tribe Claude, Legendary Alear (F), Legendary Robin (M), Spring Karla, Winter Black Knight, Seior, Ganglöt, Legendary Ninian, Ascended Hilda, Ymir, Summer Dimitri, Groom Roy, Valentine's Lucina, New Year Dagr, Thorr, Ninja Shamir. Ascended Fjorm, Halloween Robin (F), Summer Caeda, Winter Bernadetta, Fallen Robin (M), Hel, Summer Selena, Reyson, Picnic Felicia, Ninja Laevatein, Fallen Lyon, Triandra, Nagi, Dieck, Yarne, Jill, Rinkah, New Year Lethe, Soiree Reinhardt, Pirate Veronica, Performing Azura, Azura (Young), Scion Larcei, Ninja Hana, Gatekeeper, Young Minerva, Myrrh, Plegian Tharja, New Year Keaton, Deirdre, Ced, Winter Jaffar, Winter Fae, Gerik, Hilda, Yune, Masquerade Lachesis, Brave Micaiah, Spring Fir, Kaden, Osian, Fae, Edelgard, Valentine's Hector, Legendary Hector, Annette, Flame Emperor, Julia, Asbel. Morva
|A
|Spring Dorothea, Raphael, Ninja Hrid, Shura, Dagdar, Summer Pala, Zelestia, Citrinne: Caring Noble, Ashe - Chivalric Amends, Spring Framme, Rearmed Sonya, New Year Kvasir, Winter Dimitri, Ascended Ced, Citrinne, Summer Ephraim, Murdock, Heiðr, Bridal Anna, Fallen Linus, Ludveck, Sage Ursula, Céline, New Year Elm, Halloween Corrin (M), Shez (F), Flame Tribe Mordecai, Flame Tribe Tana, Summer Eirika, Legendary Xander, Letizia, Limstella, Spring Sonya, Spring Maria, Winter Artur, Walhart, Eitri, Astrid, Otr, Wolf, Halloween Rhea, Groom Hinata, Sue, Python, Flying Nino, Charlotte, Nino, Valentine's Greil, Green Tome Olwen, Rhajat, Robin (F), Hostile Springs Hinoka, New Year Fjorm, Flegian Kris (M), Ranulf, Amelia, Sheena, New Year Azura, Barst, Boey, Spring Veronica, Cecilia, Cherche, Wolt, Adrift Corrin (F), Dorcas, Hoshidan Summer Elincia, Echidna, Gunnthra, Ross, Summer Laevatein, Hector, Pirate Hinoka, Halloween Henry, Halloween Kagero, Kana (F), Legion, Lewyn, Summer Sylvain, Valentine's Effie
|B
|Jade - Iron Wall, Boyd, Yune, Ninja Heather, Sylvain, Bastian, Valentine's Leo, Hans, Brigand Boss, Fallen Gustav, Cath, Gonzalez, Basilio, Sedgar, Vyland, Caellach, Michalis, Orochi, Minerva, Lugh, Halloween L'Arachel, Valentine's Mist, Raven, Bridal Sanaki, Anna, Arthur, Spring Sharena, Bartre, Beruka, Sonya, Soren, Haar, Camilla, Spring Camilla, Winter Chrom, Titania, Halloween Dorcas, Summer Elise, Frederick, Spring Alfonse, Gerome, Summer Ylgr, Hawkeye, Helbindi, Performing Inigo, Summer Innes, Darros, Mustafa, Libra, Valentine's Lilina, Linus, Winter Lissa, Legendary Lyn, Groom Marth, Boucheron - Big Softy
|C
|Merric, Narcian, Picnic Leo, Summer Tiki (Adult), Spring Chrom, Summer Xander, Gunter
4
Grey/Colorless
Colorless Heroes or Grey Heroes are mostly represented by Dagger users and Bow users, which means you should always pay attention to how you deploy them. As you may be aware, Archers are unable to attack the enemies in the spaces next to them - it's always good to pay close attention to where you deploy them.Legendary Leif - one of the absolute monsters, Legendary Leif works great with Meisterbogen and Njörun’s Zeal for outstanding damage output. Fallen Edelgard - with the defence debuff applied by her exclusive Twin-Crest Power, this hero is able to be quite tanky, while inflicting a decent amount of damage with the attacks.
|Tier
|Characters
|SSS
|Höðr - Twilight Breeze, Gullveig - Seer Reborn
|SS
|Jörmungandr - Dormant God, Sombron - Fell Dragon King, Entwined Ninian, Mythic Tiki (Adult), Valentine's Hortensia, Harmonized Brave Lyn, Entwined Ash, Ferox Chrom, Summer Heiorun, Emblem Micaiah, Bridal Julia, Fallen Lena, Ancient Tiki (Young), Ancient Naga, Attuned Hero Alm, Elimine: Scouring Saint, Aided Yunaka, Ash: Retainer to Askr, Hortensia, Gullveig, Brave Corrin (F), Bridal Tiki (Adult), Fomortiis, New Year Askr, Brave Byleth (F), Askr, Legendary Leif, Ninja Lyn, Fallen Edelgard, Winter Marth, Bridal Micaiah, Legendary Corrin (F), Fallen Tiki (Young), Legendary Micaiah, Summer Freyja, Legendary Alm, Bramimond, Veronica, Pirate Tibarn, Valentine's Faye. Ilian Hilda, Young Claude, Fallen Ivy, Azura - Lady of Reflection
|S
|Claud - Priest of Edda, Spring Sothe, Rearmed L'Arachel, Winter Gatekeeper, Ninja Gullveig, Brave Eikþyrnir,Summer Celica, Ancient Gotoh, Caeda: Beloved Queen, Jehanna Tethys, Legendary Alear (M), Winter Yunaka, Tea Lysithea, Wind Tribe Kagero, Spring Triandra, Rearmed Tana, Ascended Elincia, Valentine's Elise, Rearmed Robin (F), Ascended Celica, Ascended Florina, Fallen Rhea, Elimine, Winter Lysithea, Ash, Eleonora, Ashera, New Year Plumeria, Spring Myrrh, Leila, Caineghis, Summer Mia, Brave Camilla, Fallen Corrin (F), Mila, Shinon, Bernadetta, Brave Claude, Sara, Flayn, Dozla, Winter Sephiran, Winter Cecilia, Brave Marianne, Julian, Masquerade Ethlyn, Bridal Fjorm, Eir, Young L'Arachel, Claude, New Year Selkie, Halloween Jakob, Young Innes, Soiree Nephenee, Duma, Dvergr Heir Reginn, Ignatz
|A
|Metodey: Shrewd Braggart, Arlen, Veronica: Brave Princess, Halloween Flayn, New Year Nerþuz, Alcryst, Fallen Maria, Cornelia, Rhea, Young Rebecca, Young Lucius, Gotoh, Arval, Ascended Eir, Flame Tribe Muspell, Thief Nina, Summer Nifl, Medeus, Tine, Valentine's Robin (F), Winter Ignatz, Ascended Laegjarn, Ninja Igrene, Halloween Robin (M), Halloween Mia, Brave Lyn, Rolf, Winter Eirika, Legendary Robin (F), Velouria, Scion Leif, Leanne, Norne, Louise, Hoshidan Summer Xander, Elise, Larum, Kronya, Gordin, Bow Hinoka, Klein, Summer Dorothea, Loki, Mirabelle, Yuri
|B
|Patty, Summer L'Arachel, Saul, Dorothy, Etie, Kiragi, Halloween Naga, Young Soren, August, Spring Henry, Niime, Valentine's Lissa, Hatari Deen, Hatari Xane, Natasha, Nanna, Silque, Niles, Nina, Performing Olivia, Hostile Springs Camilla, Priscilla, Hostile Springs Sakura, Valentine's Roy, Lena, Saizo, Halloween Sakura, Tethys, Picnic Genny, Summer Rhys, Setsuna, New Year Laevatein, Mercedes, Sothe, Spring Bruno, Fallen Takumi, Spring Loki, Summer Takumi, New Year Takumi, Emmeryn, Clarine, Summer Ursula, Clarisse, Bridal Cordelia, New Year Corrin (M), Chad, Merlinus, Tanya, Ethlyn, Faye, Felicia, Gaius, Forrest, Summer Gunnthra, Jaffar, Eremiya, Kagero, Spring Kagero, Valentine's Slique, Kaze, Legault, Gangrel, Summer Linde
|C
|Dwyer, Nyna, Mikoto, Mist, Summer Noise, Rebecca, Sakura, Serra, Azama, Takumi, Virion, Wrys, Brady, Summer Frederick, Summer Gaius, Genny, Innes, Jakob, Jamke, Jeorge, Lachesis, Leon, Lissa, Lucius, Bridal Lyn, Maria, Matthew
We'll make sure to update the FEH tier list every week or so, so make sure you check what's new after the updates roll out. There will probably be some shifts in ranks. Check the reroll guide below in case you haven't gotten the characters you'd love to have.
5
Fire Emblem Heroes Reroll Guide
Here we'll give you a short guide on how to reroll in Fire Emblem Heroes. The process is straightforward, and it should help you pull some decent 5* heroes to make things easier in the long run. So, here's our FEH reroll guide:
- Step 1: Start on a guest account/without linking.
- Step 2: Skip the video and play through the tutorial to earn the 15 orbs.
- Step 3: Do one fire hero summon (pull five times) since the first one is free.
- Step 4: Pull one time from each summon focus. At this point, if you like the heroes you got, keep playing; otherwise, continue with Step 5.
- Step 5: To reroll, uninstall, reinstall, and start over from Step 1.
Now that you've got a clear grasp of the rerolling process, there are a few things to keep in mind. Most importantly, you want to go for some heroes that will help you in the late game and are not easy to obtain all the time. Here are some more tips to keep in mind when you want to reroll:
- You should keep rerolling if you pulled a lot of 4* heroes, but they're mostly bad.
- Aim for a variety of heroes, not just Staff heroes. Go for some tanks, CC and single-target boss killers too.
- Most importantly, you should try to get 5* Heroes instead of 4* heroes that can get Unlocked Potential. It's better to get 5* straight up.