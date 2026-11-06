Updated on November 6th, 2026.

You are probably a huge fan of the franchise, much like us! The blue button below will lead you to the list of theon both Android and iOS devices!

It used to be that the only thing you could find on mobile app stores in relation to Pokémon were apps that had walkthroughs or a Pokedex app with information about all the pocket monsters in great detail. Thankfully, those days are past us, and Nintendo and Game Freak brought catching and caring for these lovable creatures into our hands, literally.

Sure, we’ve been chucking Pokeballs on portable devices for decades now, but with the advancement of portable technology and the widespread adoption of capable smartphones, our interaction with Pokémon, and each other as fans, has never been so widespread.

There are new, innovative games that show off impressive Augmented Reality tech, and everything in between. Nintendo has always been very protective of only releasing its games on its hardware, especially first-party titles, but we are lucky that we live in an age where that is no longer the case. It used to be that the best you could play on a mobile device would be loading up a ROM of your favourite title on an emulator. Now, we have an entire library of excellent Pokémon games for mobile to load up any time we need our fix.

The following list is what we think are the best Pokémon games that you can install on your iPhone or Android device today.

Pokémon GO

When this innovative Augmented Reality title was first released in 2016, it was a mega-hit. People who even vaguely remembered Pokémon were flocking in droves to historical landmarks in order to score some free Pokeballs, and taking to their malls and other iconic spots to participate in fierce Gym battles. After dealing with the nasty virus that kept us at home for most of the time, there’s never been a better time to Go catch them with friends . Check out our Pokémon GO review

Pokémon Friends

Pokémon Friends is a daily puzzle-based Pokémon game with dozens of different puzzles, all themed around various Pokémon. You can play three bite-sized puzzles, gaining yarn that is then turned into plushies! These plushies can be placed into a display room or given to townsfolk, who will give you items in exchange. It's cosy, cute fun, and the puzzles really do feel super polished, creating a fun and relaxing game.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket

If you like Pokémon Cards but, I dunno, want them to be digital, then Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket is the game for you. I am not the biggest fan of the actual name, but the cards within this game are beautiful! You are able to open packs, battle online against other players (or bots, if you'd like) and even trade some of your cards. It's a slower-paced game, as packs are locked behind a time gate, but it's one of those daily open packs and battle that fit well into a lover of Pokémon's life.

Pokémon Masters EX

In Pokémon Masters EX, you team up with other trainers to compete in three vs three battles with all of your characters at one time. The trainers you’ll be teaming up with are famous ones from past games in the franchise, and you’ll also be able to play co-op with friends in multiplayer or enjoy PvP. Introduced in Pokémon Masters EX is the ability for trainers to use their own moves and items in battle, something that will surely assist your characters while duking it out. There’s a full story to play through and plenty of special events with limited-time characters. It's one of the Pokémon games that keep you entertained every time you load up.

Read our review if you'd like a deeper look into Pokémon Masters EX.

Pokémon Unite

Pokémon Unite is a free-to-play MOBA for mobile devices that might be a great option if you are a fan of Dota 2 or League of Legends. It's significantly different from any other Pokémon game for Android and iOS. It is also easy to see how new players can get a little lost jumping into it. Every character has its own playstyle, and it fits the rest of the lore. You'll know exactly what to expect when you first encounter Espeon, Pikachu, or anyone else. It is not really complicated, and you will master it quickly if you have ever played similar games. Moreover, if you plan to try it out, we would recommend that you read our Pokémon Unite tier list to pick the best character that will suit your playstyle perfectly.

Pokémon: Magikarp Jump

If you ever wondered what would happen if you took one of Pokémon’s most iconically weak characters and gave them their own game, then Pokémon: Magikarp Jump may just be your answer. Train your Magikarp to jump as high as possible, but if it loses a match, it retires. You then begin the process over with another Magikarp but with slightly better stats. It has roguelike properties, flopping fish, and can sometimes be downright hilarious. Participate in tournaments and take photos of your fish, and make the biggest ‘splash’ in Magikarp Jump! It might sound like many mobile Pokémon games for Android and iOS are more interesting, but give it a shot! Or should we say, splash?

Pokémon Quest

We believe that this could be the right one for you in case you are rummaging through our mobile Pokémon games in search of an RPG! The Pocket Monsters meet Cubism in the action RPG, Pokémon Quest. As you head out in search of treasure with your cube-shaped pals, you’ll come across wild Pokémon that are standing in your way to those precious goodies. Simple controls allow you to quickly battle through the level, and you can take your team of up to three characters to assist you in clearing each area. Once an area is clear, you can rest your creatures, customise them, or bake treats made from ingredients found in your playthroughs to encourage new characters to join you.

Pokémon Café ReMix

Pokémon Cafe ReMix is their version of a match-3 type game, though the matching isn't in some sort of grid system and instead has all of the different icons you can match thrown together! You can then join up the same ones to complete orders that various characters want from your little cafe. Attracting more characters (and different ones) is done by upgrading your cafe and managing your workers. It's a neat twist on the genre that includes some really adorable little Pokémon that you can interact with!

Pokémon Shuffle

In this unique puzzle game, you move Pokémon around the screen to make matches and create combos to lower the HP of the wild ones you’re facing. Once their HP is low enough, you tap a Pokeball to throw at them and catch them; the more combos you complete and moves left over during the match, the better your chance of catching it. Use your captured characters in additional puzzles to give you an elemental advantage over whichever Pokémon you’re facing. There’s no time limit to each puzzle, so it overall makes for a fairly relaxing experience that is fun and intuitive.

Pokémon Playhouse

Geared towards younger players but still a great distraction for the young at heart, Pokémon Playhouse is filled with Pokémon-related activities. There are eight different attractions for you to engage in, including grooming, reading stories, and a music tool that uses Pokémon to sing out musical notes. You need to keep track and take care of an Egg that you’re given, and do so by completing activities. Eventually, the egg will hatch, revealing a new character for you to collect. There are over fifty characters that you can befriend.

Pokémon Home

Not necessarily a game, but meant as a companion app for the console and portable Pokémon games for mobile, Pokémon Home lets you bring your collection with you. Any character that has come out for a core Pokémon game can be transferred to the app, and you can keep track of what you have and work on completing the National Pokedex. In the app, you can even trade with other players using the Wonder Box or GTS at any time, making it even more convenient than having to process trades through the game itself. You can also receive gifts, manage your friends, and complete challenges.

With that, we will close off the list of best Pokémon games on Android and iOS. Do you have any other recommendations?