AFK Arena tier list - Patch version 1.120 [August 2023]

- Updated to Patch 1.120 - re-checked the tier list, added Ivan

Today we will check out the best characters and break them down into a complete AFK Arena tier list so you know exactly who to aim for when summoning. Now before we get started, I need to mention a couple of things.

Firstly, there are different instances where you can use the heroes - it's not all just PvE and AFK. If you actively play the game, you will have PvP Arena, Lab, Boss, and of course, the PvE we all know and love.

Secondly, given that all this content differs, some heroes will do better for a certain type of content. Take Alna for example - she has great AoE and Haste reduction, as well as immunity, but all that won't be of much use vs Boss. So, she is not really an S-tier unit when it comes to that, but overall her rating is amazing and she's definitely worthy of S+ on our AFK Arena tier list.

AFK Arena tier list of best characters for each game mode

That being said, I've broken down the tier list into 4 categories, starting with General, where we can see the rough tier a hero will fall under. Then, we'll cover the best PvE heroes, which are mainly characters with plenty of AoE damage and sustain which can easily clean mobs.

Afterwards, we'll take a look at some of the best heroes you can use for PvP (mainly single target, burst damage, and self-sustain), and finish off with the best heroes you can use for Boss fights.

Pretty exciting, right? So let's check them out!