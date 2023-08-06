AFK Arena tier list - Patch version 1.120 [August 2023]
Today we will check out the best characters and break them down into a complete AFK Arena tier list so you know exactly who to aim for when summoning. Now before we get started, I need to mention a couple of things.
Firstly, there are different instances where you can use the heroes - it's not all just PvE and AFK. If you actively play the game, you will have PvP Arena, Lab, Boss, and of course, the PvE we all know and love.
Secondly, given that all this content differs, some heroes will do better for a certain type of content. Take Alna for example - she has great AoE and Haste reduction, as well as immunity, but all that won't be of much use vs Boss. So, she is not really an S-tier unit when it comes to that, but overall her rating is amazing and she's definitely worthy of S+ on our AFK Arena tier list.
AFK Arena tier list of best characters for each game modeThat being said, I've broken down the tier list into 4 categories, starting with General, where we can see the rough tier a hero will fall under. Then, we'll cover the best PvE heroes, which are mainly characters with plenty of AoE damage and sustain which can easily clean mobs.
Afterwards, we'll take a look at some of the best heroes you can use for PvP (mainly single target, burst damage, and self-sustain), and finish off with the best heroes you can use for Boss fights.
Pretty exciting, right? So let's check them out!
1
General character tier list
The general AFK Arena tier list consists of the characters that are fine to use for each game mode. This means that the best characters on this list will get you through thick and thin without a lot of effort. While a lot of heroes have had their spot well-cemented in the top tier for the longest time, we can see some of the newer units added as well, such as Yennefer from the Witcher collab, and Awakened Solice.
While it won't come as a surprise that Elijah & Lailah are in the top tier generally speaking, these units are INT-based supports that can increase the allies' haste and heal them as well. Other outstanding units found at the very top of the list are Mehira, an insanely good mage (damage dealer) and Talene, which shouldn't come as a surprise given how much damage she can inflict if left unchecked.
|Tier
|Characters
|SS
|Daemia, Emilia, Olgath, Haleus, Awakened Belinda, Mulan, Palmer, Elijah & Lailah, Talene, Rowan, Merlin, Ezizh, Eironn, Tasi, Mehira, Shemira - Corpsemaker
|S
|Ivan, Awakened Safiya, Trishea, Ginneas, Awakened Athalia, Rem, Crassio, Maetria, Edwin, Veithael, Yennefer, Awakened Solise, Awakened Brutus, Awakaned Thane, Audrae, Scarlet, Framton, Treznor, Daimon, Saurus, Izold, Zikis, Zaphrael, Hodgkin, Athalia, Lucretia, Gwyneth, Rosaline, Ferael, Lyca, Thoran, Mortas, Nara, Albedo, Arthur, Ezio, Mezoth, Silas, Orthros, Wu Kong, Flora, Zolrath, Safiya, Alna, Skreg, Nakoruru, Khazard
|A
|Tamrus, Salaki, Geralt, Tarnos, Eorin, Oku, Fane, Baba Yaga, Prince of Persia, Numisu, Titus, Ainz Ooal Gown, Queen, Pippa, Lorsan, Gorvo, Fawkes, Nemora, Hendrik, Drez, Oden, Tidus, Cecilia, Kren, Kelthur, Joker, Warek, Grezhul, Lucius, Shemira
|B
|Anasta, Joan of Arc, Alaro, Awakened Ezizh, Melusina, Estrilda, Brutus, Granit, Vurk, Morrow, Belinda, Kaz, Theowyn, Solise, Khasos, Torne, Raine, Anoki. Satrana
|C
|Astar, Thesku, Antandra, Baden, Ukyo, Isabella, Rigby, Ulmus
|D
|Oscar, Thane, Seirus
2
PvE tier list
Since PvE will be your focus for like 80% of the time, these characters will serve you well most of the time. There are a few modes where some of them might not be viable, but in our opinion, these are more important than the ones on the PVP part of the AFK Arena tier list.
In PvE one of the most important aspects is the sheer amount of AoE damage, so most of the characters that are at the top of the list have outstanding damage output. Of course, healers are also a big part of the game, so Merlin is going to be present in the list most of the time.
When we talk about PvE, we are referring mainly to units that will do well in the campaign mode, so having good supportive skills or AoE damage is key, as we mentioned before. Eironn, Ainz Ooal Gown, and Talene are great examples of that, being able to burst through the enemies with ease if allied by supports such as Ezizh and Alna who can debuff enemies.
|Tier
|Characters
|SS
|Awakened Safiya, Trishea, Daemia, Maetria, Olgath, Haleus, Awakened Belinda, Mulan, Palmer, Talene, Elijah & Lailah, Ainz Ooal Gown, Rowan, Merlin, Alna, Thoran, Ezizh, Eironn, Tasi, Mehira, Shemira - Corpsemaker
|S
|Ivan, Ginneas, Awakened Athalia, Rem, Emilia, Crassio, Edwin, Tamrus, Veithael, Salaki, Yennefer, Awakened Solise, Awakened Brutus, Awakaned Thane, Audrae, Scarlet, Framton, Treznor, Daimon, Saurus, Zaphrael, Izold, Athalia, Gwyneth, Titus, Gorvo, Lyca, Mortas, Zikis, Hodgkin, Nara, Arthur, Albedo, Ezio, Rosaline, Ferael, Lucretia, Mezoth, Silas, Orthros, Wu Kong, Flora, Nakoruru, Khazard, Skriath, Numisu, Safiya
|A
|Geralt, Tarnos, Eorin, Oku, Fane, Baba Yaga, Prince of Persia, Pippa, Queen, Morrow, Lorsan, Zolrath, Fawkes, Nemora, Hendrik, Drez, Oden, Tidus, Cecilia, Kren, Kelthur, Joker, Warek, Skreg, Grezhul, Lucius, Vurk, Solise, Shemira
|B
|Anasta, Joan of Arc, Alaro, Awakened Ezizh, Melusina, Estrilda, Brutus, Granit, Belinda, Khasos, Torne, Isabella, Raine, Anoki, Satrana, Kaz, Theowyn, Antandra
|C
|Astar, Thesku, Baden, Ukyo, Rigby, Seirus, Oscar, Ulmus
|D
|Thane
3
PvP tier list
Well, these are the best characters in AFK Arena for the PvP game modes. Not that relevant for newer players, as PvP modes are becoming more significant later in the game.
In PvP the ability to inflict crowd control effects upon the enemies is massive since that can completely turn the tide of battle, even if the damage output is not among the best. With constant CC (stun, sleep, silence) and debuffs, a team can permanently disable an entire fleet of enemies.
Nakoruru, Nara, and Zolrath are top tier when it comes to PvP since they can assassinate their opponents with ease - in PvP one of the key aspects are defeating the enemies before they can take you down, so you can rely on these units for that. They don't rank as high in PvE because of their lack of defensive stats (essentially, they're what one could call "glasscannon"). Of course, there are also the supports and debuffers, who are always going to be needed to an extent in PvP.
|Tier
|Characters
|SS
|Ivan, Daemia, Awakened Athalia, Emilia, Maetria, Olgath, Haleus, Awakened Belinda, Palmer, Framton, Talene, Elijah & Lailah, Ainz Ooal Gown, Merlin, Rowan, Alna, Ezizh, Eironn, Tasi, Saurus, Athalia, Lyca, Gwyneth, Zaphrael, Mezoth, Orthros, Wu Kong, Flora, Zolrath, Skreg, Nakoruru, Nara, Shemira - Corpsemaker
|S
|Awakened Safiya, Ginneas, Edwin, Veithael, Mulan, Salaki, Yennefer, Awakened Solise, Awakened Brutus, Scarlet, Prince of Persia, Lucretia, Izold, Rosaline, Ferael, Thoran, Zikis, Mortas, Lorsan, Arthur, Albedo, Ezio, Mehira, Khazard, Skriath, Numisu, Pippa, Nemora, Tidus, Kaz, Silas
|A
|Trishea, Rem, Crassio, Tamrus, Geralt, Tarnos, Audrae, Awakened Ezizh, Baba Yaga, Treznor, Safiya, Titus, Queen, Daimon, Fawkes, Hendrik, Cecilia, Kren, Grezhul, Drez, Joker, Lucius, Hodgkin, Rigby
|B
|Anasta, Joan of Arc, Eorin, Awakaned Thane, Oku, Fane, Melusina, Gorvo, Warek, Morrow, Shemira, Estrilda, Brutus, Oden, Theowyn, Solise, Khasos, Torne, Raine, Anoki, Kelthur, Granit
|C
|Alaro, Astar, Thesku, Vurk, Satrana, Baden, Ukyo, Isabella, Ulmus, Antandra, Belinda
|D
|Seirus, Oscar, Thane
4
Boss tier list
There are some characters that are doing exceptionally well when they are fighting against single targets like bosses. AFK Arena tier list for the best boss characters will come in handy whenever you have a boss fight, which is pretty often, so take special care to have some of them ready against these bulky opponents.
The single target damage is important in boss fights, but also the ability to survive (to an extent, of course). These heroes located in the top tier of this AFK Arena boss tier list excel at that, so it's good to upgrade them whenever you can and have the means to do so.
Saurus with his continuous damage and Shemira with her ability to leech life from enemies are great in this category, since they can be quite self-sufficient. Grezhul is the ideal tank (in the game, and especially for boss encounters) because his skeletal warrior is extremely potent, essentially giving your team a +1.
|Tier
|Characters
|SS
|Daemia, Edwin, Olgath, Haleus, Framton, Talene, Elijah & Lailah, Rowan, Daimon, Mehira, Saurus, Izold, Lorsan, Ezizh, Grezhul, Shemira, Rosaline, Mortas, Shemira - Corpsemaker
|S
|Ivan, Awakened Safiya, Trishea, Ginneas, Awakened Athalia, Rem, Emilia, Maetria, Tamrus, Awakened Belinda, Veithael, Palmer, Yennefer, Awakened Solise, Awakened Brutus, Audrae, Scarlet, Ainz Ooal Gown, Zikis, Eironn, Athalia, Ferael, Estrilda, Lyca, Hodgkin, Warek, Kaz, Safiya, Raine, Lucretia, Khazard, Cecilia, Merlin, Belinda
|A
|Crassio, Mulan, Salaki, Geralt, Tarnos, Anasta, Awakaned Thane, Oku, Baba Yaga, Prince of Persia, Treznor, Alna, Gwyneth, Zaphrael, Mezoth, Wu Kong, Skriath, Titus, Satrana, Numisu, Flora, Theowyn, Lucius, Nakoruru, Silas, Fawkes, Vurk, Zolrath, Baden, Thane, Morrow, Isabella
|B
|Joan of Arc, Eorin, Alaro, Awakened Ezizh, Fane, Melusina, Nara, Anoki, Albedo, Orthros, Ukyo, Nemora, Pippa, Solise, Khasos, Torne, Kren, Tidus, Joker, Drez, Ezio, Granit
|C
|Astar, Thesku, Queen, Oden, Kelthur, Oscar, Gorvo, Antandra, Rigby
|D
|Tasi, Thoran, Skreg, Brutus, Ulmus, Seirus, Hendrik, Arthur